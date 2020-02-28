“coping-with-the-influx”

Mr. Beermann, you have only been 20. November Infrastructure Minister of the new state government of Brandenburg. The job is not subject to amusement tax. Do you do this voluntarily? Or have you let yourself be held responsible?

Of course it is a great honor for me! And I actually feel that I have been given the opportunity to move into a cabinet that is very exciting due to its composition in a three-way configuration. Everything fits together.

Then we conclude that you took on the task voluntarily. But you have enormous problems to deal with. First you have to provide Grünheide with water … The topic of Grünheide is an exciting one. It is a great opportunity for the state of Brandenburg, it is an important impetus – especially of an economic nature. Also for the entire metropolitan and capital region. Our colleagues at the Brandenburg Ministry of the Environment are currently considering the water issue. We are confident that there will be a suitable solution.

Have you already had the opportunity to exchange ideas with your “brothers and sisters” in Berlin about the upcoming tasks? In fact, I have two colleagues in Berlin with whom I am already in contact. On the one hand Ms. Regine Günther, Senator for Environment, Transport and Climate Protection and on the other hand Katrin Lompscher as Senator for Urban Development and Housing. I already know Ms. Günther from the Conference of Transport Ministers. And I also met Ms. Lompscher when I was State Secretary in Berlin and she was in the opposition. I am pleased that we now have the opportunity to talk to each other about the professional task. Sind From a Brandenburg perspective, are you satisfied with Berlin's infrastructure and housing policy? It would have to be difficult for you in the surrounding area. We have important, but also whole different projects that we're going to tackle. I would like to mention three topics that will be of particular concern to us in Brandenburg in the next few years. On the one hand the infrastructure project “i 2030” with its many important individual projects for the regions in Brandenburg, on the other hand the alliance for housing, which we are continuing to contribute as a strong partner of the municipalities to more affordable housing. In addition, we will review the state development plan and the current state planning guidelines for settlement development. As you can see, there is a lot to do!

The housing policy is a little different. Here, too, we have a good basic tone with our Berlin colleagues – but different needs. Brandenburg is a land with a wide range between growth and shrinkage. The housing markets in Berlin and Brandenburg are therefore naturally very different and require different instruments.

This year is the year when Greater Berlin celebrates its centenary. When Berlin was formed, a total of ten Berlin exclaves were created on October 1 1920. Can you imagine a new exclave emerging, perhaps even during your tenure? After all, the capital has announced that it will push ahead with the purchase of space. No, I think such games of thought are unrealistic. Acquisitions do not shift country or municipal boundaries, and the existing exclaves are relics. But what we have to talk about in any case is how we can further deepen the cooperation between Brandenburg and Berlin. According to the motto: two countries, one development area.

According to the latest figures from the Berlin-Brandenburg Statistics Office, Berlin has recorded the lowest population growth since the census 2011. On balance, Berlin lost people of German citizenship to your federal state in the first three quarters of the past year 12600. Are you welcome Or could you be forced to impose immigration restrictions?

Brandenburg is a land of the future and as you can see it is very attractive for newcomers – including Berliners. I have been living in Brandenburg for 20 years and can therefore do so on my own Experience says: It is wonderful to live here. We have so many small and large cities and towns where people feel at home.

Many municipalities are well connected to the federal capital, have atmosphere and urbanity, job opportunities, good infrastructure and, of course, affordable housing. So no reason to even think about immigration bans! What we have to ensure, of course, is that the infrastructure grows with the tasks and the cities and municipalities can cope with the influx. Here they need the help of the country.

If you listen to some mayors of some surrounding communities, you can hear it there are bitter complaints that the country does not understand how to set up infrastructure corridors there – with train stations or the expansion or creation of roads – where people now make themselves at home. Because not all population developments are based on your model of the “settlement star”. Did they just have bad luck and would have better read your development plans beforehand? Equal living conditions are for our coalition's central mission statement. And then we will review the state development plan and the current state planning guidelines. The aim is to make Brandenburg grow economically, socially and ecologically in a sustainable manner. However, because the rail is the backbone of traffic development, the settlement star will continue to play an important role in the future. Through projects such as Plus-Bus, in which the buses are coordinated with the train and run at regular intervals, we ensure that the connection between the main axes is further improved.

Occasionally you get the impression that no roads are built in the surrounding area because you are in Berlin and Brandenburg does not want any further commuter traffic by car. Shouldn't Berlin and Brandenburg then at least agree to create more spaces at the Park & ​​Ride stations or to create them together with the Verkehrsverbund Berlin-Brandenburg (VBB)? Are the signals in both countries still red? On the contrary, the signals have long been standing on green, with public transport playing a central role. My ministry will continue to support the construction of Park & ​​Ride spaces by the municipalities in a variety of ways. We have already achieved a lot together: Up to 2018 in the state of Brandenburg 21000 fixed parking spaces at 226 Stations of local rail passenger transport created. In the future, too, the municipalities will not be alone in this task: On my initiative, the cabinet decided that from 2020 have more funds available for the “Investment in Public Transport” funding program. In the recently approved supplementary budget 2020 an additional approval volume of around 41, 3 million euros provided. VBB is currently working on our behalf for an expert opinion on Park & ​​Ride and Bike & Ride. We want to present the results in spring. It will also deal with the specific needs at the locations. We are also looking for joint financing with the State of Berlin.

The P&R places last year a lot has happened and a lot of new things are planned. Both in public transport funding and in the municipal investment program. Most of the time it is about expanding the existing places, sometimes also about creating new places. Examples of the expansion include P&R plants in Erkner or Zeuthen, but also in Vetschau, Eisenhüttenstadt and Neustadt (Dosse). New bicycle parking spaces (B&R) are also being planned, some in conjunction with P&R, some extra. For example in Gransee or in Potsdam at Bahnhof-Griebnitzsee. In Königs Wusterhausen there will even be a new bicycle parking garage soon. All over the country this is important for people who commute.

You have announced funds to provide for the rehabilitation of the local passages of state roads. Will you also have new plans for roads in the Berlin-Brandenburg integration area? Our attention is committed to maintaining and modernizing the existing roads as needed. Receipt before new construction – this is also laid down in the coalition agreement. The modernization of local passages is particularly important. In addition, we check the state road requirements plan, which contains possible new measures for the state roads.

Do you notice that Berlin's outskirts in Brandenburg are increasingly attractive not only for those looking for a flat, but also for traders? Is Tesla the beacon of a movement that you have been observing for a long time and what does this mean for your work? Brandenburg is a great residential and commercial location, so to speak a hidden champion among the federal states. The general conditions for settling in Brandenburg are excellent. The Tesla location in Grünheide shows that. It is convenient for road, rail and air traffic and lies at the intersection of the trans-European traffic axes between Western and Eastern Europe.

However, it is important to me that we develop a modern and efficient infrastructure in all regions of Brandenburg. In the end, the Brandenburgers have to decide for themselves how they want to organize their mobility. Our job is to create the right offers for this. In the cities, the jobs are close to where they live, without additional traffic. Ludwigsfelde and Oranienburg are good examples here. Using integrated urban development concepts and our support, the municipalities can set the course so that the cities remain distinctive, stress is avoided and people benefit from change.

Not everyone can afford a home in the bacon belt and not everyone wants and needs property. Some single people leave the big city in a settlement close to Berlin to find out that the rental prices are rising exorbitantly, rooms in Bernau for example for 500 Euro warm are not uncommon. What can and must the housing structure policy do here? It is true: also in Potsdam and some Berliners Surrounding communities are scarce. Building is a top priority here. For us as a country, the main thing is to create more rent-related and occupancy-related living space – in new buildings, but also in existing properties. We have had good experiences with framework contracts: with the municipal housing association Hennigsdorf, for example, we have agreed to fix rental prices and occupancy of more than 500 to extend apartments and at least 100 to build new apartments. In return, the interest rate for existing promotional loans was lowered. This compensates for lower rental income and enables the financing of new construction projects. Similar contracts exist in Potsdam, Wustermark, Teltow and other cities.

Car traffic should be electrified. You will contribute indirectly to this in Grünheide. What must, what can you do immediately to set up a charging infrastructure for electric cars as widely as possible? Will you consider and plan this when renovating the passageways? The area-wide equipment with Charging infrastructure is both a task for the public sector and industry. The federal government equips all tank and rest areas on the motorways with quick charging stations. There are regular calls from the federal government to municipalities, municipal utilities etc. to set up charging infrastructure in public spaces as part of support programs. In the state of Brandenburg, there is a division of labor with the Ministry of Economic Affairs. As the Ministry of Transport, we focus on electrification in public transport and the creation of Park + Ride and Bike + Ride spaces. The Ministry of Economy supports the public charging infrastructure as part of the RenPlus funding program. The question of where the charging station is located, whether on the street or in a supermarket parking lot, is ultimately decided by the operator of the charging station.

Finally, an outlook against which we want to measure you at the end of this legislature: What should your responsibilities have achieved in five years? Here the coalition agreement is the basis of the deal. After five years, I want to be able to say that I was actively involved in creating a modern, efficient, environmentally friendly and affordable infrastructure in Brandenburg. I also assume that we will both advance the country's housing campaign and make urban redevelopment future-proof. Because with all new buildings, one must not forget that vacancy is still a problem in many parts of the country and must be addressed.

