Curfews save a life every eight minutes, says Macron
In France, a number has been cited for days that is as easy to grasp as it is puzzling: namely, that the country's strict exit restrictions save a human life every eight minutes.
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Saturday evening: “Save a life every 8 minutes. Stay at home.”
But where does the number come from?
As the magazine “Le Parisien” writes, health director Jérôme Salomon quoted her in a prominent place last week. He said, “Every eight minutes, a life is saved by staying at home.” Already on 31. In March, Health Minister Olivier Véran tweeted:
At the 16. France imposed a strict curfew in March. A study by Imperial College in London that Véran used as the basis for his statement on 31. March took, have shown that since then 2500 People facing a deadly Covid – 19 – diseases were protected.
It is not possible to check whether the number actually corresponds to reality , because the British researchers rely on a calculation model with many influencing factors and not on actual number of cases, which are transmitted, for example, by authorities.
Number of infections and deaths in Italy has increased again
In Italy, more people died of the corona virus. The number increased on Saturday by 619 in total 19. 468, as reported by the civil protection authority. The increase was more than the 510, which were reported on Friday. The number of registered infections also increased by 4694 in total 152. 271 Cases. Again there was a smaller increase on Friday by 3951 has been reported. As recovered 32. 534 patients indicated.
In addition to Italy, the USA is also badly affected by the corona crisis. According to the American Johns Hopkins University, both countries are currently 19. 000 dead equal. (Reuters, Tsp)
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged the Germans to self-discipline and solidarity in the coronavirus crisis. “The danger is not yet averted,” warned Steinmeier on Holy Saturday in a speech broadcast by several television stations in the evening. But when and how the restrictions could be relaxed, “politicians and experts are not the only ones who will decide that.
According to a media report, a group of experts set up by the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia has submitted measures and proposals for relaxing the strict corona restrictions. According to a report by the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”, Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) called the proposals “transparent” and “understandable”. The group of experts agreed that easing curfews would only be realistic if the health system “was not foreseeably overwhelmed” .
Mask requirement in Bulgaria
The Bulgarians have mouth and nose from Sunday cover in public. This was ordered by the government in Sofia on Saturday a week before the Orthodox Easter celebrations.
The regulation to contain the coronavirus pandemic should be up to 26. April. In Bulgaria, unlike many other European countries, the churches are still open. However, the government has asked people to pray at home.
As breathing masks are scarce, as in other countries, Prime Minister Boiko Borissow said that there would be no fines should people be found in public without a mask. However, they would be instructed to cover their mouth and nose with scarves, for example. Bulgaria was one of the first European countries on 13. March exit restrictions.
According to official information, 661 infections with the new coronavirus registered , 28 People died. The authorities expect the epidemic to peak at the end of April. (AFP)
Queen Elizabeth: “By keeping our distance, we save lives”
Queen Elizabeth II turned to her people for the second time in a week and for the first time at Easter. “This year Easter will be different for many of us, but if we keep our distance, we will save lives,” she says in the sound recording published on Twitter. But Easter is not canceled, you need it more than ever.
The discovery of the resurrection of Jesus Christ gave his followers new hope and new tasks. Everyone could take courage from it. “We know that the virus will not defeat us.”
Only on Sunday the monarch called the British to persevere in a television speech. The Queen rarely turns directly to the nation , apart from her traditional Christmas TV message. (dpa)
Cautious breathing in France
In France the number of Covid – 19 – patients being treated in the intensive care unit falling for the third day in a row. There are currently 6883 People in the intensive care unit said health director Jerome Salomon on Saturday evening. These are 121 fewer people than the day before.
Also the number of people the within 24 hours in a row from Covid – 19 died, has decreased. France counted on Saturday 353 new deaths in hospitals and 290 in the old people's and nursing homes. Overall, the country records the official information according to 13. 832 dead. (dpa)
Will the Tour de France be postponed?
The most famous bike race in the world – the Tour de France – should be postponed. This comes from an email from the organizers, which Reuters could see. So far, the race for the 27. June to 19 July scheduled. It is considered that the tour will start later in the summer. (Reuters)
Cuba public transport suspended due to corona crisis
In order to curb the further spread of the corona virus, the Cuban government has stopped public transport and closed large shopping centers. The new measures have been in effect since Saturday, as the government announced on Twitter. Exceptions should only apply to “workers who provide essential services,” such as medical personnel and freight transportation.
The supply of basic products on the Caribbean island is already before the corona virus due to the embargo of the United States. Pandemic. The outbreak of the crisis has led to even longer queues in front of grocery stores according to local media reports. According to the latest measures, bars and restaurants are no longer allowed to spend food and alcoholic beverages on site and have to 20 Clock
So far, the Cuban authorities have mainly identified “imported” Corona cases. According to official information, the number of infected people in Cuba was recently more than 620, 16 People have so far died in connection with the virus. The Ministry of Health expects that there will be a maximum of 4000 there will be cases. (dpa)
Africans living in southern China complain of racism
The fear of a “second wave” of infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus is increasingly turning against foreigners in China, since only “imported cases” are still reported. But it is according to official information on 90 percent Chinese returning home. Last week in Guangzhou, the authorities reported that five Nigerians had tested positive, which attracted a lot of attention.
Many Africans in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou are now complaining about discrimination and allegations , allegedly to spread the new corona virus. In the 13 – City of millions became Africans according to media reports put on the road by their landlords for a short time , rejected in hotels, arbitrarily asked for virus tests or 14 Quarantined for days, even if they had not left the country for a long time. Guangzhou has the largest African community in China.
The incidents are causing diplomatic upset. The Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat , China's ambassador to the organization, Liu Yuxi, asked for an interview in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday. He said he was “extremely concerned about the allegations of ill-treatment of Africans in Guangzhou,” he said on Twitter. He asked the Chinese government to do something about it immediately. (dpa)
The USA is now the country with the most Covid – 19 – Deaths worldwide.
The Johns Hopkins University counted on Saturday afternoon 18. 860 deaths in the USA, in Italy the number is currently with 18. 849 specified. On Friday evening were within 24 hours more than 2. 000 People across the country died – more than ever before. The numbers of the individual countries can only be compared to a limited extent due to the different population size, test rate and a high number of unreported cases .
Hotspot in the USA remains the metropolis New York, where already 5. 820 People at Covid – 19 died. The feared spread in southern New Orleans appears to have been contained for the time being. There are currently 5. 416 infections known. 225 People have died. (Tsp)
What's next in Germany?
Germany is looking forward to next Wednesday: On this day, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to discuss with the Prime Ministers of the federal states the next phase in the fight against the spread of the corona virus.
Kretschmann: “Most people will be poorer after the Corona crisis.”
Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann expects tough distribution struggles in the aftermath of the Corona crisis. “Let's not kid ourselves: This will give a tough debate about who bears the costs of the rescue package “, said the Green politician of the “Frankfurter General Sunday newspaper ”. After all, the money doesn't fall from the sky. Ultimately, the entire population would pay for it: “Most people will be poorer after the Corona crisis.” (Dpa, Tsp)
Winfried Kretschmann (Alliance 90 / The Greens), Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, warns in conversation with the FAS before the measures are eased too quickly. Politics meets Porsche. The Prime Ministers Winfried Kretschmann and Michael Kretschmer talk to CEO Oliver Blume about the daily crisis management, personal victims and the lessons for the time after Corona.
More than 10. 000 confirmed infections in Sweden
In Sweden there are now more than 10. 000 infections with the novel coronavirus have been detected. This emerges from figures released by the Swedish health authority on Saturday afternoon. 887 People with Covid – 19 – disease are so far in the Scandinavian EU country died , including more than 500 alone in the region around the capital Stockholm .
So far, Sweden has the most in Scandinavia infection and deaths – however, the country is measured in terms of its population of around 10, 3 million inhabitants also by far the largest in the region. In contrast to the neighboring countries, the Swedish government is pursuing a far more liberal strategy in the fight against the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus: The Swedes are allowed to continue in restaurants and cafés, even schools and kindergartens still open. Public meetings are only from more than 50 people prohibited. (dpa)
New York schools won't open again until September
State schools in New York remain closed until September. I n this school year they would not be reopened, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. In New York – a focus of the coronavirus epidemic, schools have been 16. March to. Classes should originally be on 13. April to be resumed. (Reuters)
Strict controls in Italy during the Easter weekend
In Italy, the police tightened checks on exit bans due to the Corona pandemic over Easter. On Good Friday alone more than 10. 400 Show imposed on people who violated the rules, as the Interior Ministry in Rome reported on Saturday. The various police authorities would have done well that day 300. 000 people controlled. (dpa)
About 900 further corona deaths in Great Britain within one day
In the UK, within 24 hours more than 900 People died from the consequences of a coronavirus infection. The Ministry of Health in London reported on Saturday 917 Dead since Friday, bringing the total number of corona deaths in the country to almost 10. 000 rise.
At the same time, the authorities 5234 New infections with the corona virus registered. The total number of infections was accordingly 78. 991.
Great Britain is one of the countries most affected by the corona pandemic in Europe. The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson had initially hesitated for a long time to curb the spread of the virus with strict measures. A number of high-ranking government officials have also been infected, including Johnson himself. The Prime Minister is still in the hospital, although no longer in intensive care. (AFP)
41 Percentage of self-employed earn less because of Corona
income from 17 percent of households has decreased due to Corona
in Germany according to a survey 17 percent of households have to accept income losses due to the Corona crisis. After the Leibniz Institute survey, the self-employed are with 41 percent particularly affected, the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” reported in advance.
“The scissors don't seem to open between rich and poor, but between employed and self-employed,” said the economist of the institute, Andreas Hackethal, the paper.
According to the survey, only some of the Germans changed their consumer behavior because of the crisis. Accordingly, 16 percent of those who made purchases over 250 Euro who planned the project dropped.
28 percent would have postponed their plans, 54 percent made no change to their plans. The sheet reported, 7000 Households were interviewed for the survey. (AFP)
Egyptian police force burial of corona victims with tear gas
With tear gas, security forces in northern Egypt enforced the funeral of a corona victim. Um the burial of the body of a 64 year old doctor was previously a Violent conflict erupted between two nearby villages in the Dakahlija province in the Nile Delta, according to Egyptian media on Saturday. Residents of both places blocked the funeral of the deceased for fear of spreading the virus.
The woman from the city of Mansura was due to the lung disease Covid – 19 died. Her body was first brought to her husband's home village, the news site Al-Masry al-Youm reported. However, residents blocked the vehicle with the dead woman. Attempts by security forces to dispel the concerns of the protesters have been unsuccessful.
The vehicle with the dead then drove to the doctor's birthplace, some eight kilometers away but was also stopped by a crowd. The vehicle had therefore returned to the first location, Al-Masry al-Youm said. According to the news website Akhbar el-Yom, security forces finally used tear gas to enforce the burial.
Egyptian media had over the past few days over Protests against the funerals of corona victims reported. The North African country has officially almost 1800 Corona cases and 135 Dead reported. The government has issued a night curfew to prevent the virus from spreading. (dpa)
LEFT requests 200 Euro as “pandemic surcharge” for Hartz-IV recipients
In view of the Corona crisis, the left in the Bundestag is demanding special government payments for the unemployed and low-wage earners. There must be a pandemic surcharge of on Hartz IV and social assistance euros per month and person “, said the Left social expert Sabine Zimmermann the newspapers of the Funke media group on Saturday. She pointed out that many panels are currently closed and the cost of some goods has increased. In addition, school lunches are now missing for many – an additional burden for low-income families.
Families are hit hard by the corona crisis, said Zimmermann, who is also chair of the family committee in the Bundestag. She therefore asked for a government compensation payment: “I urge the federal government to retroactively provide all affected families with a monthly allowance as of March 1 to compensate for the additional costs for lunch.
Zimmermann referred to the latest figures from the Federal Employment Agency (BA), which shows that around 450. 000 Children are entitled to a free lunch as part of the education and participation package, including 257. 000 aged six to 15 years and 155. 000 under six years. (dpa)
Most people will be poorer after the Corona crisis. Half a billion a year in the household must be saved elsewhere. Let's not kid ourselves: it will be a tough debate about who bears these costs.
