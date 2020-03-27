Crimes are on the rise – 34,000 counterfeit surgical masks secured

South Korea reports slight decrease in cases

The number of new infections with the coronavirus reported in South Korea has decreased slightly again. As the health authorities announced on Friday, came on Thursday 91 cases added . This means that the number of cases recorded daily has been around the threshold of 100. So far in the country 9332 people tested positive on the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen. There were 139 Deaths associated with the virus.

Although in South Korea since the peak in late February, over 900 Infection cases within a day a clear downward trend . However, the authorities warn that the number could increase again quickly due to an increase in the number of “imported” cases and local accumulations. On Thursday after 30 Cases on the previous day for other 13 people detected the virus who had arrived from abroad.

Numerous South Koreans are returning for fear of infection in countries that are experiencing rapid spread of the virus. On Friday, the increased entry controls for those arriving from Europe also came into effect for travelers from the USA. If you are not just entering for a short time, but are planning a long-term stay, you have to go into quarantine at home for two weeks. A violation is “never tolerated,” said Yoon Tae Ho of the Disaster Management Center. Foreigners can expect to be expelled if they violate the law.

Most of the new cases of infection come from the south-east of the country, the strongest from the Covid – 19 – Outbreak is affected. (dpa)