Corona measures reduce CO2 emissions – at times

At the peak of the strict corona measures, the daily worldwide CO2 emissions have temporarily decreased by about a sixth. The global daily values ​​were estimated to be up to 17 percent lower in early April than the average of the year 2019, as reported by an international team of researchers in the journal “Nature Climate Change”.

April, according to the climate scientists around Corinne Le Quéré from the English University of East Anglia, an estimated 83 million worldwide Tons (megatons) of CO2 emitted by burning fossil fuels and cement production – 2019 were the daily average 100 Megatons. In some countries, the emissions at the height of the Corona restrictions are even up to average 26 Percent has decreased.

The measures taken by governments to prevent the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen would have had a major impact on energy requirements worldwide, the researchers write. The fact that large parts of the world's population should have stayed at home and borders had been closed, for example, reduced traffic and changed consumption habits.

Emissions from land transport and air traffic alone would have been on April 7th at 36 or 60 percent lower than the annual average 2019. Land transport, energy and industry accordingly made up 86 percent of the total CO2 decrease.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

“Reductions will be unprecedented”

In the first four months of the year, emissions were estimated to decrease by a total of 1048 million Metric tons. The decline was particularly strong in China (minus 242 megatons), the USA (minus 207 megatons) and Europe (minus 123 megatons). The global reduction compared to the months of January to April 2019 was around 8.6 percent overall.

This sharp decline Le Quéré explains that they are probably only temporary because they do not mean any structural changes in the economy, transport or energy sector. Her colleague Glen Peters from the Cicero Center for International Climate Research in Oslo adds: “The Covid – 17 emission reductions will be clearly unprecedented. “

It is less certain how the economy will recover at the end 2020 and in the year 2021, according to Peters . In addition, there is great uncertainty as to how the pandemic will develop and what restrictions are necessary for the rest of the year and beyond. If activity around the world reaches pre-Corona levels by mid-June, researchers expect annual emissions 2020 to decrease by an estimated four percent. However, if some restrictions remain until the end of the year, the reduction should be around seven percent.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.Zur Anmeldung geht es hier. (Link:) ]

CO2 content of the atmosphere continues to rise

The team around Le Quéré looked around for the study data from 69 countries, 50 US states and 30 Chinese provinces that were available until the end of April. Institutions from seven countries were involved, including the Berlin climate research institute MCC (Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change).

The drop in emissions does not mean that the concentration of greenhouse gases in the air immediately sinks. On the contrary – the CO2 content of the atmosphere continues to climb: on Friday, the science association German Climate Consortium referred to new record values ​​that were also measured in Germany. In March, the CO2 concentration at the measuring station of the Federal Environment Agency on the Zugspitze rose for the first time to almost 418 particles per million particles of air (ppm). The new maximum value of 417, 838 ppm was almost 3 ppm higher as 2019. Also in April the concentration was higher with 415, 779 ppm than in the previous year.

The climate consortium also referred to data from the oldest CO2 measuring station Mauna Loa in Hawaii. The US weather agency NOAA had as an average for April 416, 21 ppm reported and thus an increase of 2, 88 ppm compared to 2019. The fact that the CO2 content of the atmosphere continues to rise is due to the very long residence time of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The oceans and the land regions currently absorb just over half of the CO2 emitted by mankind – the rest remain in the air for about a century. (dpa)