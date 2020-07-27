COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Enterprise Media Gateway Market Outlook 20220 Analyzed by Business Growth, Industry Analysis, Market Dynamics and Development Trends

This market document comprises of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. Systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this market report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. This market report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period. All statistical and numerical data included in this marketing report is characterized with the help of graphs and charts which make it easy to understand the facts and figures.

The global enterprise media gateway market was valued at USD 2,000.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,218.5 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 1.5% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: Enterprise Media Gateway Market

AudioCodes, Avaya, Cisco, GENBAND, Siemens, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Grandstream Networkk, ADTRAN, Dialogic Corporation, ADTRAN, Sangoma Technologies Corporation, Ribbon Communications, Matrix Comsec, Haivision, Patton Electronics Co., Nuera Communications, and many more.

Key Segmentation: Enterprise Media Gateway Market

By Type (Analog, Digital), Enterprise Size (Small-sized Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, Large-sized Enterprises), End-use Verticals (Telecom, IT, Media, Entertainment, Healthcare, Government Sector, Banking, Insurance, Others),

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Need for high-quality communication over different networks

Modular structure of media gateways providing high flexibility to legacy networks

Session border functionality of integrated media gateways

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software collaborated with Laird PLC, an electronics and technology company and launched Laird Sentrius LoRaWAN gateway. This gateway is pre-loaded with the Senet LoRa packet forwarder software. It provides native support for registration and operation on Senet’s network.

