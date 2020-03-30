Business

COSMETOVIGILANCE MARKET 2020 ANALYSIS OVER NUMEROUS PROMINENT PLAYERS | ISAFETY, ZEINCRO GROUP, FMD K&L, POSEIDON CRO, MSL SOLUTION PROVIDERS

Global Cosmetovigilance Market By Service Type (Pre-Marketing Services, Post-Marketing Services), Categories (Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, Perfumes & Deodorants, Hair Colorants, Others), Service Provider (CROs, BPOs), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Cosmetovigilance Market

Global cosmetovigilance market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.46% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased usage of cosmetics globally which has been a result of a rise of disposable income of individuals.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cosmetovigilance market are iSafety, ZEINCRO Group, FMD K&L, POSEIDON CRO, MSL Solution Providers, AxeRegel, Cliantha, Freyr, SGS SA, Pure Drug Safety, KMJ pharma sp. z o.o., TheraSkin, CORONIS Research SA, PHARMALEX GMBH, Bioclinica, Tecnimede Group, Sciformix, Regultory House, DeltaPv, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cosmetovigilance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cosmetovigilance market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In July 2017, Bioclinica announced that they had agreed a deal with AB Cube for providing their technology offerings on Bioclinica’s “eHealth Cloud” which includes the several offerings combined from the eHealth solutions developed under the “eHealth App xChange” channel. This agreement will lead to an expansion of service offerings in the App xChange health solution channel providing regulatory and specialized services in the industry.
  • In March 2016, PHARMALEX GMBH announced that they had merged with Lindeq AS so that they can provide their services and expand their consumers in the Nordic countries. This will help in expanding their services to an even broader base as the combined facilities will be capable in servicing the international regions as well as the local consumers.
Global Cosmetovigilance Market
Global Cosmetovigilance Market

Market Definition: Global Cosmetovigilance Market

Cosmetovigilance is the continuous monitoring service of cosmetics in relations to the regulatory compliances provided by the authorities of a region. This service not only involves managing the clinical trials of the products and whether the product is feasible to be commercialized, but also continues the monitoring cosmetics after they have been commercialized. This service manages the database of complaints registered for the product or a specific material being utilized in that product managing the effects of the product.

Market Drivers

  • Imposing strict regulations by the authorities regarding reporting the effects of cosmetics, this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
  • Availability of larger platforms/channels for reporting the incidences associated with the usage of the cosmetic products, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
  • Increasing incidences regarding the usage of harmful materials in the production of cosmetics is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraint

  • Lack of knowledge and information regarding the availability of this service in various developing regions is expected to act as a hindrance to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cosmetovigilance Market

By Service Type

  • Pre-Marketing Services
    • Clinical Safety Testing
    • Document Writing
    • Risk Management
    • Others
  • Post-Marketing Services
    • Case Intake
    • Case Triage
    • Data Entry & Acquisition
    • Tracking & Reporting
    • Others

By Categories

  • Skincare
  • Makeup
  • Haircare
  • Perfumes & Deodorants
  • Hair Colorants
  • Others

By Service Provider

  • Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)
  • Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs)

Reasons to Purchase this Report

  • Current and future of global cosmetovigilance market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
  • The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
  • Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
  • The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

  • All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
  • All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Close