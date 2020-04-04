coronavirus-treatment-center-in-operation-at-bvb

World
The DFB could not provide this help according to Koch: “25. 00 0 football clubs in Germany: If our treasurer only each of these clubs 2000 would send euros, would that be 50 Millions. That would not even be tolerable for the DFB. ” To do this would be 2000 Euro permanently not enough.
Dagmar Freitag, the chairman of the sports committee of the Bundestag, faces such demands, such as the call of the German Olympic Sports Confederation for an emergency fund for sports with tax funds, rather reluctant.
“If the umbrella organization of German sports calls for help, I do not know whether the taxpayer should always be the first to be addressed, “Friday told Deutschlandfunk and added: ” There would be I already wish that you just discover help for self-help within the large sports family. ”
Here, Friday thinks about other institutions. “It would also be an idea to approach the international umbrella organization, namely the International Olympic Committee, where, as is well known, there are generally larger sums in the account.” The DOSB had already set up its own solidarity fund at the beginning of the week to promote the “diversity of club and association sports” in times of crisis with one million euros. (dpa)
Therefore the clear one Call: Here also politics, here the countries, here the municipalities must intervene to support them. There will be many alone nonprofit associations fail to survive.
On the first day of the coronavirus treatment center in the Dortmund football stadium, the new offer was accepted with caution. On Saturday afternoon, only a few people came to the north stand of the Signal Iduna Park to be tested for the new corona virus. The new treatment center has been available since this weekend. It is operated by the Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund together with the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe (KVWL).
A similar facility already exists in Dortmund. There have been around 2500 people cared for. According to the KVWL, it urgently needed additional capacities. “It is our duty and our desire to do everything in our power to help these people,” it said in a message.
The center in the BVB stadium is open daily from 12. 00 to 16. 00 clock open. A registration is not necessary. The premises can also be provided on weekends, as the Bundesliga is currently paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, the hit game Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich would have taken place. (dpa)
Serbian football professional arrested for violation of ban on going out
Serbian soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic is in because of the violation of the ban on going out during the Corona crisis Belgrade has been arrested. With 19 other people he had met contrary to the regulations in a hotel, it said in a police report on Saturday. Of the 29 year-old player comes from St. Gallen, but now plays for the homeland of his ancestors.
Prijovic is the second Serbian football professional after Luka Jovic, who violated the applicable rules regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Belgrade. Former Bundesliga player Jovic was caught outside his apartment just two weeks ago, according to the state news agency Tanjug, despite two-week quarantine after arriving from Madrid. Serbian tabloids like “Blic” had accused the Real player of celebrating in the capital. Jovic, on the other hand, had spoken of going to the pharmacy. (dpa)
After DFB criticism: professional association points to discharge
After the criticism of the German Football Association about an increase in contributions, the administrative professional association (VBG) again pointed out possible relief. Everything within the legal possibilities will be done to keep the burdens for the member companies, including the sports companies and associations, as low as possible, it said in a statement on Saturday. These measures included deferral and installment payments.
DFB treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge previously warned of the impending massive effects in the current phase of the corona crisis, especially for clubs from the 3rd league as well as the regional leagues and the women's Bundesliga. Several club representatives from the regional leagues would have told him: “Then the lights will go out for us!” And I can imagine that it would have a similar effect with one or the other third division club, “said Osnabrügge on the DFB homepage .
The administrative professional association pointed out that the contribution rate is stable over ten years has been. “Already last year for the levy 2018 are the member companies of the VBG early on by increasing the contribution base 2019 have been informed. The current impact of the corona pandemic was so unpredictable for anyone, ”it said. (dpa)
No KHL season for ice hockey club Vladivostok due to corona crisis
In Admiral Vladivostok the first team of the Eastern European professional ice hockey league KHL has changed because of the corona virus Pandemic unregistered for the coming season. Due to the current situation, the authorities canceled the financial support for professional sports in the corresponding Russian region for the time being, said the Russian-dominated league on Saturday. Accordingly, Admiral will not stop operating, but from the season 2021 / 2022 to start again.
KHL President Alexej Morosow appealed to the other clubs not to make any hasty decisions in the current situation. “We have the time and the opportunity to work together, discuss all issues and find solutions,” said Morosow. The KHL is the second strongest league in the world after the North American NHL. (dpa)
DFL denies Bundesliga master plan
The German Football League (DFL) has emphasized that there are still no ready schedule for the rest of the season gives. The “kicker” had previously reported that the Bundesliga and 2nd division wanted to continue their season, which was interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, on the first or second weekend in May, so that the season ended largely without English weeks until 30. Complete June. Thereupon the 36 Clubs informed. However, the prerequisite would be that the health authorities give the green light for ghost games.
“In the DFL general meeting last Tuesday two possible scenarios were presented, which are inevitably subject to considerable uncertainties,” said the DFL and added: “ The DFL claims for the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga none special role at a time when the containment of the virus is a top priority for society as a whole. ”
According to the kicker, the appointments during the week should be especially for catch-up games, games of the DFB – Cups or European club competitions. So the game between Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt has to be made up for. The semi-finals and the final are still in the cup. Ideally, only one English week would be needed by the end of the season, and the relegation and the cup could also be completed by then. (dpa)
Hard program after long-term hold?
After the postponement of the international football matches scheduled for June, the German national team could fall in exceptionally deny three instead of two games during a period of dismissal. At Uefa there are due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic corresponding models of thinking. In September, October and November, a total of eight games could be played exceptionally.
The three national game windows in autumn are actually exhausted with the six match days of the Nations League. However, the playoff games postponed due to the corona virus must be made up as soon as possible to determine the last four EM participants. These were originally to be held at the end of March and were then initially postponed to June . National coach Joachim Löw is also waiting for the third German group opponent alongside world champion France and European champion Portugal. UEFA hosted the European Championship in the summer 2021 relocated.
UEFA had its after a video conference with the general secretaries 55 Member associations decided to remove all international matches in the June should have taken place “until further notice”. There was consensus not to delete the games without replacement . (dpa)
How the Bundesliga is suffering from the crisis
That the Bundesliga wants to play again in May is a pious one Wish. But necessary for some clubs to survive.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Now only one record is missing
Lok Leipzig fills the club box office with an unusual campaign. Since Friday evening, around two weeks after the start, the 100. 00 0 card sold. For the game against? The invisible opponent.
Daily mirror | Sebastian Schlichting
Football professionals could be tested every three days
According to an MDR report, the pros should be tested for a possible infection with the corona virus every three days when the game in the Bundesliga is resumed. If the result is positive, not all players on the team should be sent to quarantine, only the infected one. In addition, the teams should have to play a game if they 13 Field players and two goalkeepers are available .
The virologist Ulf Dittmer sees doing problems. “We are pretty much at the limit of laboratory capacity in Germany,” said the head of virology at the University Medical Center in Essen. “I don't know which laboratory will then be available to test healthy Bundesliga professionals , although we urgently need these tests for seriously ill people. “(dpa)
Fifa wants to raise age limit for Olympia
The world football association Fifa wants to raise the age limit for the men's tournament 2021 postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic lift. A working group recommended keeping the rule that players who played on or after January 1 1997 were born, are entitled to use. FIFA announced this on Friday.
This means that players who opt for the planned U 23 – tournament in the year 2020 qualify, aged 24 years may still play in Japan next year. The associations from South Korea and Australia had previously requested this. The 16 qualified teams – including Germany – can also continue to offer three older players. (dpa)
Neymar donates almost a million euros
Brazil's soccer star Neymar has around 940. 00 0 euros donated to those affected by the coronavirus crisis. As the Brazilian television broadcaster SBT reported, the Paris Saint-Germain professional donated part of the money to the United Nations Children's Fund Unicef. Another part is said to have gone to a solidarity fund created by artists, which is managed by moderator Luciano Huck, a friend of Neymar.
Huck had recently announced online that he would like to collect donations for poor areas in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's manager didn't want to comment on the television report. Donations were never commented on, it said. (dpa)
Series A finds no basis for uniform wage cuts
You are now planning the conversations to continue with the footballers union. According to Italian media reports, they are considering a blanket wage lock of one month. The Juventus players had previously offered to waive their salary from March to June if the league had to be canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.
The national football association (FIGC) currently has the target scheduled a restart at the end of May and agreed with the Ministry of Sports that the footballers should undergo a thorough examination before resuming training.
Twelve match days as well as the semi-finals and the final of the Italian Cup have yet to be played . Currently, however, are 16 Player of Serie A from Sars-CoV-2 -Virus infected in Italy already 14. 00 0 dead. (dpa)
“Kicker”: 13 Professional clubs face bankruptcy
According to a media report, the economic situation of many clubs in the Bundesliga and in the 2nd division is more dramatic than previously known. As the “kicker” reports, threatens 13 of the 36 Professional clubs – including four first division teams – because of the corona virus -Pandemic bankruptcy later this season. The trade magazine relies on figures that were announced to the representatives of the professional clubs at the video membership conference of the German Football League (DFL) on Tuesday.
The terrifying result results from the inventory of the 36 clubs that they deposited with the DFL on their current situation. The DFL had previously asked the clubs for this.
Based on these numbers especially the situation in the 2nd Bundesliga is dramatic. Seven clubs should then have to file for bankruptcy at the end of May if play has not started by then and thus the fourth installment of media partners is not due. The last installment from the current media contract would have been paid in early May if the season had been played regularly.
The inventory shows that two other clubs in the 2nd Bundesliga would have to file for bankruptcy in June if the broadcaster also failed to pay.
In the Bundesliga, a club is said to be under acute threat. He can only meet his obligations until May. Three more clubs would have to appoint the bankruptcy trustee in June. As the “kicker” further reports, twelve clubs have already transferred their funds from the fourth television rate to credit institutions and other partners in order to pay current bills. (dpa)
The common goal was to” play all national league and cup games, so the integrity of each competition is preserved “. In the discussion about wage cuts, the Premier League announced it would consult players. Consider a salary reduction of 30 percent. (dpa)
An extension of the season until July or even August, as the EHF plans for the European Cup competitions, closed the league legally Check out. The HBL and the club heads agreed on this at a video conference on Friday, according to dpa information. “We will still until 20. Wait April, then a decision has to be made, ”said sports director Stefan Kretzschmar from the Foxes Berlin. (dpa)
Dortmund soccer stadium becomes the Corona treatment center
The largest football stadium in Germany will become the treatment center against the coronavirus on Saturday. According to the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, the club and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe (KVWL) have converted the north stand of the Dortmund Signal Iduna Park accordingly. The center is open daily from 05. 00 to 16. 00 clock open. A registration is not necessary. The ball is currently at a standstill in the Bundesliga because of the pandemic.
“Our stadium is the figurehead of the city, a fixed point for almost everyone in Dortmund and the surrounding area, and because of it technical, infrastructural and spatial conditions is the ideal place to actively help people who are potentially infected with the Corona virus or who are complaining about complaints such as respiratory diseases and fever, ”explained the Dortmund managing directors Hans-Joachim Watzke and Carsten Cramer in a message: “It is our duty and our wish to do everything in our power to help these people.” (dpa)
Supermarket instead of soccer field
Six soccer professionals from VfL Wolfsburg helped clear the shelves in two supermarkets in the city on Friday. The Bundesliga team started a campaign under the motto “We thank the heroes of everyday life”, with which the “wolves” want to carry out and support several social actions in their region in the middle of the Corona crisis.
In the two supermarkets packed on Friday 07. 00 o'clock in the morning the VfL captain Josuha Guilavogui and his teammate Xaver Schlager, Renato Steffen , Maximilian Arnold, Pavao Pervan and Yannick Gerhardt. “We want to show that we are part of society and that we contribute to everyday life,” said midfielder Arnold. The Frenchman Guilavogui said: “This is a very important action for us because we want to be role models.”
Similar campaigns have already been held at other clubs in German professional sports. Bayern professional Javi Martinez supported the readiness of the Red Cross in Grünwald near Munich or distributed FC Augsburg players to drink crates to care staff in their city. Players of the German basketball champion FC Bayern Munich helped with the issue of the “Münchner Tafel” for a week right at the beginning of the corona crisis. (dpa)
Mronz to Olympia 2032: Application is pending, but remains
Applying to the Rhine-Ruhr region for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2032 is lagging behind in the Corona crisis, but sports manager Michael Mronz basically wants to hold on to it. “Currently there are certainly other topics that interest people than 2032. Issues such as, above all, people's health and when and how can public life be resumed and thus economic coexistence, ”said Mronz.
Before that, Sylvia Schenk as Head of the sports working group of the anti-corruption organization Transparency Germany asked to speculate about a German application for the games 2032 to end immediately. People are currently “having other concerns than continuing the ongoing campaign,” said Schenk, demanding: “In view of the expected serious humanitarian and economic effects of the corona pandemic, the question of reforming major international sporting events is even more pressing than before.”
Mronz replied: “Sylvia Schenk is always welcome to talk to us about the conception Rhein Ruhr City 2032 to be exchanged. Because then she would surely come to a different result, since 90 percent of the required sports facilities for possible games are available on the Rhine and Ruhr. This allows a completely different planning for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. “(Dpa)
Appeal to Alba fan clubs: No ticket refunds
The fan clubs of the basketball Bundesliga club Alba Berlin want to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus crisis for their club . Block appealed in a joint statement on Friday 212 and Alba-Tross to the audience to waive ticket refunds. “It's not just about Alba Berlin in the current situation. It's about the future of the club and the continued existence of the league, “was the request.
The financial losses that the club would face due to the forced game break are according to the Fan clubs enormous. “It doesn't matter whether it's a fan block, grandstand or anywhere else in the hall: The first step to help the club is to forego repayment claims for season tickets and day tickets!”, They therefore demanded.
Currently, the game operation in the league is suspended until 30. April. But no one can say exactly when “our second living room will open again”, wrote those responsible for the fan initiative. “Let's move closer together as an ALBA family and take the first step in order to be able to experience great basketball in Berlin again in the future.” (Dpa)
RB Leipzig trains in small groups
The professionals from RB Leipzig can train again with a special permit in the training academy on Cottaweg. Because it is a workplace, the Bundesliga soccer team got the green light from the Saxon Ministry of the Interior.
Nevertheless, Julian Nagelsmann's team completed the individual units due to the Corona crisis only in small groups, the association confirmed on Friday on request. The current situation is reassessed weekly. (dpa)
Clubs give up: Table tennis women's Bundesliga with only seven teams
The table tennis women's Bundesliga is also because of The effects of the Corona crisis can only be carried out with seven teams next season. After the long-term members TuS Bad Driburg and TV Busenbach have withdrawn and the second division champion TTC Weinheim has given up his right to promotion, the highest German division for the season 2020 / 21 will be reduced again by two clubs. Only the second in the table ESV Weil moves up from the second league for the women from Weinheim.
“In the women's Bundesliga, many clubs rely on many small sponsors. And they have a particularly hard time in the Corona crisis, ”said Heike Ahlert, Vice President Competitive Sports of the German Table Tennis Federation, the German Press Agency, thereby confirming a report by the“ Süddeutsche Zeitung ”(Friday).
After 18 Years in the first division, runner-up TuS Bad Driburg announced his retirement last Tuesday. “Unfortunately, due to the Corona crisis, it is already clear that many of our loyal sponsors will no longer be able to support us and there will therefore be no financial basis for remaining in the 1st Bundesliga for the coming season,” said Chairman Helge Heinemann.
Since the East Westphalia will only withdraw after the end of the Bundesliga registration period on 15. Announced March, the league can not be increased by another second league club, according to Ahlert. That means: Bad Driburg will be officially listed as eighth club in the table next season, but will not play any games and is already the first relegated player. In addition, “I am afraid that other clubs will have similar difficulties to Bad Driburg in the Corona crisis,” said Ahlert. (dpa)