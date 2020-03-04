cup-out-in-leverkusen:-“it-was-great-to-be-sent-off”

Peter Bosz (Bayer coach): “These were exactly the two faces that my team showed. In the first half it was quiet with us. “

Robert Andrich (Union): ” errors can happen, will be punished at such a level by Leverkusen. Aranguiz as the smallest player on the field must not come to the header. “

Sven Bender (Bayer): “Of course it was a bit difficult to play football in the quiet stadium if you don't know exactly what happened. That did matched our performance a bit in the first ha lbzeit, that was anything but good. “