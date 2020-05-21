Covid 19 Analysis Analysis : Duty Free Retailing MARKET RISING ADOPTION FROM SMALL, MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES TO FUEL GROWTH | Dufry AG, LOTTE Duty Free Company, DFS Group Limited

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “Global Duty Free Retailing Market Insights, Forecast to 2026”.

The Duty Free Retailing Market comprehensively describes the market and prognosticates it to depict a highly illustrious growth during the forthcoming years. The report offers in-depth analysis of current and future Duty Free Retailing Market outlook across the globe. The report is projected to help readers with the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Along with this, the compilation is intended to help readers with the thorough analysis of recent trend, competitive landscape of the global Duty Free Retailing Market during the forecast period.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are : Dufry AG, LOTTE Duty Free Company, DFS Group Limited, Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, The Shilla Duty Free, The King Power International Group, James Richardson Corporation Pty Ltd., Duty Free Americas, Inc., Flemingo International Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, and China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd .

The making of the report involved an extensive research phase both primary and secondary. Further the report showcases recent developments, tenders and contracts of Duty Free Retailing by key regions. Secondary research sources include proprietary databases, annual reports, financials, and SEC filings. Analysts also reached out industry experts and opinion leaders for their viewpoint on the growth of the global Duty Free Retailing market in the forecast period.

– Brief Introduction to the research report.

– Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

– Top players in the market

– Research framework (structure of the report)

– Research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights

Scope of Duty Free Retailing Market: The global Duty Free Retailing market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2026.This Duty Free Retailing market report provides a comprehensive analysis of: Industry Overview of Duty Free Retailing. Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Duty Free Retailing market. Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis. Major Manufacturers Analysis of Duty Free Retailing. Development Trend of Analysis of Duty Free Retailing Market. Duty Free Retailing Overall Market Overview. Duty Free Retailing Regional Market Analysis. Consumers Analysis of Duty Free Retailing. Duty Free Retailing Marketing Type Analysis.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Duty Free Retailing market share and growth rate of Duty Free Retailing for each application, including-

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Duty Free Retailing Market, By Product Type:

Fragrances & Cosmetics



Wines & Spirits



Fashion & Accessories



Tobacco



Watches & Jewelry



Confectionary & Fine Foods



Electronics, Gifts, & Others

Global Duty Free Retailing Market, By Sales Channels:

Airport Shops



Ferries



Airlines



Others

Duty Free Retailing Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Duty Free Retailing Market Report Structure at a Glance:

Executive summary, market introduction, Duty Free Retailing market definition.

Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.

Duty Free Retailing Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.

Duty Free Retailing Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.

In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.

Duty Free Retailing Market structure and competition analysis.

