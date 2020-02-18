customers-want-to-return-fewer-online-purchases

Large online retailers are often accused of provoking unnecessary consumption. The Green Group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt spoke of the “perversion of the throw-away society” when it became known that many new items were simply destroyed instead of reselling them.

The federal government even passed a law change last week to ensure that online retailers like Amazon don't waste goods. In the future, retailers will have to document exactly what happens to returned items. This is to prevent returns from being destroyed for economic reasons.

Ebay classifieds thrives on used goods

However, there are also online retailers who do quite a job have a different approach. And they're not exactly small either. Ebay and the associated Ebay classified ads portal, for example, are very interested in the business model that goods are not simply thrown away wanted to see how citizens want to deal with returns in the future. The survey, which the opinion research institute YouGov created on behalf of the advertising portal, shows that consumers are sensitized, but concrete behavior changes are difficult.

Actually want 55 percent of respondents who already have ordered several articles on the Internet, avoid returns in the future. 19 In turn, percent said that they now even have less concerns about returns, since destruction is not legally possible.

In general, returning is an elementary part of online purchases for many customers. For example, in order to try on different sizes, 57 percent of respondents have already ordered an item several times. 15 percent do so on most of their orders. The 25 to 34 – Year-olds much more open to returning fewer returns.

12 Percent convinced online buyers

As the survey shows, the best way to avoid returns, from eBay's perspective, is to buy locally; the goods “look directly or try on”. But how do you get the customers to do this?

For a good half of those surveyed, this would only be possible via the price. In the store, it must not be higher than with an online order, the study says. For 45 percent, the availability of goods is the decisive factor for buying on the Internet – here, too, stationary retail is attested to as a need to catch up.

Trade in used goods is also booming online

Around a quarter of those surveyed need good transport links to shop locally, and 15 percent want to shop outside of normal opening hours and therefore switch to the Internet. 12 However, percent believe that there is nothing anyway that would make them order less on the Internet.

In fact, the market for used goods is also one of the fastest growing segments in retail on the Internet. In addition to Ebay classified ads, numerous providers such as Momox or Rebuy – both are start-ups from Berlin – have established themselves.

But even with these online retailers, the business is of course via shipping. Returns are also possible here. However, it is unlikely that returns will be destroyed here. After all, the business model depends on reselling used goods.