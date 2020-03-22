“corona-virus-is-the-ebola-of-the-rich”

Italian doctors of Papa Giovanni XXIII. Hospital in Bergamo by the Covid – 19 – Pandemic most affected city in Italy, appeal in the journal “NEJM Catalyst” for “more community-centered treatments” and less focus on clinics – a call that virologist Christian Drosten recommended in a tweet on Sunday “to all decision-makers”.

[Die neuesten Entwicklungen und Hintergründe zum Coronavirus können Siehier in unserem Newsblog mitverfolgen.]

More than 4000 Covid – 19 – There have been cases in Bergamo so far, writes the medical team around Mirco Nacoti, who works in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Papa Giovanni Hospital. There are 300 the 900 Intensive beds with Covid – 19 – patient occupied. They were forced to “work far below the usual clinical standards.”

The waiting times for patients to get an urgently needed intensive care bed were “hours” and older patients would no longer be resuscitated.

In other hospitals the situation was “worse”, the clinics were overcrowded, on the “brink of collapse”. Medicines, respirators, oxygen and protective clothing would run out.

Normal treatments, such as obstetrics, could hardly be afforded. In Bergamo, the outbreak is “out of control” – but the world doesn't seem to want to realize it.

“Western health systems are based on the concept of patient-centered treatment,” the doctors write, “but in an epidemic requires a change of perspective towards a concept of community-centered treatment. “

You need experts in public health research and epidemiology, the decision-makers on national, regional and hospital- Advice on the level which special measures are necessary to reduce “epidemiologically negative behavior”.

Video 22. 03. 2020, 11: 35 Clock 00: 54 Min. Italy: All 'non-vital' companies should close

For example, there are clinics in which Covid – 19 – Accumulate cases, also a source of infection, for example for non-infected patients. Nurses and ambulance staff would also help spread the virus. This can only be prevented by “massively” expanding outpatient care. This includes home care as well as mobile clinics to prevent unnecessary transportation and relieve pressure from the hospitals.

Background about the corona virus:

Virologist Drosten : “Maybe we have to assume that we will spend a year in a state of emergency”

Die Covid – 19 – Map of Germany: See here all coronavirus infections by counties and federal states

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

Cashier about the corona lockdown: “Today it was worse than ever!”

Follow the events related to the corona virus in Berlin in a separate live blog

Oxygen therapy can also be used for mildly ill people take place at home if there is a functioning surveillance system, for example with telemedical support. Only the really difficult cases would be reserved for the clinics. “Measures to protect against infections must be massively implemented everywhere, in all places, including vehicles.” The clinics would need a clear separation from Covid – 19 – and Covid – 19 – free areas.

This outbreak is not a phenomenon of intensive care, but a crisis of the entire health system. And a humanitarian crisis. “We need a long-term plan for the next pandemic,” the researchers write. “The corona virus is the rich Ebola virus and it requires a transnational effort.” It is not particularly fatal, but it is very contagious. “This disaster in affluent Lombardy can happen anywhere.”