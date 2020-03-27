Science
Crimes are on the rise – 34,000 counterfeit surgical masks secured
Coronavirus crimes are increasing rapidly
Europol sees a rapid increase in crimes related to the corona pandemic. Criminal and organized gangs adapted their methods very quickly and benefited from the crisis , the European police authority warned in a Friday in The Hague published report. Investigators were increasingly finding cases of cybercrime, fraud, theft and counterfeiting .
The sale of counterfeit protective goods and medicines has increased many times since the onset of the crisis, the report says. Counterfeiters would take advantage of the lack of protective masks or disinfectant gels. In March, according to Europol, there were approximately 34. 000 fake surgical masks have been ensured. Antiviral drugs, the anti-malaria drug chloroquine and vitamin preparations would also be counterfeited.
This is unacceptable, said Europol director Catherine De Bolle. “Such criminal activities during a health crisis are particularly threatening and can endanger human life .” Europol also warns of cyber criminals. Many people now worked at home and connected to the networks of companies or organizations via less well-secured home computers.
Europol also expects a rapid increase in fraud cases . “Fraudsters quickly adjusted notorious patterns and exploit victims' fears and concerns during the crisis,” the report said. (dpa)
Twitter users offer Jens Spahn masks
Contact 2020: So that his offer to manufacture respiratory masks for the German state really reaches Minister of Health Jens Spahn, a Twitter user reported directly to the minister via the social network. His answer promptly followed: “I am pleased that my team is already in contact with you. Thank you for your support!” So of course it works.
Hi @jensspahn, your phone is probably ringing every minute, so I try it this way: We have the option of producing 3M respirators per day (EU and US certified) in our area. Everything is there. Would that help? You know where to find us.
– Christian Miele on Twitter (@miele) https://twitter.com/miele/status/1243129448272211970
Anyone who suspects an infection should be tested. So it says in the strategy paper of the Interior Ministry. This would require a capacity of 200. 000 Tests daily.
Daily mirror | Ragnar Vogt
Mark Blum dies of coronavirus episodes
Blum became known with films such as “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee”. He played regularly in the New York off-Broadway theater “Playwright Horizons”, which expressed the grief of his colleagues on Twitter: “Thank you for everything you did for our theater, Mark,” it says. “We will miss you.” In addition, the New York house published some scenes of old stage plays. (dpa)
With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.
– Playwrights Horizons on Twitter (@phnyc) https://twitter.com/phnyc/status/1243191131137064968
Die Ärzte with a new song from the home office
The punk band Die Ärzte greets in corona virus times from the home office and presents a new song. Farin Urlaub, Bela B and Rod González appear in the “song for now”, which has been heard on Youtube since Friday and is said to have been produced “using three used mobile phones” according to the band. to be in isolation at home . Bela positions a roll of toilet paper as a status symbol in front of the camera, hobby photographer Farin flips through a photo book and Rod presents an impressive guitar collection.
One after the other they sing about the boredom in times of exit restrictions and no contacts : “I'm sitting at home and I'm bored, I don't collect toilet paper and pasta. “And:” That little quarantine is not the worst thing in the world “. Meanwhile, Bela holds up a sign to draw attention to the fate of thousands of refugees in the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. (dpa)
Russia closes restaurants and cafes
In the fight against the corona pandemic are supposed to close all cafes and restaurants in Russia for a week from Saturday. The Russian regions had been instructed to cease catering until April 5 , except for delivery services, it said in a decree on Friday by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The regional authorities were also instructed to recommend citizens to limit travel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday in a rare television speech that that the Russians should not go to work in the coming week to slow down the spread of the virus. At the same time he announced help for companies and households as well as the postponement of the 22. April scheduled referendum on constitutional reform. All international flights should also be suspended from Friday.
In Moscow, Mayor Sergej Sobyanin had already closed restaurants and shops on Thursday from 28. Announced from March to April 5th. Supermarkets and pharmacies remain open. people about 65 years and people with previous illnesses were also instructed to stay at home.
In Russia, the 144 millions of inhabitants, according to official information so far 840 Coronavirus cases . Accordingly, two people died of the lung disease caused by the novel virus Covid – 19.
Hungary imposes curfew
Hungary's government imposes a two-week curfew starting from Saturday . Purchases and physical activities outdoors are still permitted to a limited extent, but a contact ban applies, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced. The police will ensure compliance with the regulations. The peak of the disease wave is expected in Hungary in June or July. Currently in the country 300 infections and ten deaths confirmed. However, the actual numbers are likely to be higher, says Orban. (Reuters)
Royal offspring applauds the helpers
The doctors and helpers in Fighting the Corona Virus in the UK get moral support from those from the royal family. The children of Kate and Prince William – George, Charlotte and Louis – thanked with a video distributed on Twitter by Kensington Palace on Thursday evening, on which they clap their hands. Under the hashtag #ClapForOurCarers (claps for our helpers), they thanked doctors, nurses and nurses for their efforts.
To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID 19: Thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS https://t.co/XnaUPJyDoX
– Kensington Palace on Twitter (@kensingtonroyal) https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1243266490364813319
The USA has replaced China as the focus of the corona crisis. The virus spreads fastest in Germany in Saarland. The state of the pandemic on Friday.
Daily mirror
Companies stop new hires
Companies in Germany stop their new hires because of the corona pandemic. The employment barometer of the Munich Ifo Institute, based on the query of around 9000 company, crashed in March of 98, 0 to 93, 4 points from. This is the largest decline since the start of the survey in the year 2002 and also the lowest value since January 2010 , the Ifo explained on Friday.
The trade, service providers and construction are setting new records for the decline in the barometer, as Ifo expert Klaus Wohlrabe explained. In trade there will be more layoffs , with the service providers to a small extent. Only in the construction there are no changes in the staff. The barometer has fallen little in industry. “However, layoffs were planned beforehand. That will continue now.” (AFP)
FDP boss Lindner is “relieved” about exit debate
FDP boss Christian Lindner says “relieved” that meanwhile a debate on exiting the restrictions on public life was being held. This is a “positive sign” for the population, says Lindner on Deutschlandfunk. However, the conditions for normalization must now be met, he warns. Normalization will “be a process, but it should start as soon as possible”. However, a time for this cannot currently be stated. (Reuters)
Ministry of the Interior wants to massively expand tests
“Süddeutsche Zeitung”, NDR and WDR report on a strategy paper from the Ministry of the Interior. Accordingly, Germany should follow the example of South Korea and increase the test capacities as much as possible . That is “overdue”. Germany is currently in the “quick control” phase. Then you have to switch to a strategy that aims to test and isolate infected people and contacts.
The test should then be “ not only people with self-suspicion but also the entire group of contact persons of positively tested people ”, the“ Süddeutsche ”quotes further from the strategy paper. Only people who show symptoms and have had contact with infected people or who belong to a risk group are tested at present.
In order to be able to implement the new strategy, the Interior Ministry is demanding, according to the “Süddeutscher”, that the test capacities be increased to about 200. 000 Tests a day. Currently there are only the numbers of tests per Week, here the information fluctuate between 300. 000 and 500. 000 Tests – at one he increase, as requested by the Interior Ministry, significantly more than a million tests per week would be necessary.
About extending the tests The “Bild” newspaper also reported that there was a conference call between Chancellor Minister Helge Braun (CDU) and the heads of the State Chancelleries. The minutes of the meeting should therefore read: “The federal and state governments agree to significantly increase the testing capacity for the new coronavirus . “
Europe has to change direction if it wants to maintain its unity and play a role in the world even after the coronavirus crisis. A guest post.
Daily mirror | Sigmar Gabriel
Trump praises “very good conversation” with Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump claims to have with China's head of state Xi Jinping made calls and exchanged views about the coronavirus pandemic. “We work closely together” , Trump tweets and expresses “great respect” for China.
It is striking that Trump now speaks of the “corona virus” – and not, as always again, of the “Chinese virus”. This term had earned him fierce criticism. (Tsp)
Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the Corona Virus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!
– Donald J. Trump on Twitter (@realdonaldtrump) https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1243407157321560071
The Chancellor demands patience from the citizens in the fight against the coronavirus. Other politicians also want to adhere to the restrictions.
Daily mirror
Majority of Germans satisfied with crisis management
Two months after the announcement of the First corona infection in Germany , the majority of Germans are satisfied with the federal government's crisis management. In a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency 54 percent the operation of the black and red cabinet under the direction of Chancellor Angela Merkel in the crisis rather positive . 13 percent even said that they were “very satisfied”. Rather dissatisfied are only 38 percent. Eight percent did not provide any information.
On 27. January – exactly two months ago – the Bavarian Ministry of Health confirmed the first corona case: A 33 Years old man had become infected in his company in a suburb of Munich. He caught a colleague from China who had come to Stockdorf in the Starnberg district for training. In Germany there are now more than 43 000 Infections with the new corona virus have been registered. More than 260 infected people died nationwide.
The federal government has adopted unprecedented measures to curb the spread of the virus, including a nine-point plan designed to minimize interpersonal contacts. Crisis management is largely viewed positively across party preferences, with one exception: AfD voters are too 68 percent dissatisfied and only too 27 percent satisfied. (dpa)
South Korea reports slight decrease in cases
The number of new infections with the coronavirus reported in South Korea has decreased slightly again. As the health authorities announced on Friday, came on Thursday 91 cases added . This means that the number of cases recorded daily has been around the threshold of 100. So far in the country 9332 people tested positive on the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen. There were 139 Deaths associated with the virus.
Although in South Korea since the peak in late February, over 900 Infection cases within a day a clear downward trend . However, the authorities warn that the number could increase again quickly due to an increase in the number of “imported” cases and local accumulations. On Thursday after 30 Cases on the previous day for other 13 people detected the virus who had arrived from abroad.
Numerous South Koreans are returning for fear of infection in countries that are experiencing rapid spread of the virus. On Friday, the increased entry controls for those arriving from Europe also came into effect for travelers from the USA. If you are not just entering for a short time, but are planning a long-term stay, you have to go into quarantine at home for two weeks. A violation is “never tolerated,” said Yoon Tae Ho of the Disaster Management Center. Foreigners can expect to be expelled if they violate the law.
Most of the new cases of infection come from the south-east of the country, the strongest from the Covid – 19 – Outbreak is affected. (dpa)
The “Financial Times” shows in a graphic the worst affected regions worldwide, if one looks at the death toll.
New York is the worst – measured at the time of the outbreak. The situation is currently worsening significantly in Catalonia, Madrid and Paris and the surrounding area.
A second graph shows that the increase in cases is currently the fastest in Turkey and the USA.
Latest case trajectories for major countries: US has far more confirmed cases than any other country at the same stage Cases edging back up in HK & Singapore as concerns grow that outbreak hasn't been contained Read about flattening the curve: https: //t.co/7A0ICnzEVm
– John Burn-Murdoch on Twitter (@jburnmurdoch) https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1243299742077116417
Von der Leyen calls for close coordination between the EU countries when the emergency measures are withdrawn
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has closely coordinated among the EU countries in withdrawing the emergency measures against the corona Pandemic called for. “Otherwise we will undermine the effectiveness of the hard measures we have taken”, warned von der Leyen following a video conference with the EU Heads of State and Government. For this purpose, the EU Commission will develop a scientifically based “exit strategy” .
Especially at the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic in Europe the individual countries reacted very differently. In the meantime, extensive restrictions on public life apply almost everywhere to contain social contacts and thus the risk of the virus spreading as quickly as possible. The EU Commission will now draw up a plan “when and how, for example, the measures of social distancing can be avoided” announced from the Leyen.
Before the EU summit, the CDU politician had already The selfishness of the member states at the beginning of the corona crisis denounced. For example, export restrictions for respiratory masks and hurried border closures that affected the movement of goods would initially have prevented a “successful European response” to the crisis. (AFP)
Baden-Württemberg is considering administrative assistance by the Bundeswehr
The Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior is considering where Corona crisis to ask the Bundeswehr for administrative assistance for direct support of the state police . Soldiers could then help with sovereign tasks because the police are thinned out due to the corona crisis. The Stuttgarter Zeitung reports.
How exactly the soldiers would help the police was initially unknown. According to the Interior Ministry, the soldiers could, for example, take on transport tasks or protect “objects”, such as police facilities. This could also include inlet and outlet controls . The soldiers were always under the leadership of the police.
Angela Merkel on her situation in quarantine
Because she was in contact with a coronavirus infection, the Chancellor is currently in home quarantine. There she is “very, very busy”, says Merkel. She spends a lot of time in front of “different devices” to take part in video conferences and telephone switching. That is “interesting”, even if she lacks personal contact, for example at cabinet meetings. However, the work can also be done so well .