coronavirus-baby-dies-in-illinois

Illinois is investigating the death of a baby infected with the coronavirus. In connection with the disease Covid – 19 there has been no death of a baby yet, said the health department of the State on Saturday (local time) in a notice. A “comprehensive investigation” should clarify the exact cause of death, it said. The deceased child was therefore less than a year old and died in Chicago. Nothing was known about previous illnesses.

According to the New York Times, it is the first known death of a child under the age of one with the virus in the United States . However, the newspaper points out that not all state authorities publish details about coronavirus deaths.

The coronavirus risk group primarily includes people with a weakened immune system, chronically ill , Elderly and pregnant women. In Illinois were 85 percent of the dead 60 years or older. However, the Department of Health indicated that the disease could be severe in people of all ages.

In the United States, the number of coronavirus deaths has now reached the mark of 2000 exceeded, as emerged from a list of the renowned Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. On Sunday (16.30 hrs CEST) the number of deaths was 2191 proven infections 124. 686 and therefore higher than in any other country in the world. The metropolis of New York is particularly affected.

But the corona virus is also rampant in New Orleans. The number of deaths increases dramatically.

knowledge of the clinical features of infected Children are still limited. According to the Federal Center for Health Education, the course of the disease in children often appears to be less pronounced than in adults. However, there would also be severe courses – especially in younger children.

The fact that most infected children have a milder course of the disease was also found by Chinese scientists who evaluated the data of children who came to the Wuhan Children's Hospital between late January and late February. Three of 171 children infected with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 had to be treated in intensive care, all three suffered from pre-existing diseases, according to the scientists write in the “New England Journal of Medicine”. A ten month old baby died of organ failure four weeks after admission to the hospital.

According to the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, there is currently no evidence of this that Covid – 19 is transferable to the child in the womb. A transfer to the newborn is possible via close contact and a droplet infection. An infection case in China in early February confirmed that newborns are not exempt from infection and that mothers infected with the coronavirus can pass on the pathogen to their baby.

There were also in Europe now a young victim. As the French daily newspaper “Le Parisien” reports, a student died in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday in Necker Children's Hospital in Paris. The 16 -year-old had no previous illnesses, as the parents of the newspaper confirmed, making her the youngest European woman suffering from lung disease Covid – 19 has died. (dpa)