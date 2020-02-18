court-of-auditors-to-review-advisory-costs-for-highway-reform

Green budget and transport politicians warn of exploding consultant costs for the motorway reform by Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU). The deputies Sven-Christian Kindler and Stephan Kühn have therefore activated the Federal Audit Office (BRH). In a letter to the test authority, the Tagesspiegel Background Mobility & Transport is available, they ask that external consultants be commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Transport (BMVI) and Autobahn GmbH in the period 2018 to 2021 to check.

“So far, the Federal Government has spent over 80 million euros on external advice alone,” Kindler and Kühn write to BRH President Kay Scheller. The Bundestag was informed of this “only late and to this day only incompletely.”

The originally set 23, 9 million euros for external consultants 2018 and 2019 have been exceeded by a total of more than 56 million euros. It is feared that consulting costs will continue to rise – possibly to more than 150 million euros by the end 2021. It is also worrying that the BMVI is now increasingly engaging consultants via Autobahn GmbH itself, “in order to disguise the actual costs of the reform”.