credit-points-for-corona-help

Students of the Faculty of Geosciences and Geography at the University of Göttingen can earn between three and six ECTS points if they are currently or in the coming months doing social work, as the faculty announces on its website.

For 20 hours of commitment to coping with Covid – 19 there is a point, credits are credited in the key competencies module.

Climate activist Luisa Neubauer pointed this out

All that is required is a simple certificate stating the activity, total hours and facility. The students should not prepare a report – as is customary for internships, for example.

“In this case, we are concerned not to burden these students with additional work such as long reports and not just to burden them words of praise, but also a recognition of their commitment in the form of credits, ”says Dean of Studies Thomas Ptak told Tagesspiegel.

Climate activist Luisa Neubauer, who studies geography in Göttingen, posted on Twitter The decision of her faculty expressed: “This is not an April Fool's joke and sounds super sensible,” said Neubauer last Wednesday.

Many users expressed themselves positively, some universities showed themselves openly: This is also what Albert wants -Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg honor commitment in connection with corona relief measures.

The regulation can also be implemented in Berlin

Such a regulation would also apply to Berliners Universities feasible where round 190. 000 Students are enrolled. In any case, there is nothing to be said against it in the Berlin University Act.

The competence in designing the degree programs and questions regarding the eligibility of services lies with the institutes and departments, as a spokesman for the Senate Chancellery confirms.

“Volunteering is very important to us in Berlin and is expressly supported by the Senate. I think it's good when universities use opportunities to reward student engagement, ”explains State Secretary for Science Steffen Krach.

Several Berlin universities are discussing opportunities

According to Tagesspiegel information, several universities in Berlin are already discussing how such corona help could be taken into account in their studies. They use existing tools such as interdisciplinary modules or guided seminars.

“The Alice Salomon Hochschule Berlin can very well imagine social engagement in the course of combating COVID – 19 to be credited with credits during the course of studies, ”explains Vice-Rector Nils Lehmann-Franßen.

According to a spokeswoman, the university said for social work, health, upbringing and education, there is already the possibility to have volunteer work credited in some degree programs – however, there is no general regulation yet.

“Service Learning” at the TU

The Technical University offers a similar model. “There is the possibility of offering seminars in which students receive credit points for social engagement, which we call service learning,” says Vice President Angela Ittel.

These seminars are possible in all subject areas, but mostly located in the interdisciplinary elective area. There is preparation and follow-up by an experienced lecturer to accompany the students. “Taking up the suggestion from Göttingen, these seminars could also be offered in the broader thematic context of the Corona crisis,” explained Ittel.

The concept of service learning also exists at the University of Applied Sciences. “At HTW Berlin, there has been the possibility for years to count voluntary or social engagement. In the current situation, demand is growing – fortunately. We support that, of course, ”explains Carsten Busch, President of the HTW. A request from the daily mirror to the Freie Universität whether there are similar options in some courses has so far remained unanswered. The Humboldt University press office did not want to comment on this topic.