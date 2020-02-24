Science
Corona virus false alarm paralyzes train traffic on the Brenner for hours
Coronavirus- Infected as fellow passengers on the train, forced stop at the Brenner , little information about the location: Round 500 Passengers of two Eurocitys first experienced a nightmare on Sunday evening, which then ended in a happy ending.
Because: Two German women suspected of fever and cough had been diagnosed with coronavirus, tested negative . So a Eurocity stopped at the Italian-Austrian border crossing for several hours shortly before midnight with 500 Passengers on board continue their journey from Venice via Innsbruck to Munich . Where he arrived early Monday morning, albeit very late.
Tense, exhausted, but also relieved – so most of the passengers at the central station rose just before 02. 00 clock on track 12 out. Some were angry about the information policy of the railway: A young couple from Bremen reported: “ The information was very unclear for a long time , We still got most of the information from the Internet. ”And an older woman said indignantly:“ The range of information was adventurous. ”
The travelers were received – some wore mouthguards – not only by around half a dozen employees of the Railway Security Service and some federal police officers. A few people were also waiting to pick up friends and relatives. A young Munich woman who had just returned from Italy by plane picked up a friend. They had contact on the way by mobile phone.
“The information on the train was not good at all” said the waiting woman. A father had traveled from Aschaffenburg through Bavaria to his 22 – to pick up the year-old daughter. She is studying in Padua and, given the situation, had wanted to go home as soon as possible, the 52 -. years
The 31 – year-old Mario from Frankfurt complained about the poor supply situation on the train : “There were no free drinks or blankets, nothing at all,” he said. You could only buy something. Another man said: “The mood was initially tense – at some point it became a little more relaxed when it became known that people's tests for the virus were apparently negative.”
Previously, the Austrian authorities had train traffic on the Brenner – the most important railway line from Italy to Germany – stopped for fear of the corona virus . The temporary blockage of trains not only affected two Eurocitys, but also a long-distance train from Nice to Moscow. According to the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), it was rerouted via another route. A regional express from Austria to Italy returned in the evening.
Already at the time of the forced stop of the Eurocity at the Brenner a part of the train was isolated. The Austrian authorities insisted that two doctors go on board. The fear turned out to be unfounded. According to the Austrian Ministry of the Interior in Verona, the two sick women were tested negative for the virus. So the passengers of the two trains stopped at the Brenner were assembled shortly before midnight in one of the Eurocitys.
The Austrian Ministry of the Interior announced that all passengers who get off in Austria would have their personal data registered. (AP)
Greece takes first measures
After the rapid spread of the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Italy Greece has taken the first measures . Since Monday morning, among other things, the crews of ferries commuting between Italy and Greece have been informed of the preventive measures that need to be taken to quickly isolate suspected cases. This was reported on Monday by the Greek state broadcaster.
Athens had already banned all future school trips to Italy on the previous evening. The students from ten schools currently in Italy should come back to Greece, the ministry said. “We take all of these preventive measures . There's no need to worry, ”Greek Education Minister Niki Kerameos told Greek Open on Monday morning. No coronavirus cases have been recorded in Greece to date. (AP)
WHO experts visit Wuhan for the first time
For the first time since the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) have hit the heavily affected metropolis Wuhan visited. An international group of experts led by the WHO visited two hospitals, the National Health Commission in China said on Monday. One of the clinics has been provisionally set up in a sports center.
The WHO's visit to Wuhan was the first since the virus broke out at the end of last year, about which the Chinese authorities reported. The group of experts also met with the head of the Chinese health commission, Ma Xiaowei, and other people responsible for epidemic protection in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. The WHO representatives reportedly arrived in China more than a week ago to help the People's Republic research to stand by the virus.
The city of Wuhan, with a population of eleven million, is the starting point for the epidemic. It was largely sealed off by the authorities a month ago to curb further spread. In the meantime, the draconian travel restrictions there have been relaxed somewhat.
At the lung disease Covid – 19 have died in China more than 2500 people, most of them in Wuhan. In the People's Republic there are more than 77. 00 0 people infected with the virus. There are also cases of illness and death in at least two dozen other countries. The first infections from Kuwait and Bahrain were reported on Monday. (AFP)
Chinese provinces relax restrictions
In China, numerous regions are loosening their transport and travel restrictions in connection with the coronavirus. You are responding to a request from President Xi Jinping . This had called on the companies of the country on Sunday to resume their work and to secure jobs. Provinces with low risk of contagion should start up again while those with high risk should focus on containing the epidemic. Thereupon, the provinces of Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanxi and Guizhou lowered their emergency measures to combat viruses on Monday, which so far the highest level. As with the provinces of Gansu and Liaoning , they reduced traffic and travel restrictions.
New disease statistics signaled a certain relaxation of the situation at the beginning of the week. So reported 24 the 31 Chinese provinces for Sunday no new infections. This is the best value since 20. Nationwide statistics will be released for the first time in January. Only six new cases were reported from six other provinces. In the province of Hubei, where the epidemic started, the number dropped to 398 of 630 on Saturday. (Reuters)
Wuhan eases travel restrictions
one month after the imposition of draconian travel restrictions Because of the novel corona virus for the Chinese metropolis Wuhan the authorities have the restrictions somewhat loosened . People without residence in the city can now continue traveling under certain conditions , as the authorities announced on Monday. These requirements are that they show no possible symptoms of the infectious disease and have had no contact with coronavirus patients.
Even people who have compelling reasons to leave the city can, according to the information, receive a exit permit . One of these reasons is that they rely on medical treatment for other diseases outside of Wuhan. All those wishing to leave require official approval. They must also register with the Chinese authorities at their Chinese destinations and have their health checked for two weeks.
The city of Wuhan with eleven million inhabitants, which as the starting point of the epidemic applies, was on 23. January has been largely sealed off from the outside world by the authorities. Since then, however, numerous foreign citizens have been returned to their home countries on special flights. (AFP)
Wuhan city, the widely-believed source of the novel coronavirus epidemic or #COVID 19, made a decision Monday to allow city residents not infected with the virus to exit for urgent operations in other cities.
Train traffic at the Brenner is running normally again
After the brief interruption of train traffic via the Brenner there are noises the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) no longer have any restrictions on the route. A train from Venice to Munich had been stopped on Sunday evening because of the suspicion of the corona virus. The Eurocity was able to continue shortly before midnight after the all-clear was given.
The traffic on the route between Germany and Italy should now go according to plan again, as an ÖBB spokesman said on Monday morning. Deutsche Bahn also assumed that train traffic with Italy would go according to schedule on Monday. (AP)
UN make arrangements for meeting in Geneva
Because of the novel coronavirus, the United Nations has come to the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva made special arrangements with thousands of participants. The meeting begins on Monday morning, and over the next four weeks will be around 10. 00 0 people expected in the Palace of Nations in Geneva , as the spokesman for the council said. Approximately 4000 arrived from abroad according to estimates. Among them are UN Secretary General António Guterres and Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday.
Hand disinfectants are distributed every morning at the entrances to the imposing boardroom with the huge dome ceiling designed by the Spanish artist Miquel Barceló, said the UN spokeswoman in Geneva, Alessandra Vellucci. A separate website was also set up. It says on it, as well as on leaflets, posters and screens throughout the building, where you can get medical help if you feel unwell. The measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for protection against infection are listed.
This includes thorough and frequent hand washing, keeping your distance and sneezing or coughing in the crook of your arm. The experts assume that people are primarily infected by droplets with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes the lung disease Covid – 19 caused. (AP)
Further deaths and infections in South Korea
The South Korean health authorities have two more deaths related to the novel Corona virus reported. In addition, the number of people infected with the pathogen was 161 increased, the centers for disease control and prevention announced on Monday. So far a total of 763 Infection cases recorded in South Korea. The number of deaths increased to seven.
In no other country outside of China where Covid – 19 had broken out in December, more infections have been reported so far. The majority of the new infections again concentrated on the southeastern city of Daegu and its surroundings. Alone 129 new infections were again counted among members of the Christian sect Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is strongly represented in Daegu. More than half of the total cases across the country are devoted to sect followers.
The authorities are investigating whether the infections among the followers may have been caused by a so-called super-spreading agent n. A 61 – year old woman who is among the followers of the Sect was recorded as the first case of infection and is said to have participated in church services despite symptoms of illness.
There is another cluster of infections among patients and medical staff at Daenam Hospital in the town of Cheongdo, not far from Daegu. The clinic's severely affected psychiatric department was isolated. The government announced the highest warning level for infectious diseases on Sunday. (AP)
There are really significant and extensive delivery bottlenecks
Thomas Porstner, Managing Director at the Federal Association of Pharmaceutical Wholesale
Hardly any more protective masks in stock
Because of the novel corona virus, protective masks have been sold out in many pharmacies for weeks – and they hardly get any supplies. “There are really significant and extensive delivery bottlenecks,” said Thomas Porstner, managing director of the Federal Association of Pharmaceutical Wholesale (PHAGRO). The increased demand recently can be attributed to the corona virus, according to a spokesman for the Federal Association of German Pharmacists' Associations (ABDA).
There are no specific figures for either association. But there are currently only “small amounts”, said Porstner , Many wholesalers could no longer reorder goods. It is unclear when the manufacturers can reproduce sufficient masks.
“The market for respiratory masks is generally competitive,” said a spokeswoman for the Upper Franconian supplier Sandler. As one of the world's largest fleece manufacturers, the company also produces fleece for protective masks, including for customers in China. “Due to the current situation, there is currently a high demand for nonwovens for this application; there is a shortage of materials on the market. ”
But there is no reason to panic, the ABDA spokesman assured. “Healthy people traveling in Germany are no need for a mask. ”A simple mouth-and-nose protection, as used by nurses and doctors during interventions, does not protect against infection with the new Sars-CoV-2 virus anyway. “It's more a matter of respect for others. They should be protected from their own germs with the mask. ”
There are also real respirators with built-in filters. Infection by droplet transmission can only prevent so-called FFP2 and FFP3 masks – if they are properly seated. “But that makes no sense in everyday life” , said Bernd Salzberger from Regensburg University Hospital, chairman of the German Society for Infectious Diseases.
Especially since you only with such a mask still breathing hard. Those who want to protect themselves should wash their hands regularly and keep away from coughing and sneezing people. “And at the moment the risk of infection with corona viruses is practically zero in Germany.” (Dpa)
Number of corona deaths in China increases
The number of deaths due to the new lung disease in China has risen sharply. The national health commission in Beijing reported further in Beijing on Monday 150 new Covid – 19 – Deaths – more than ever before in one day. This means that there are already 2592 deaths. The number of newly detected infections continued to climb 409. All in all, in mainland China 77. 150 confirmed infections registered. The vast majority of new deaths and infections with the coronavirus called Sars-CoV-2 have been reported from the severely affected Hubei province in central China. (AP)
Report from the stopped train
A woman sitting on the train to Munich writes to us : Only the people who get off in Innsbruck have to provide their personal details. We were on a different train from Padua first and the train stopped at the Brenner station. It took almost an hour for the paramedics to come and the two likely to get the infected off the train. Then we had to get on another train.
The departure of our first train was over 14: 10 Clock. We have been stuck on Brenner on the second train for many hours now. A medical team should come through the train. At that moment we started. All people who get off in Innsbruck should report by name. The police record their personal details. What will happen to us in Munich is not known. There is a risk that we will carry the virus to Munich. Here on this train, the officials have no overview of who of us sat on the first train with the potentially infected.
Train from Italy may continue to Austria
The from Fear of the corona virus at the burner stopped Eurocity to Munich may continue . The Austrian authorities gave the green light for the onward journey of the train coming from Venice on late Sunday evening, as a spokesman for the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) said. (AP)
Austrian Railways: Only the Brenner route affected
Now the correction comes from the Austrian railways: Not all rail traffic between Italy and Austria has stopped, only the Brenner route. The state-owned Austrian railway company ÖBB announced on Sunday evening that all train connections via the Italian-Austrian border crossing at Brenner have been suspended because two train passengers arriving from Italy are suspected of being infected with the corona virus. (AP)
Hundreds of rail passengers are stuck at the border
After the end of rail traffic, several hundred rail passengers are currently waiting at the Italian-Austrian border crossing for their onward journey to Munich. The Italian authorities confirmed on Sunday evening to the Austrian news agency APA that around 300 Passengers on board the Eurocity 86 from Venice to Munich on the Italian Page were stopped. According to the Deutsche Bahn, the Eurocity 1288, which should also go from Venice to Munich, stopped at the Brenner.
The South Tyrolean civil defense was involved in order to provide support – mostly Austrians and Germans – to the APA police in Bolzano. The passengers could disembark as the Italian health authorities had not issued any restrictions on movement.
The Eurocity 86 had left Sunday afternoon in Venice according to APA and had stopped in Verona after two German passengers with fever symptoms and severe coughing were noticed. The two women were then examined for the corona virus in a hospital in Verona, but the test was negative. The train then continued, but was stopped again at the Brenner. (AP)
All train traffic from Italy to Austria stopped
For fear of coronavirus infections, Austria has the Train traffic with Italy completely stopped . The state-owned Austrian railway company ÖBB announced on Sunday evening that all train connections to the neighboring country were suspended because two train passengers arriving from Italy were suspected of being infected with the corona virus.
A Eurocity that started in Venice and had its destination in Munich was stopped on Sunday evening at the Brenner border crossing because two German women on board had a fever. The Italian state railway company had previously informed ÖBB about the possible cases. At this point, part of the train had already been isolated. (Reuters)
About 150 Infected in Italy known
The number of people infected with the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Italy is increasing. So far it was 152 People tested positive for the virus , the civil defense said Sunday evening in Rome with. Most infected people are in Lombardy. The regions of Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Lazio follow.
The Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday in Berlin, travelers from Italy Regions with cases of illness within 14 days after return trip fever, cough or shortness of breath should develop, referring to the trip to see a doctor. (AP)
France remains stable
According to the Ministry of Health, the situation in France is stable. There are currently no new coronavirus cases, the agency said. Follow the situation in Italy carefully.
Train from Italy stopped at the Austrian border
A report from the portal “oe 24. at “a train from Italy was stopped at the border with Austria. There are two people on board who are suspected of having corona, the site reports, citing safety circles. (AP)
Spain: No border closure due to corona virus
After the rapid spread of the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Italy has called the competent authorities to rest in Spain. The situation in Italy is worrying, in Spain one has but currently no problems with the virus , stressed the head of the authority for health emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón , on Sunday in front of journalists in Madrid.
“There is no virus in Spain, it is not transmitted either, we have no case,” said Simón after a meeting of the Coronavirus Monitoring Committee. When asked by a journalist, the expert assured that no border closure would be considered. One is in close contact with the authorities of Italy and all European countries. (AP)
Third coronavirus death in Italy
In Italy there is a third fatality after the coronavirus outbreak. An elderly, pre-ill woman who had been in oncology at the Crema clinic had died, said Lombardy Region Health Commissioner Giulio Gallera on Sunday. Previously, two elderly people had died in Italy who were infected with the virus: one in Lombardy and one in Veneto.
Charité virologist Christian Drosten: “I no longer believe that a pandemic can be avoided.”
It could be too late to avert a worldwide pandemic with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2.
“Containment at the last second is probably no longer achievable with all available forces,” said Berlin virologist Christian Drosten on Sunday of the German Press Agency. The virus that has jumped onto humans at a wild animal market in Wuhan plays its trump card: Because most infections with Sars-CoV-2 are mild, they are hardly detectable.
Its properties enabled the corona virus to go unnoticed, explains Drosten. Those who have only mild or no symptoms do not go to the doctor and are not tested – but can transmit the virus to dozens of other people , who in turn add it to their network of social and work contacts. According to a model calculation by Imperial College London, only a third of all imported cases from China are noticed, according to Drosten. “I no longer believe that a pandemic can be avoided.”
In more and more countries, it is only noticeable that the virus has long since drawn large circles when people become seriously ill or die . It was like this in Iran, it was like that in South Korea, it is like that in Italy. And also in a number of other countries, outbreaks could have been taking place for a long time, of which no one suspects so far – even in Germany. “At some point it will likely happen that unnoticed infections are suddenly noticed,” Drosten had recently explained. (Tsp, dpa)