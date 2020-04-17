Criticism of Schäuble's proposal to postpone the long vacation

The proposal by Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) to shorten the summer vacation due to the Corona crisis has met with resistance. All those involved in school now need above all a high level of reliability – “and no new planning uncertainties,” said the Association for Education and Training (VBE) on Friday.

The chairman also said no of the German Teachers' Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger. Instead of shortened vacations, an overall concept was needed, “how to convey the learning material in the best possible way,” said Meidinger on Deutschlandfunk.

And this under the current conditions, in which not all students can be taught at the same time in school and which must continue to focus on learning at home.

Baden-Württemberg's Minister of Culture Susanne Eisenmann (CDU) refuses to shorten the summer holidays because they would conflict with the private plans of families and teachers. Schäuble's idea would “trigger a lot of discussion and unrest and ultimately create more problems than solve”, explained Eisenmann.

SPD Vice Kevin Kühnert also pleads for a full-length vacation . Recovery was “a very important factor in such a stressful year,” he told RTL and n-tv.

The President of the Bundestag had thus argued that shortened summer vacations offered the opportunity to make up for missing teaching material due to the corona pandemic. In addition, many parents had already used up their holiday accounts for this year, he told the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Friday edition). You would be wondering, “How are you going to organize six weeks of summer vacation there?”

Susanne Eisenmann also disagrees on this point. Shortening the summer vacation does not make sense from a tourist point of view either. Rather, there is hope that this summer vacation could at least be possible in Germany. The hotel and catering industry “is clearly dependent on the agreed vacation times”. To bring restrictions into play in advance, hotels and restaurants take the much-needed perspective.

Eisenmann also points out to Schäuble that pupils and teachers would not have had holidays for weeks because of Corona: “The school closings do not mean Corona holidays. The students learn and work with their teachers from home, and everyone makes the best of this unusual situation, ”explained the Minister.

be a priority now a good concept for students who are disadvantaged in the current situation. Baden-Württemberg is working on corresponding additional offers. Sustainable solutions for “children who cannot be adequately supported at home”, also calls Udo Beckmann, the VBE federal chairman. This can best be achieved through individual support.

The chairperson of the Conference of Ministers of Education, Stefanie Hubig (SPD), had already canceled a vacation postponement before Easter. Rather, it is crucial that the school year 2020 / 21 can start on schedule . However, it is conceivable to postpone individual high school exams in the countries with early vacation dates until the start of the vacation. (with dpa, AFP, Reuters)