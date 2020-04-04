coronavirus-treatment-center-in-operation-at-bvb

DFB Vice President Rainer Koch has requested state aid for amateur football in the course of the corona virus crisis . For him it was a priority that 25. 00 0 clubs in Germany would be “assured of their existence,” said Koch of the ARD “Sports Show”. The DFB could not provide this help according to Koch: “25. 00 0 football clubs in Germany: If our treasurer only each of these clubs 2000 would send euros, would that be 50 Millions. That would not even be tolerable for the DFB. ” To do this would be 2000 Euro permanently not enough.



Dagmar Freitag, the chairman of the sports committee of the Bundestag, faces such demands, such as the call of the German Olympic Sports Confederation for an emergency fund for sports with tax funds, rather reluctant. “If the umbrella organization of German sports calls for help, I do not know whether the taxpayer should always be the first to be addressed, “Friday told Deutschlandfunk and added: ” There would be I already wish that you just discover help for self-help within the large sports family. ” Here, Friday thinks about other institutions. “It would also be an idea to approach the international umbrella organization, namely the International Olympic Committee, where, as is well known, there are generally larger sums in the account.” The DOSB had already set up its own solidarity fund at the beginning of the week to promote the “diversity of club and association sports” in times of crisis with one million euros. (dpa)