World
Cup out in Leverkusen: “It was great to be sent off”
Simple soccer games, which are all about soccer, apparently no longer exist. In addition to renewed protests against the DFB, a medical emergency caused orders in the Leverkusen arena, and fans of both camps were silent for a long time. The summary of an eventful evening. Stay healthy!
David Joram 1. FC Union lost in the cup quarter-finals in Leverkusen first a player and then the game 1: 3. This means that the Köpenickers miss a historic opportunity. When an entire stadium falls into an iron silence, that's rarely a good sign. So it was on Wednesday evening against 18. 45 o'clock when Leverkusen and Berlin fans stopped singing.
David Joram
We found out exactly what happened at halftime. Of course there are much more important things than football, that's for sure.
Marvin Friedrich
The first words at the press conference that ended just a few minutes ago were for the fan, who was emergency doctor in the stands had to be taken care of. According to Leverkusen's press spokesman, the person was hospitalized and the condition was stable. The protagonists commented on sports as follows:
Urs Fischer (Union coach): “Up to the yellow-red card it was a great achievement, a great game for my boys. I think we did everything right and hardly allowed anything.”
Peter Bosz (Bayer coach): “These were exactly the two faces that my team showed. In the first half it was quiet with us. “
Robert Andrich (Union): ” errors can happen, will be punished at such a level by Leverkusen. Aranguiz as the smallest player on the field must not come to the header. “
Sven Bender (Bayer): “Of course it was a bit difficult to play football in the quiet stadium if you don't know exactly what happened. That did matched our performance a bit in the first ha lbzeit, that was anything but good. “
3: 1 by Diaby
This is the final decision: After a counter attack Diaby increases to 3: 1 for Bayer. That was probably it.
Siege conditions
That was hinted at: Since relegation against Lenz, Leverkusen has been pushing – and turning the game. Five minutes before the end, Arangiuz heads for a corner to make it 2-1 for the hosts. This is going to be damn difficult for Union.
Compensation in excess
Not a minute after Lenz's dismissal, it happens how it had to come: Leverkusen equalize. Karim Bellarabi, just substituted in, scores for the 1-1 equalizer. 17 minutes plus Injury time is still outnumbered in Leverkusen.
First change at Union – and a field reference
Anthony Ujah leaves 20 minutes before the end of the field, Sebastian comes for him Andersson. Shortly afterwards a setback for Union: Christopher Lenz, already warned, sees the second yellow card that evening and has to take an early shower.
Tick, tack, tick, tack
Well, did you understand the hint? The clock is ticking and ticking right now for 1. FC Union. Good 20 minutes the team must of coach Urs Fischer still hold out, then it would be for the first time since 2001 again in the cup final. Let's keep our fingers crossed as local patriots in Berlin.
The ball rolls again
The second half has been going on for a few moments. The best news: The viewer, who has been medically treated in the meantime, is on the way to the hospital, according to information from the “kicker”.
Bayer fans complain that the DFB would rather protect its investors than act in racism cases.
You have to know, your club belongs to 100 percent of Bayer AG.
1: 0 to the break
Shortly afterwards a long whistle sounds: Half time in Leverkusen, the guests from Berlin go 1-0 into the cabin.
Emergency clarified
Shortly before the break, the audience breaks the silence that had occurred in the stands after the medical emergency. The case has apparently been clarified medically without harm to anyone. “1. FC Union Berlin”, chant the guest fans who reacted as sensibly as all other visitors in the Leverkusen arena.
Deserved tour
Marius Bülter prevails on the right wing and crosses in the middle. There Marcus Ingvartsen jumps the highest and hits the head to the deserved 0: 1 for the guests. Five minutes until the half-time whistle.
More information about the emergency
The atmosphere has been ghostly for a few minutes. As the German Press Agency (dpa) writes, paramedics ran excitedly into the lower audience rank, pulled out a person, covered them with blankets and tried to reanimate them. From Leverkusen, the 15. Minute the chants, the Berlin fans immediately joined. Since then it has been almost completely silent in the stadium.
Brief interim conclusion
Union is doing really well, despite the five changes mentioned in the starting lineup, Leverkusen is not developing at all, let alone on good occasions. 0: 0 after half an hour.
It has become quiet in the stadium, both fan groups are silent. There is apparently a medical incident in the bleachers.
First really big chance
That could have been the leadership for Union. Ujah serves Marius Bülter in the storm center, who in turn fails on Hradecky in the Leverkusen goal. However, the goal would not have counted anyway: Ujah had been sidelined.
Balanced initial phase
The first minutes belong to the Unioners, whose intentions seem relatively clear: keep the opponent as far as possible from their own goal. After five or six minutes, Bayer is slowly getting a little livelier and ventures into half of Berliners for the first time.
The first shot on goal
Anthony Ujah with the first goal after almost three minutes. Lukas Hradecky has no problem with the shot from an acute angle and holds the ball securely.
The game is on
Referee Benjamin Cortus has released the match, Grischa Prömel takes the kick-off. 2500 accompanying fans of the Köpenicker make themselves felt for the first time.