cori-“coco”-gauff-agrees-for-berlin

Who still doubts whether the new lawn tennis tournament in Berlin in mid-June will actually be a big sporting event should be running out of arguments. On Tuesday, tournament director Barbara Rittner announced two other names of players at a press conference in Berlin-Mitte, between the 13. and 21. 6. on the layout of the LTTC red and white.

With Sofia Kenin, the freshly baked winner of the Australian Open comes to the throat, also young star Cori “Coco” Gauff agreed to participate. “I'm really excited to be playing in Berlin. I have heard a lot of cool things about the city and will now be there myself for the first time, ”said the 15 year old in a video player.

Barbara Rittner expects six other players from the top ten

Previously, the top German players Angelique Kerber and Julia Görges had confirmed their arrival, with Gauff the organizers have now been able to sign another crowd favorite

The American first drew attention to herself last year in Wimbledon, most recently she made it to Melbourne in the round of 16 after defeating defending champion Naomi Osaka. “Cori Gauff is extremely advanced in her sporting development for her youth. She is so talented that I trust her to usher in a new era on the women's tour, ”said Barbara Rittner.

In addition to the two players from the USA, other top players are also expected to come to Berlin. “My tip is that we end up with six players from the top ten in the world rankings,” said Rittner optimistically. In addition, names like the Belgian Kim Clijsters, who has just made her comeback, and local heroine Sabine Lisicki are candidates for tournament wildcards. “We have to look there, but if Sabine should play in Berlin that would be a nice headline,” said Rittner, smiling.

A visit from Steffi Graf to the facility is still conceivable

In general, the mood on Tuesday was generally splendid, because the preparation is also progressing well organizationally. “The grass pitches at Rot-Weiß are already in very good condition,” praised organizer Edwin Weindorfer and presented a photo from the Steffi Graf stadium, which actually showed something like green on the tennis court. It is still unclear whether the Center Courts' namesake will come to the tournament. “I am in contact with her and I think there is also an opportunity,” said Rittner.

In addition, Weindorfer was also on the right path economically. The total budget of four million euros could possibly be refinanced in the first year. It certainly helps that the tournament has had a title sponsor since Tuesday. An internationally successful manufacturer of mattress and sleeping systems based in Berlin has given the event, previously called “Grass Court Championships Berlin”, the name “bett1open”.

In addition, the organizers had even more good news, because around 20. 000 tickets and thus 50 percent of the ticket quota have already been sold , In view of the all-round positive circumstances, one fact on this Tuesday was not surprising: the issue of coronavirus did not matter, instead hands were shaken diligently. Only the pathogen could still prevent the tennis comeback from Berlin from being not that great after all.