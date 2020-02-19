corona-viruses-are-probably-also-transmitted-by-healthy-people

Although slowly increasing numbers of new cases of Covid – 19 are reported from China. But doctors and virologists see no reason to hope that the virus crisis will end soon . Ironically, one reason for the even clearer warnings are two Germans who never developed the disease.

A team led by Frankfurt virologist Sandra Ciesek and René Gottschalk, head of health ministry there, documents in one The article published in the “New England Journal of Medicine” shows the experiences with the 126 Germans and their relatives who flew out of Wuhan almost three weeks ago.

The researchers consider two aspects to be decisive and possibly with consequences: On the one hand, the finding that the two persons in whom the virus was detected was important , were not ill and, as Ciesek told Tagesspiegel, did not fall ill afterwards .

In addition, active, infectious virus material was isolated from the throat of these people. Both together, according to Ciesek, is the clearest evidence based on scientific methods to date that even symptom-free, healthy-feeling people could infect others.

Two externally perfect healthy people infected

Of the 126 people had six typical coronavirus symptoms , Another two had been shown to have had contact with a sick person. But none of these tested positive for the virus. Rather, for safety's sake, all other throat swabs also showed that two externally and subjectively perfectly healthy people were infected .

Also the fact that such a throat swab was sufficient for the detection and not, as previously assumed, mucus from the depths of the bronchi was necessary , suggests that these people could have infected others.

“I was very surprised that those who had previously been identified as healthy turned out to be carriers, ”says Ciesek.

The findings support fears that the measures and criteria implemented so far will not be sufficient to curb the spread of the virus. Because possibly infected – and infectious – persons have long traveled to all possible places in the world and passed the virus on.

This is supported by other observations, even if they do not have the status of expert-tested and controlled scientific studies.

“Worldwide spread of the virus maybe not to be stopped ”

The Frankfurt Health Department Director René Gottschalk, co-author of the current study and leading expert for highly pathogenic pathogens at the Robert Koch Institute, shares the assumption that, among other things, for these reasons the perhaps worldwide spread of the virus cannot be stopped . “We are actually out of the containment phase, because even completely symptom-free people can apparently transmit the virus.”

He sees the, in his opinion, reliable, falling rates of new infections in China, which are certainly due to the draconian measures taken by the authorities.

And one could “be lucky that the disease is usually mild,” Gottschalk told Tagesspiegel. Another recent study shows that the virus is most likely to cause old and health-impaired people to become seriously ill and to die.

“I'm still like before confident that we can get this under control with public health measures, ”says Gottschalk. However, it was foreseeable that the behavior of individuals would have to play an increasing role from now on. It's about social responsibility.

This means that people who may be infected try to avoid transmission to others on their own. “And it's not for nothing that we preach: Wash your hands. Regularly. “Enveloped viruses such as Sars-CoV-2, the causative agents of the Covid 19 disease, would become very effective inactivated.