crosshair-banners-against-hopp-also-at-hannover-96

Because of offensive chants and crosshair banners, the second division game of Hanover 96 against Holstein Kiel (3: 1) was briefly interrupted on Monday.

When spectators insulted Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp loudly and showed two banners with faces in the crosshairs, referee Sascha Stegemann briefly interrupted the game in the 8th minute. When the banners disappeared, he continued the game.

The game was continued after a short break

Loud protests and expressions of resentment against the DFB were also heard in the Hannover stadium.

Already at the weekend there had been game breaks in several stadiums due to similar events. The Bundesliga games 1. FC Union against VfL Wolfsburg and TSG Hoffenheim against FC Bayern Munich were about to be canceled. (AP)