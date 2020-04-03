corona-could-drive-millions-of-germans-into-state-basic-security

There are existential questions that many people are currently asking: am I losing my job? How long can I pay my rent? One in five Germans fear financial losses due to the corona pandemic, a survey by the market research company Ipsos shows. And if you believe the economists' forecasts, these fears are justified.

The Ifo Institute assumes that 1.8 million people in this country could lose their jobs. Another six million are likely to be affected by short-time work.

You have to forego parts of your wages – in the worst case with 60 Percentage of previous salary. This is particularly hard on those who have no savings. For whom there is nothing left despite a full-time job at the end of the month.

[Aktuelle Entwicklungen in der Coronavirus-Pandemie können Sie hier im Newsblog verfolgen.]

But what about the finances of the Germans? How long do the reserves last?

Anyone who asks the statisticians will receive a general answer. According to the Bundesbank, a typical German household has 70. 800 Euro. In addition to the money in the account or in the share account, the value of the home or car is also included. The debts have been deducted.

This value reflects what a household can have. The number indicates the median: This means that there are as many people who have more money as those who have less. The average wealth of the Germans is 232. 800) – this value is distorted by the extremely high assets of a few.

Germany is currently benefiting from the fact that we are currently experiencing an unusually long upswing. As a result, the financial situation of many Germans has improved. Alone from 2014 to 2017 is the total that Germans can dispose of on average to 17 percent increased.

The Bundesbank justifies this above all with the increased incomes, even among those who earn very little. Researchers from the Institute of German Economics (IW) also write that “the majority of Germans are significantly better off than a few years ago.”

Almost a third of Germans cannot save

But despite the economic upswing and low unemployment, there are still 16 Percentage of Germans threatened by relative income poverty. This is what is said when someone is less than 60 of the has a median income.

The figures about saving behavior are just as frightening. Because at almost a third of Germans there is not enough money at the end of the month to put something aside. This was shown by a survey conducted by the ING direct bank last year. Within the EU, only Romania has an even larger share of those who cannot save.

This self-assessment is also reflected in the Bundesbank's figures. If you look at the financial assets of the Germans – that is, what is in the account or in insurance and shares – it shows: The poorest 30 percent only come up 4900 Euro. For the poorest ten percent, it is even only 300. Money that is used up quickly when the salary drops.

The gastronomy in particular hits the crisis hard. There are a lot of low earners working there. Photo: imago images / Emmanuele Contini

These low reserves therefore become a problem in the corona crisis. Because it hits almost all industries hard.

So also the services, the retail, the catering: areas in which there are a lot of low earners. “These employees suffer particularly from job loss or short-time work because they have hardly any reserves,” says Alexander Herzog-Stein, labor market expert at the Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research at the Hans Böckler Foundation.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Almost every fifth employee is low earner

Around one in five employees nationwide are low earners. This includes those who earn less than 2203 gross in a full-time job. In the case of a childless single, there is only a good net 1500). “You can't save with such an income,” says Herzog-Stein. Researchers only think that 2000 euro net per month is realistic.

The labor market expert therefore sees a further need for political action in the current crisis. “Anyone who earns little anyway and now only through short-time work 60 Percent of his salary cannot make a living from it, ”he says.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

Unions have therefore campaigned for an increase in short-time work benefits – but the Federal Government rejects this. Instead, it has made access to basic security easier. This is to help people who, despite short-time work, need help from the office. At the same time, however, it increases the workload for the job centers, which will have a lot to do in the coming weeks and months anyway.

“You have to ask yourself if it couldn't have been easier to regulate,” says Herzog-Stein. He can imagine a graduation of short-time work benefits: those who earn little would get a higher share of their net salary than someone who had a high salary before the crisis.

Who works in the hairdressing salon has no works council

In his opinion, politics is currently based too much on the experiences from the last crisis. At that time, 1.4 million people received short-time work benefits. “Back then, industrial jobs were particularly affected, where the pay is higher and where they still have a strong social partnership,” says Herzog-Stein.

On the other hand, anyone who works in a hairdressing salon has no works council to represent them. After all, for system catering, companies and employees have now agreed on an increase in short-time allowance by companies.

“Small businesses in other service sectors cannot always afford that,” says Herzog-Stein. “For many, it is a feat to keep employees on board with the help of short-time allowance instead of firing them.”