Covid-19 Coronavirus treatment – trial drug hrsACE2 shows promise

Covid-19 pandemic is causing deaths of thousands of people daily and people around the world are eagerly awaiting an effective treatment or a vaccine for coronavirus.

A trial drug called APN01 (human recombinant soluble angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 – hrsACE2) could hold the promise of a Covid-19 treatment as new study led by University of British Columbia researcher Dr. Josef Penninger has show that hrsACE2 can effectively block the cellular door SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect its hosts.

The study has been published in Cell. According to scientists behind the study the new trial drug has the potential of stopping early infection of the novel coronavirus. The study also sheds immense light on how the SARS-CoV-2 virus interacts on a cellular level and how it can infect blood vessels and kidneys as well.

Previous studies have shown that ACE2 — a protein on the surface of the cell membrane — is being seen as the key receptor for the spike glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2. ACE2 has been found to be the key receptor for SARS, the viral respiratory illness recognized as a global threat in 2003.

The hrsACE2 will soon be undergoing clinical trials by the European biotech company Apeiron Biologics.

The study has shown that hrsACE2 inhibited the coronavirus load by a factor of 1,000-5,000. In engineered replicas of human blood vessel and kidneys — organoids grown from human stem cells — the researchers demonstrated that the virus can directly infect and duplicate itself in these tissues.

This provides important information on the development of the disease and the fact that severe cases of COVID-19 present with multi-organ failure and evidence of cardiovascular damage. Clinical grade hrsACE2 also reduced the SARS-CoV-2 infection in these engineered human tissues.