corona-virus-false-alarm-paralyzes-train-traffic-on-the-brenner-for-hours

Corona False alarm paralyzes train traffic at the Brenner Coronavirus- Infected as fellow passengers on the train, forced stop at the Brenner , little information about the location: Round 500 Passengers of two Eurocitys first experienced a nightmare on Sunday evening, which then ended in a happy ending.

Because: Two German women suspected of fever and cough had been diagnosed with coronavirus, tested negative . So a Eurocity stopped at the Italian-Austrian border crossing for several hours shortly before midnight with 500 Passengers on board continue their journey from Venice via Innsbruck to Munich . Where he arrived early Monday morning, albeit very late. Tense, exhausted, but also relieved – so most of the passengers at the central station rose just before 02. 00 clock on track 12 out. Some were angry about the information policy of the railway: A young couple from Bremen reported: “ The information was very unclear for a long time , We still got most of the information from the Internet. ”And an older woman said indignantly:“ The range of information was adventurous. ” The travelers were received – some wore mouthguards – not only by around half a dozen employees of the Railway Security Service and some federal police officers. A few people were also waiting to pick up friends and relatives. A young Munich woman who had just returned from Italy by plane picked up a friend. They had contact on the way by mobile phone.

“The information on the train was not good at all” said the waiting woman. A father had traveled from Aschaffenburg through Bavaria to his 22 – to pick up the year-old daughter. She is studying in Padua and, given the situation, had wanted to go home as soon as possible, the 52 -. years The 31 – year-old Mario from Frankfurt complained about the poor supply situation on the train : “There were no free drinks or blankets, nothing at all,” he said. You could only buy something. Another man said: “The mood was initially tense – at some point it became a little more relaxed when it became known that people's tests for the virus were apparently negative.” Previously, the Austrian authorities had train traffic on the Brenner – the most important railway line from Italy to Germany – stopped for fear of the corona virus . The temporary blockage of trains not only affected two Eurocitys, but also a long-distance train from Nice to Moscow. According to the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), it was rerouted via another route. A regional express from Austria to Italy returned in the evening.