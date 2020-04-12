curfews-save-a-life-every-eight-minutes,-says-macron

With tear gas, security forces in northern Egypt enforced the funeral of a corona victim. Um the burial of the body of a 64 year old doctor was previously a Violent conflict erupted between two nearby villages in the Dakahlija province in the Nile Delta, according to Egyptian media on Saturday. Residents of both places blocked the funeral of the deceased for fear of spreading the virus.

The woman from the city of Mansura was due to the lung disease Covid – 19 died. Her body was first brought to her husband's home village, the news site Al-Masry al-Youm reported. However, residents blocked the vehicle with the dead woman. Attempts by security forces to dispel the concerns of the protesters have been unsuccessful.

The vehicle with the dead then drove to the doctor's birthplace, some eight kilometers away but was also stopped by a crowd. The vehicle had therefore returned to the first location, Al-Masry al-Youm said. According to the news website Akhbar el-Yom, security forces finally used tear gas to enforce the burial.

Egyptian media had over the past few days over Protests against the funerals of corona victims reported. The North African country has officially almost 1800 Corona cases and 135 Dead reported. The government has issued a night curfew to prevent the virus from spreading. (dpa)