“cutbacks-as-strong-or-even-stronger-than-in-the-financial-crisis”

The Federal Minister of Economics does not share the opinion of the Council of Experts: the government advisors on Monday had described a slump in the German economy as a result of the Corona crisis of 2.8 percent as the most likely scenario. However, Peter Altmaier continues to assume that the minus will be significantly larger.

The CDU politician expects a slump like in the financial crisis 2009 – rather a little more. At that time, German economic output shrank by 5.6 percent. Such an assessment is also based on the supplementary budget and the multi-billion programs that the Federal Government and the Bundestag launched last week.

The reason for this may also be imponderables about the course of the Corona crisis in other countries. While the economies in their rather optimistic scenario were based on developments in China, where the economy is starting up again, the Federal Government is also looking at other regions of the world.

The USA as a factor of uncertainty

And the consequences of the pandemic, for example in the USA, cannot yet be calculated. The world's largest economic power could be hit harder than previously thought. And that will have a massive impact on the global economy. That could help explain Altmaier's more cautious forecast.

If the US economy, which is usually quite robust in times of crisis, shrinks only as much as that in Germany, there is little room for optimism. 2009 for example, the gross domestic product in the United States only fell by 2.8 percent, the drop was only half as deep as in Germany. The trade union-related economic institute IMK in its forecast on Thursday for the Federal Republic assumed a minus of four percent this year, with a shrinking of the US economy by 3.1 percent.

Only in the New momentum in the second half of the year

Altmaier therefore remains cautious, probably in order not to feed the feeling that the restrictive shutdown measures in the economy could be reduced quite quickly . “The cuts will be as strong or even stronger than in the financial crisis,” he emphasized. According to the minister, the worst will come in May, with a drop of up to eight percent then to be expected.

Only in the second half of the year will the economy regain its footing. And there is the prospect of “reasonable growth” in the year 2021. Also because the government is already thinking about a “fitness program”, as Altmaier called it, measures to stimulate the economy.

Obviously, the government is still not quite sure which experts to follow Should – those who expect a “V” scenario, ie a deep slump, followed by a rapid recovery, or those who think a “U” forecast is more correct, i.e. a longer phase with relatively weak economic development, until then another upswing sets in.