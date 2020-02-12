Core HR Software Market 2020 | By Top Leading Vendors like Automatic Data Processing (US), Ceridian HCM (US), Corehr (Ireland), Employwise (India), Paychex (US)

“Summary

The latest report titled global Core HR Software Market 2020 includes the comprehensive study of the present market scope and based on the research that is being carried out the analysts at Garner Insights state that the newest developments that are presently affecting the changing scenario products and services that have high rankings and great feedback are described wisely.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: , IBM (US), Oracle Corp (US), SAP SE (Germany), Ultimate Software Group, Automatic Data Processing (US), Ceridian HCM (US), Corehr (Ireland), Employwise (India), Paychex (US), Paycom Software (US), Sumtotal Systems (US), Workday (US)

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management

Compliance Management

Succession Planning

Other

Market Segment by Applications, covers

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

