countries-just-shouldn't-mess-up-now

The month-long dispute between the German government and Brussels over stricter fertilizer rules for farmers has ended. As a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture announced on Friday, the EU Commission is in agreement with the proposals for tightening the fertilizer regulation and will not file a lawsuit against Germany. “Now it is the turn of the countries,” said the spokesman. The Federal Council should adopt the new rules on April 3. This would keep the schedule set by the EU Commission. However, if the Land Chamber does not agree, the EU Commission is forced to initiate the lawsuit.

Groundwater is contaminated

Brussels has been doing for years Pressure on Germany because the limit values ​​for nitrate in water have been exceeded at many measuring points. This is mainly due to the manure from the factory farms, which is scattered across the fields. The soil cannot absorb the masses, so a large part ends up in the groundwater and has to be filtered out laboriously.

The European Court of Justice has already proved the EU right in the fertilizer dispute. The court ruled in June 2018 that Germany violated the European Nitrates Directive to protect groundwater. The Federal Government had only recently 2017 amended the fertilizer regulation, but the EU Commission in Brussels does not consider this to be sufficient. She insisted on improvements.

Germany could face fines of up to 850. 000 Euro a day, if the government does not protect the groundwater better from nitrate discharges. To prevent this, Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) and Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) had agreed to reduce the use of fertilizer in the most polluted areas by 20 to cut percent. There should also be more space between fertilizer areas and bodies of water, and the times when fertilization should not be allowed to be extended.

Red areas: Regions with large stables are particularly affected . Graphic: Gitta Pieper-Meyer

The farmers' association thinks this is wrong. Peasant President Joachim Rukwied has asked the Federal Council to change the new regulation. He “still” rejects the planned capping of fertilizers in so-called red areas and the ban on fertilizing catch crops in late summer, Rukwied said on Friday in Berlin. These regulations are “technically incomprehensible”. The Länderkammer must also make it easier for businesses that are demonstrably economically economical.

Too many animals, too much manure: the soil can handle the manure do not record. Photo: imago

The planned tightening has been driving farmers on the streets for months. Farmers fear that they will not be able to feed their plants sufficiently. They also have doubts about the measurement data. In fact, the network of measuring points differs from state to state. That should change.

In the future, the federal government should be able to use administrative regulations to set uniform federal criteria with regard to territorial backdrops and measuring points in the federal states. “Due to the mandatory internal differentiation of contaminated groundwater bodies, the areas will be designated with additional requirements in the future more precisely and based on the polluter pays principle,” emphasized Klöckner's spokesman.

Ministry: Federal states should agree

He appealed to the countries to agree to the reform. The government would have to discuss the regulation again in the event of change requests. However, it can reject the change requests of the regional chamber. Bavaria has already registered a need for advice.

“The fact that a need-based fertilization of grassland could be anchored in red areas is a great success of our commitment to technically sensible solutions,” said Bavaria's Minister of Agriculture Michaela Kaniber (CSU) in Munich on Friday. An important step had also been taken in the adjustments required by the EU Commission to designate the red areas with particularly high nitrate pollution. Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had pledged to support farmers who had demonstrated at the CSU retreat in Seeon Abbey.

Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner hopes that the countries will agree to the reform. Photo: dpa

The federal states have six months after the entry into force of the fertilizer ordinance to adjust the red areas according to the requirements of the federal government. “I urge everyone involved to keep an eye on the EU Commission's goal of making the red areas more accountable to the polluter pays. To do this, however, it is necessary for the federal government to get the general administrative regulation envisaged as soon as possible, ”said Kaniber. In the Federal Council, she will press for further changes to the fertilizer regulation, she said.

This means that fertilization of all cover crops must remain possible even in red areas. The time period for recording the fertilization must also be extended to reduce bureaucratic hurdles. In order to be able to make the necessary adjustments, the start of application for the specifications for fertilization must be postponed to January 1 2021. The new fertilizer regulation is due to come into force in April.

FDP: no blanket conditions

The agricultural policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Gero Hocker, criticized on Friday: “Who believes compliance to be able to achieve the nitrate directive only with flat-rate conditions for farmers is wrong. ” Germany still has the fourth lowest nitrate measurement density in the EU, he told AFP.

“In order for success to be measurable, a close-knit network of measuring points based on the best available scientific standards is finally needed.” This is the only way to restore the damaged trust in the federal and state authorities.