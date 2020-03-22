croatian-earthquake-intensifies-fear-of-coronavirus

According to a media report, at least one person was killed on Sunday in an earthquake in the EU member state Croatia in the capital region of Zagreb. In the rubble of a house, rescue workers would have the body of a 15 -year-old boys found, the state-run news agency Hina reported, citing the emergency medical officer Zarko Rasic.

The 5.3 magnitude earthquake, the center of which, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, was about seven kilometers north of Zagreb, shocked on Sunday morning against 06. 00 clock many residents from sleep. Many people ran into the streets in a panic, according to a correspondent from the AFP news agency. After an hour there was still a severe aftershock of magnitude 5.0.

As Hina reported, referring to the fire brigade, several people were buried. The quake in the old town caused severe damage to buildings. Parts of the facade of several houses fell onto the street. In large parts of the city there was also a power cut.

From the south tower of the Gothic cathedral , the city's landmark, the spire with the cross fell from a height of more than 100 down and damaged the roof. The Archbishop's Palace also suffered damage. The rector of the cathedral, Josip Kuhtic, was shocked.

The Cathedral of the Assumption, St. Stephen and Ladislaus is the first and most important Gothic building in Croatia. It became from the end of 13. Built in the 19th century with the remains of the Romanesque predecessor.

The Home Office urged people to go outside first to stay, but not to form groups to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus. “Keep your distance. Don't put yourself together. We're facing two major crises, the earthquake and the epidemic,” Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said. The Balkans region is at high risk of earthquakes because the African plate is shifting below the Eurasian plate.

After the earthquake near Zagreb, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has given the people of Croatia courage. “Stay strong! The EU is by your side!” Leyen tweeted after a phone call to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Sunday. The earthquake and the corona virus created a “very difficult situation for Croatia”. The country also held the EU Presidency in the first half of the year 2020. In the second half of the year, Germany will take on the task of working together 27 EU -Coordinate states. (AFP, dpa, KNA)