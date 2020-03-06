coronavirus-quarantine-samuel-koch

The paraplegic actor Samuel Koch is in domestic isolation because of a possible infection with the corona virus. He has already had a week behind him, the former stunt man told the “Bild” newspaper. A total of 14 days are prescribed by the authorities.

So far, he has not been tested positive for the virus. “Negative is positive in this case,” said the 32 year old. Because of his physical limitations, Koch does not have as strong lungs as others, according to “Bild”. The lung disease Covid – 19 is particularly dangerous for people with previous illnesses and a weak immune system.

Koch is optimistic: “I have already survived some pneumonia. “At the end of February, he was at a congress in Karlsruhe, in which an infected man also took part.

According to the “picture”, Koch had dinner with the infected person. The congress had ended prematurely. Health officials come every day to check his condition.

Samuel Koch was made famous by an accident on live TV: he had ended 2010 on the ZDF show “Wetten, dass ..?” There he tried to jump over moving cars with springs. He fell and injured himself badly. He has been paraplegic since the accident. ( dpa, Tsp )