Science
Corona virus is seen internationally as a major threat
Robert Koch Institute warns of worldwide spread
The new corona virus According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Sars-CoV-2 could spread internationally on a larger scale. “Global development suggests that the virus could spread worldwide in the sense of a pandemic,” says a report that the Berlin Institute published on the Internet on Wednesday. Countries with limited resources in the health system are particularly affected. “But even in countries like Germany this could lead to a high burden on medical care,” it said.
The experts also write that a meeting with an infected person is currently very unlikely for people in Germany. However, the assessment can change at any time. The situation is developing very dynamically and must be taken seriously.
Currently, a strategy of containment is recommended, explained the RKI. I am trying to recognize infected people as early as possible. Their contact persons should be on the safe side 14 spend days in quarantine. Even if not all sufferers and their contacts were found in time, these steps would slow the spread of the pathogen in the population, it said. (dpa)
“A wave of diseases in Germany should be delayed and its dynamics weakened.” The aim is to save time – for example for Preparations and to learn more about the virus. It should therefore be avoided if possible that a Covid – 19 – and the flu epidemic that is currently also going on in Germany are collapsing. This is likely to lead to “maximum stress” on medical care.
Das RKI also refers to many open questions. The effects of a possible spread on the population in this country depended on various factors that are currently not yet assessable. (AP)
Coronavirus is seen internationally as a major threat
A majority of people in eight countries feel that the spread of the novel coronavirus is large or large, according to a survey very big threat. Almost every second German sees the new type of lung disease as a worldwide threat , as can be seen from the international survey published by the Ipsos Institute on Wednesday.
Just 16 percent of the German survey participants assume that the effects of the virus are rather small or very are low. In other countries, fear of the virus is greater. Especially in Japan (66 percent), Australia (61 percent) and the USA (55 percent), the respondents see a major or very great threat to the world from the epidemic. The perception of threats in Great Britain, Canada and Russia is lower than in Germany.
Global believes not even one in five think that the epidemic will soon be over. Support for measures to curb it is great in all participating countries. 78 percent of German respondents support mandatory examinations of all people entering from affected countries. 74 percent are of the opinion that the federal government is a legal quarantine for people who may have been infected with the virus. Every second German citizen demands that the government should ban travel from and to affected countries. Travel bans are particularly prevalent in Australia (73 percent), Japan (71 Percent) and the USA (70 percent)).
For the survey from February 7th to 9th 8001 People from 16 years in Canada, the USA, Australia, Germany, France, Great Britain, Japan and Russia. The samples from all countries except Russia are representative of the general adult population under 75 years in these countries.
What is life like on the “Diamond Princess”?
Sit-ups, whiskey and the Oscars: passengers on the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” provide insights into their everyday lives.
How is it on board a cruise ship that has been in quarantine for more than a week? While reports of new coronavirus infections come from passengers almost every day, life for the rest of the people on board the “Diamond Princess” has to go on somehow. They document their everyday life on board the ship on social media.
Daily mirror | Inga Barthels
Spahn considers fever measurement at airports to be pointless
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has called for temperature measurements at airports because of the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 Cancellation granted. “Measuring fever at the airports makes no sense,” said the CDU politician on Wednesday in a current hour in the Bundestag on the subject. Such measurements would give the impression of measures and suggest false security. Spahn pointed out that people infected with the virus can also be completely fever-free. (AP)
39 Other people infected on cruise ship
On board the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Yokohama, Japan, at other 39 people have been found to be infected the Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday. Four people showed serious symptoms.
This increases the number of infected people on board 174. The rest of the round 3600 Passengers and crew members should at least until 19. Stay on the ship in February. According to the German embassy, none of the ten German citizens on board have been infected so far. (dpa)
More and more coronavirus cases on cruise ship in Japan
Why economic experts poke in the fog at China
Telekom does not take part in mobile communications fair due to virus
After several prominent cancellations In the past few days, Telekom has also canceled its participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. “The decision was very difficult for us” , the company said on Wednesday in the short message service Twitter, but “the health of our employees and all of our guests there goes first “. Other companies also stay away from the mobile communications trade fair because of the corona virus.
For example, The US online giant Amazon, the Japanese Sony group and LG Electronics from South Korea canceled due to the health risk for everyone present due to the epidemic. “The MWC is a great fair,” said Telekom, “we are already looking forward to the next MWC.”
The fair in Barcelona is usually more than 100. 000 Visitors and around 2800 Exhibitors from all over the world one of the most important industry shows . This year it should be from 24. until 27. February take place.
The organizer, the international association of mobile phone providers (GSMA), wants to take fears of virus spreading with stricter security measures into account. According to “Handelsblatt” information, in addition to Telekom, other network operators are in discussion with the GSMA, in order to have the event canceled . (AFP)
#Telekom has decided not to take part in the MWC this year. The decision was very difficult for us. The health of our employees and all of our guests there comes first. The MWC is a great fair. We are already looking forward to the next MWC.
– Deutsche Telekom AG on Twitter (@deutschetelekom) https://twitter.com/deutschetelekom/status/1227565023301701632
Request for questionnaire when entering the EU
Before a meeting of EU health ministers, the Group of the European People's Party in the European Parliament (EPP) calls for a uniform EU response to the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. There are different approaches in the individual member states, criticized the chairman of the EPP Group, Manfred Weber, in Strasbourg on Wednesday. The EU must finally have a common strategy. The group proposed that all travelers fill out a questionnaire when entering the European Union to better prevent the virus from spreading further.
In addition to basic contact details, the questionnaire should also include trips to China and Asia, said EPP MP Antonio Tajani. Also whether in the 30 There were flu symptoms days before entry, should be recorded. False information should be punished, said Tajani. All EU countries should have a uniform approach to dealing with immigrants , emphasized Vice-President Esther de Lange. The group also appealed to EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.
The EU has in the Question about the reaction to the virus epidemic generally only little competence, this lies primarily with the member states themselves. The EU health ministers should travel to a special meeting on the corona virus in Brussels on Thursday. For Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn wanted to attend the meeting. (AP)
Federal Minister of Health warns of bottlenecks in medication
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn alleviates bottlenecks Medicinal products due to production losses in China due to the coronavirus epidimic possible. Since the production in China was partially discontinued, this could have consequences for the drug supply in Germany, said the CDU politician on Wednesday in Berlin.
Containers with deliveries from China would need about four weeks to reach Europe. Therefore, in the next two, Active ingredients and supplies still arrive three weeks ago, which had been sent before the situation in the People's Republic escalated. “Now we also have to prepare for how we deal with it,” said Spahn. This would require European agreements.
“As of today, it is not yet foreseeable whether a regionally limited epidemic in China will lead to a worldwide one The pandemic will then or not, “emphasized the politician. There may be thousands more infected people in China apart from the official statistics, but they would not be recorded , since only cases with a symptomatic course be concentrated. One has to prepare as best as possible. “As of now we have 09 infected patients in Germany, all of whom are also being treated and isolated and who are accompanied and cared for accordingly, “said the Minister , (Reuters)
Webasto headquarters in Bavaria reopened
After two weeks of closure due to several coronavirus infections, the automotive supplier Webasto reopened its corporate headquarters in Gautinger Stockdorf on Wednesday. In the morning, the employees poured into the building in the Starnberg district of Bavaria, which had previously been cleaned and disinfected by a specialist company. A Chinese Webasto employee had introduced the pathogen during a business trip. All now 14 Infections in Bavaria are related to Webasto. In addition to employees, relatives have also become infected.
CEO Holger Engelmann emphasized in the morning that the closure was a precautionary measure to avoid the chain of infection after the first positive test in the company. The two last cases so far were on
Tuesday evening. There were two direct contacts from Infected, who were already under domestic quarantine. She were routinely tested again before the quarantine
should be canceled, it said.
Webasto had after the first
infection closed its headquarters in January. Most of the round 1000 employees worked in the home office. (AP)
Restaurants in Hong Kong build partitions
The fear of spreading the new corona virus makes restaurants in Hong Kong inventive: a restaurant even builds partitions Perspex between two guests at one table while another blinds down to avoid contact between visitors at different tables, local media reported on Wednesday. At the beginning of the week it had been reported that 11 of 19 infected family members after they all ate together from a traditional Chinese fire pot.
In the metropolis of seven million there are only 50 confirmed infections with the new virus Sars-CoV-2, but the shock of the Sars pandemic 2002 / 2003 still deep today. Of the 774 Deaths at that time in China and worldwide were alone 299 in Hong Kong.
The government of the Chinese special administrative region now also advises the Hong Kong people to go out as little as possible and crowds of people to avoid , which is difficult in the densely populated port metropolis. (AP)
Increased complaints about discrimination in Germany
At the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency , people of Asian origin are reporting more and more reports of exclusions due to the novel corona virus. “We are currently experiencing that people are marginalized and discriminated against because of their appearance or their origin,” said Bernhard Franke, head of the agency, on Wednesday in Berlin. Overall, in the past few days 19 Those affected contact the anti-discrimination office.
The authority reported on the case of a doctor's office that refused treatment to a patient of Chinese origin, although the person concerned had been to the doctor because of completely different symptoms and had not been to China for months. In another case, a Chinese student received a refusal to apply for a flat on the grounds: “I don't want a coronavirus.” A greengrocer In a southern German tourist metropolis, Chinese tourists had banned access to his shop. (AP)
Head of State Xi: China will be even stronger after the virus
China's President Xi Jinping is convinced that his country will win the fight against the corona virus. According to online China Daily newspaper, Xi said late Tuesday night (local time) that he was confident that China would become even stronger and more prosperous after winning the epidemic. The Chinese people had come together and started a “war” against the virus. The measures that had been taken were too positive Xi said results.
Xi is further cited, the concerted efforts of the Chinese people, the benefit of the country's system, the It would have enabled all the resources available to deal with the major problems to be pooled, the strong material and technological support and the extensive experience in responding to the infection would enable China to take control of the Win epidemic.
WHO boss compares virus threat to terrorist threat
Given the growing number of coronavirus infections outside of China, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has of a “very serious threat to the rest of the world” spoken. “Viruses can have more powerful consequences than any terrorist act,” he said.
At the start of a two-day expert conference in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros called on Tuesday all affected countries to share their medical and scientific data. “The most important thing is to stop the spread and save lives,” he said. He hopes that “one of the results of this meeting a common roadmap for research will be “, on which scientists and donors worldwide could orient themselves.
colleagues in China, via video link Tedros said: “We stand by you, we wish you courage, patience, success and good health in this situation their extremely difficult circumstances. “
China's Foreign Minister comes to Munich and Berlin
After months of frosty relations between Beijing and Berlin China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Germany again. As Foreign Minister Geng Shuang said to the press in Beijing on Wednesday, Wang Yi will attend the Munich Security Conference from Thursday to Saturday and conduct regular strategic dialogue with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in Berlin.
In Munich, Wang Yi also wants to talk about the Chinese efforts in the fight against the new coronavirus and international cooperation on the project, said Geng Shuang.
Wang Yi had the strategic dialogue originally planned for last October out of annoyance at a Meuse meeting with Joshua Wong, a Leader of the Hong Kong democracy movement, canceled. Maas had spoken to Wong in September during an event in Berlin. Relations have been tense since then. The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman did not address the differences.
The fifth round of dialogue will revolve around bilateral relations, China's relationship with Europe, joint efforts to maintain multilateralism and free trade, and regional and international conflicts, the spokesman said. He added that Wang Yi would also see other top German politicians . (AP)
Deutsche Bank warns of recession caused by coronavirus
Because of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in China, economists at Deutsche Bank are holding a recession in Germany for possible. “We expect the corona virus to dampen gross domestic product by 0.2 percentage points in the first quarter, so that a technical recession in the winter half-year is now increasingly likely “, says a study published on Wednesday. Since economic output is already over 2019 may have shrunk because of the continuing weak economy, this would be the second consecutive minus quarter. Economists call this a “technical recession”. A first estimate for the final quarter 2019 will be published by the Federal Statistical Office this Friday.
“The corona virus brings with it considerable risks for our forecast of a recovery in the global economy, since we previously assumed an economic recovery in China,” emphasized the economists. “This applies in particular to Germany, whose exports are not least due to weak demand from China in the year 2019 slowed down. “ China is the most important trading partner of Europe's larger economy: the mutual exchange of goods added up 2019 on more than 200 Billion euro.
The experts believe it is possible that losses in the Chinese business can be made up for again. “If the spread of the coronavirus soon peaks as expected, the demand may simply shift to the later course of the year 2020 “, said the Deutsche Bank. Due to the above-average margins in China, however, a temporary setback on profits is reflected , which should make companies even more cautious. (Reuters)
Most sporting events planned in China have already been rescheduled or canceled. According to media reports, Formula 1 is now also responding.
days mirror
Investors are optimistic about the corona virus
Hope for a relaxation the coronavirus epidemic continues to drive the Dax. Concerns about the economic consequences have faded into the background. The leading German index rose 0.3 percent at the opening on Wednesday 13. 673 points and marked another record high .
The Chinese authorities are now expecting that the peak of new virus infections will be reached before the end of the month. “Investors are confident that China will bring the situation under control. With this, the focus is increasingly turning to the courage economic and corporate figures, “said market analyst Milan Cutkovic from AxiTrader. “After reaching a new all-time high in the German stock index, things can now go up quickly.”
Already on Tuesday the Dax was at a record high of 13. 668 points increased and had one percent thanks to the hope of quickly overcoming the coronavirus epidemic in plus at 13. 627, 84 points closed. (Reuters)
Number of virus-infected people in Bavaria increases by two 14
The number of new coronavirus sufferers in Bavaria has increased by two to 14 gone up. The two new cases are related to the company from the district of Starnberg, which also employs most of the previously known cases, said the Bavarian Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening. The ministry will provide details on Wednesday.
So far, twelve cases have been reported in Bavaria – eight employees of the car supplier Webasto and four family members. Webasto had announced that it would reopen its company headquarters in Stockdorf near Munich on Wednesday after two weeks. The manufacturer of convertible roofs and parking heaters had the location with around 1000 employees closed after an employee became infected with the virus. (RTR)
WHO: Coronavirus is now officially called “Covid – 19 “
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the official name of the new coronavirus is “COVID – 19 “. CO stands for Corona, VI for Virus, D for Disease and 19 for the year in which it appeared. The WHO deliberately chose a name that did not refer to a place or an animal. (RTR)
So far, no Germans among newly infected on a Japanese cruise ship
Among the positive the
people tested on the coronavirus on the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan are according to the Embassy no Germans. The German representation in Tokyo reported on
Wednesday. Previously, the Japanese Ministry of Health had with 39 People – 29 Passengers and ten crew members – an infection found, so the number of Infected on 174. Four persons showed serious symptoms.
In addition, I also got one for the quarantine
Responsible infected, as the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported. The remaining of the round 3600 Passengers and crew members should until 19. February stay on board the quarantined ship in Yokohama. If
Japan will have everyone on board examined, was still unclear. There are ten German citizens on board. (dpa)