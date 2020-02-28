“covid-19-is-no-worse-for-children-than-flu”

Johannes Hübner is a professor at the LMU Munich and department head for infectious diseases in the field of pediatric and adolescent medicine at the University Hospital Munich.

Mr. Hübner, are children more at risk than adults of Covid – 19?

At the moment it is likely that children are significantly less at risk than adults, especially as older adults. This also fits well with our current knowledge.

Because even with related pathogens such as Sars or Mers, which belong to the group of coronaviruses, it has been noticed that children are less susceptible. In addition, the courses are less difficult when children fall ill. However, we still don't know why that is enough to be able to make specific statements.

The reports of illnesses affecting children in China, which I am aware of, have so far not described any serious ones courses. We had the case of a family in the Munich area, where the children were also ill. Here, too, the symptoms were no worse than with a banal respiratory illness. Normally nobody would have noticed the cases.

At the moment it looks like a Covid – 19 – Disease for children is not worse and maybe even less bad than influenza.

Do parents have to worry less?

A viral disease can always be severe in individual cases. Every year, ten to twenty thousand people die from influenza in Germany. Children can also come to the intensive care unit if they have influenza. Children also die from influenza, which we sometimes cannot prevent.

So far, as I said, nothing suggests that the coronavirus leads to serious illnesses in children.

How should concerned parents behave?

Currently, the health authorities are still trying to contain the disease and isolate those infected. This will no longer be possible in a second stage with many sick people, where the chains of infection can no longer be traced.

Incidentally, we are already not doing this with influenza today. In sick children we have to treat the disease according to its severity.

My biggest concern at the moment is that childcare centers are closed in panic or the children are kept at home. The children should go out and play and meet other children. There is currently no increased risk for children compared to what we see every year.

Should parents go to the pediatrician if they suspect coronavirus disease?

That would be the wrong reaction. In the waiting rooms the risk of snapping something up is greater. If it is a normal viral infection as you know it – so with a slight fever of 38, 7 degrees, if the child coughs and the nose runs but otherwise good things are and drink – there is no reason to go to the pediatrician.

If there is a specific suspicion of a Covid – 19 – Illness – for example through proven contact with a sick person – parents should first call the corresponding hotline, which has been set up in many cities.

Generally applies : If the child has severe respiratory problems, then they should be seen by a doctor and treated clinically. This is already the case now. The only difference: With influenza we can possibly give a medication, with a Covid 19 disease not yet.

Background about the corona virus:

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

What really protects against the transmission of germs After staying in risk area: What to do if you suspect a coronavirus -Infection to do is

What to do if you suspect a coronavirus -Infection to do is What you need to know about the corona virus : The most important questions and answers

The most important questions and answers German coronavirus expert says: “We have to prepare for a pandemic”

“We have to prepare for a pandemic” Dramatic situation in northern Italy: “It's like we're in Wuhan”

“It's like we're in Wuhan” Coronavirus in Germany: What reaction is attached

How exactly do you imagine a severe course of disease in children?

In the case of a serious viral disease – regardless of whether it is an influenza or a coronavirus – a doctor should be consulted. Children with severe respiratory infections are often tired and apathetic, drink poorly and require oxygen. In these cases – regardless of the pathogen – a hospital stay of several days to a few weeks may be necessary.

It is also important here: Also with other pathogens (such as influenza or RSV) there are severe courses that require treatment in the intensive care unit. Most children recover relatively quickly, however, there is currently no indication that the coronavirus is any different.

What can you do to prevent the transmission of a virus?

The best and safest way and the way that applies to all viral diseases: comply with general hygiene rules, do not sneeze into your hands, wash your hands frequently. This is the best way to prevent infection.

The flu season is currently, many children are already sick. Does this exacerbate the situation?

For the doctors yes, because the practices are already full without the corona virus. It is questionable whether a child can get a double infection. Children with a serious respiratory infection usually have only one type of virus.