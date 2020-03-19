corporations-donate-breathing-masks-and-protective-clothing-to-clinics

Many companies have substantial stocks of protective masks – both for the production and for the health protection of employees. According to Tagesspiegel research, some companies now want to provide masks. In response to a request made in the early morning, a spokesman for Daimler stated that the car manufacturer was “putting the state government of Baden-Württemberg around 110. 000 respiratory masks donated to clinics and medical practices ”. The company had other respiratory masks for its own use, for example for the company medical service. The spokesman left open how many masks the group had in total.

“This morning Daimler reported back,” confirms the spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Health. Ways are now being sought “that this can be done quickly organizationally”. Other companies have also recently agreed to convert their product lines to produce more breathing apparatus. “There are a lot of people coming and offering help.” This also applies to students studying medicine or other subjects and asking how they can help. “Many report there.”

“We will donate – and in significant amounts,” a spokesman for VW told Tagesspiegel. It is unclear how many masks are made available. These are protective masks with special filter properties – mainly so-called FFP3 masks, sometimes also FFP2 masks. “We are still talking, we will announce this soon.” According to the VW spokesman, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn approached CEO Herbert Diess.

Siemens needs his masks himself

It looks different at Siemens. The company “needs respiratory masks to maintain emergency operation, especially in areas critical to infrastructure, and to ensure the safety of its employees,” explains a spokesman. Siemens, for example, supplies products and solutions for the food industry, for energy and water suppliers and for the healthcare sector. The spokesman said that he could not provide any information on the number of masks: “But the clear statement: Siemens does not hoard respiratory masks!”

The Federation of German Industries “keeps respiratory masks available for its employees” said an association spokesman. He left open further questions about the number of masks stored and the purposes for which they are needed. “In terms of number and use, these are intended for your own workforce,” he merely explained.

Like many companies and organizations, the BDI currently works largely in the home office. A department head of the association had welcomed on social media that Germany is sending masks to Italy. “In times of crisis, Europeans have to stand closer together,” he wrote.

Lack of mask in the Charite

Inquiries from other companies and associations were initially open. The association of the chemical industry stated that the association itself “neither bought masks for its employees nor stocked them in any form”. According to his own statements, he represents the interests of over 90 percent of German chemical companies and German subsidiaries of foreign groups.

The protective masks are currently essential for many medical practices and clinics: Due to the corona pandemic, they are in short supply in most countries worldwide. Many resident doctors rarely treat patients with respiratory diseases so that they do not become infected themselves or the practice staff – because they cannot adequately protect themselves. The University Hospital Essen has started to sew respiratory masks themselves.

Every day they would “do headstands to get enough mouth-nose shooters and other masks at least for the medical staff,” explained Petra Gastmeier from the Berlin Charité opposite the Tagesspiegel. She is the director of the Institute for Hygiene and Environmental Medicine there.