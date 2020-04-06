Corn Deep Processing Equipment Market Growth and Segment Forecast 2020-2027 | Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Alfa Laval AB

In-depth analysis of Corn Deep Processing Equipment Market 2020

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Corn Deep Processing Equipment market was valued at USD 5,108.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,029.5 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Corn deep processing equipment industry involves a multitude of categories and areas, thus the demand for related equipment used in the process is significant.

This crop is a major source of products such as biofuels, starch, bran oil, syrup and others. Ethanol is obtained from corn and gives a cleaner-burning fuel than gasoline for use in motor vehicles. The starch from this crop can be used as a raw material to replace petroleum in the production of chemicals and plastics.

The emerging and present key participants in the Corn Deep Processing Equipment market are:

Buhler AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Alfa Laval AB, PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Satake Corporation, Henan Huatai Cereals and Oils Machinery Co. Ltd., Myande Group Co., Ltd, Alvan Blanch, Flottweg SE, and Hughes Equipment Company among others.

Market share:

The report discovers market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firms over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Corn Deep Processing Equipment industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the Corn Deep Processing Equipment market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Corn Deep Processing Equipment market on the basis of equipment type, end product, application, and region:

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Milling Equipment

Steeping Equipment

Centrifuge Systems

Washing & Filtration Systems

Other Equipment

End Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Starch

Sweetener

Ethanol

Corn gluten feed & meal

Other co-products

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Feed

Food

Industrial Application

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

According to the ‘OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2018-2027’ paper published in 2018, corn consumption is expected to increase by 16% by 2027, with the crop being used for animal feed increasing its overall share of total use from 56% in 2017 to 58% in 2027, largely due to fast expanding livestock sectors in developing countries.

Food use of this grain is expected to expand mostly in developing countries, where corn, especially white corn has become an important part of diet of the increasing population. For example, the crop is expected to remain an important staple for Sub-Saharan Africa, where consumption of white corn is expanding and where this crop accounts for about a quarter of total caloric intake.

This crop is a significant food source for much of the world’s population and represents a vehicle for vitamin and mineral deficiency intervention. There are several industrial processes that generate a wide variety of products to fulfill consumers’ habits and preferences.

Most food manufacturers of this industry prefer vitreous hybrids grains, typically those hybrids that have a high bushel weight, for producing appropriately pigmented (white or yellow) chips, grits, and flour. Within corn kernels from commercial yellow dent hybrids, from 25% to 80% of the starch is present as vitreous endosperm where starch granules are densely packed within a protein matrix.

