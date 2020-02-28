coronavirus-creates-titanic-mood-in-the-financial-markets

Only Richard Branson dares to do so in the days of coronavirus insecurity. The billionaire, whose “Virgin” logo is already emblazoned on airplanes, express trains and space rockets, has just launched his new designer ship “Scarlet Lady”. It goes from Liverpool to New York, an advertising show for a new Caribbean cruise brand from Virgin.

The production falls into a week in which, not least, the pictures of the “Diamond Princess” form a strange contrast to the Branson show. More than 600 people were infected with the corona virus on the ship. The timing is unfortunate, Branson admitted, but: The show must go on .

Elsewhere, there is more of a Titanic mood, for example the financial markets. On Friday morning, the German leading index (Dax) fell temporarily by more than 5 percent and thus fell to 11.743 Points.

As early as Thursday, the German index had lost 3.2 percent due to speculation about an economic downturn caused by the corona virus. The Dow Jones, a major US index, fell 4.4 percent on Thursday.

Corona epidemic worries: A trader on the New York Stock Exchange Photo: dpa / Wang Ying

This week is the worst since the outbreak of the financial crisis 2008. The global index MCSI, which shows how the stock markets are developing globally, has lost 9.3 percent since Monday. 2008 the biggest minus within a week was 9.8 percent.

The big one The problem right now is the uncertainty and the question of when to get the virus outbreak under control. “Even at high risk, markets can handle it as long as there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities chief investment strategist Norihiro Fujito. “At the moment, however, nobody can say how long it will take and how serious it will be.”

Economy expects considerable consequences

The corona virus is spreading in Europe – and this affects the capital markets as well as the real economy. The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry warned: “The spread of the Corona virus will have a major impact on the German economy this year,” said DIHK foreign trade chief Volker Treier on Wednesday.

There was a risk of production losses at German companies in China, and there would be massive travel restrictions, and tourism and retailers would have to be prepared for significant drop in demand.

Last year, the German economy narrowly missed the recession, and the corona virus did not yet exist. The DIHK therefore warns that the virus could become a “real economic inhibitor” for Germany. Numerous companies at many locations would already put the brakes on investment, and one also feels the reluctance in international trade.

Economist fears a “Lehman -Brothers-Moment “

The President of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), Gabriel Felbermayr, even speaks of a” Lehman Brothers -Moment”. The bankruptcy of the investment bank triggered 2008 the global economic crisis. The IfW boss assumes that “the value chains will become somewhat shorter and globalization will decrease a bit”.

The economic researchers at the Mannheim ZEW Institute are therefore calling for a European stimulus package. Economically, the situation is so dangerous because ZEW researcher Friedrich Heinemann said on Friday that the supply of companies and the demand of consumers would be disrupted at the same time. A temporary reduction in VAT rates to stabilize consumption is conceivable. Neither the EU's Stability and Growth Pact nor the debt brake in the Basic Law prohibit such reactions because there are exception clauses, added Heinemann. This applies, among other things, to natural disasters, wars and epidemics. The epidemic has the potential to become a serious shock for the economy.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) said on Thursday: “We have to see to it that the economic impact is kept to a minimum. ”The government is considering how it will react if the situation worsens. However, this is not about an economic stimulus program, but about bringing forward planned measures.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) agrees to prefer planned investments. Photo: dpa

Altmaier's colleague from France, Bruno Le Maire, had previously described the corona epidemic as a game changer for globalization. Global supply relationships, particularly in the automotive industry, would have to be rethought given the dependence on China. The increasing spread of the virus also worries the European Central Bank more and more. “We are all very concerned,” said ECB Director Isabel Schnabel. If the virus became more prevalent in Europe, the central bank could not ignore it. In the money market, it is now firmly expected that the currency keepers will lower their key interest rates even further this year due to the virus disease. According to Schnabel, the medium-term consequences are important for monetary policy. “And it is currently unclear.”

Almost all companies expect consequences in the China business

In the meantime, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak have affected almost all European companies that do business with China. This shows a survey of the European Chamber of Commerce and the German Chamber of Commerce in China among 600 companies. Almost 90 percent of them stated that they were affected by “moderate to severe effects” from the lung disease. Almost every second company expects a double-digit percentage drop in revenues in the first half of the year due to the crisis – a quarter even expect more than 20 percent decrease.

The first companies are already reacting with savings programs. For example, Lufthansa, which lost its important China business because of Corona, has stopped new hires, canceled flight attendant training and postponed projects. Because of canceled flights, according to the group, “purely arithmetically at the moment 13 long-haul aircraft are on the ground”. How much the corona crisis will affect sales and profits, however, cannot yet be estimated. Frankfurt Airport has also announced austerity measures: Freight and passenger traffic in China has plummeted, so the operator Fraport has too many staff on board. Unpaid leave and reduced working hours are suggested to the staff. (with Reuters, dpa)