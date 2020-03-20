Cosmetic Packaging Market 2020 Growing to be Inspired by Ever-Changing Style of Packing & Great Demand for Cosmetics Till 2028 | Million Insights

The global cosmetic packaging market size was respected at USD 25.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of +4% over the forecast period. Moving grace of wrapper, innovative package designs, and increasing demand for cosmetics due to the growing youth population are anticipated to drive the market in the forecast period.

In Repot consultant global cosmetic packaging market report, we have analyzed the strategies of key players. A competition dash of significant key players is provided in the global cosmetic packaging market report. Row structure analysis of the cosmetic packaging market provides a contribution to the global market revenue of market players distributed among three tiers.

The Global cosmetic packaging market includes:

Aptar Group, Inc, RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Libo Cosmetics Corporation, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, Fusion Packaging, ABC Packaging Ltd., Swallowfield Plc, Saverglass has, Essel Propack Ltd, Albea S.A., Quadpack Ltd, Coverpla S.A., The Packaging Business, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd, HCT Group, and Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Rising Demand for Hair Care & Skin Care Products:

Cosmetic packaging is gaining market traction with remarkable growth throughout the forecast period primarily, due to an increase in demand from millennials in emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and South Africa. Global hair care & skin repair productions are growing with higher annual growth rates. Anti-aging goods such as ointments clean and hair conditioners remain some of the prominent products heavy the global cosmetic packaging market. Growing awareness of anti-aging crops amongst the female population is one of the primary factors advancing the sales of the global cosmetic packaging market.

Positive Impact of Internet/E-Commerce Retailing:

E-commerce dispersion into rural then urban areas is driving the global cosmetic industry sales, which, in turn, are driving the growth of the global cosmetic packaging market. Rising irritated border sales and perception of the internet into emerging markets is expected to boost the sales of cosmetics. The increasing presence of millennials on social media helps them explore more global cosmetic brands which, in turn, is driving the sales of cosmetic packaging.

For instance, Estee Lauder generated 12% revenue in the U.S., and 8% of its global sales were derived through e-Commerce retailing.

Apart after Estee Lauder, L’Oreal also generated 25% of its revenue through E-Commerce retailing.

Segments Covered in the Report:

This report estimates revenue progression at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2028. For the determination of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global cosmetic packaging market report based on material type, cosmetic type, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper

Others

Cosmetic Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

Hair Care

Skin Care

Nail Care

Make-up

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 – 2028)

North America

The U.S.

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Central & South America

Brazil

The Asia Pacific area is projected to account for the biggest share in the cosmetic packaging market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the cosmetic packaging market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2028. An increase in demand for cosmetic products in emerging economies, as well as a boost in consumer awareness drives the investments of manufacturers to develop unique & innovative packaging solutions. This, in turn, increases the demand for cosmetic products and is further expected to boost the demand for packaging in the Asia Pacific region.

Amcor PLC (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Albea SA (France), and DS Smith PLC (UK) are the key players operating in the cosmetic packaging market. Expansions, achievements, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the cosmetic packaging market.

