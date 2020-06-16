Consumer and SMB NAS Market 2020-2028 Is Flourishing Around The World Including Top Key Vendors- Apple, Buffalo Technology, Netgear, QNAP, Seagate, HP, Synology, Western Digital, Asustor, Dell, D-Link, Drobo, LeCie (Seagate), Thecus

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a low-maintenance, remotely manageable, server-based storage system that facilitates file sharing, multimedia streaming, storing and sharing of photos, music, movies, and more among users. In a small office/home office (SOHO) environment, NAS appliances can share data among 2-19 users and can be connected to printers and other mobile devices. NAS devices provide fast access to stored data and have a high data storage capability. As a result, NAS devices are increasingly used for video surveillance at home.

Report Consultant has published a report titled Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market

Top Key Players:

Apple, Buffalo Technology, Netgear, QNAP, Seagate, HP, Synology, Western Digital, Asustor, Dell, D-Link, Drobo, LeCie (Seagate), Thecus, Transporter, Zyxel.

The Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market is a consumer-oriented market in which businesses strive to provide a firm yet flexible range of products and services that cater to the diverse variety of its consumers. Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are the major provincial segments significantly contributing to the financial growth of this Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market. The affordability and the efficiency of these products and services offer a convenient solution to the busy lives of modern-day consumers.

The Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market report gives a forecast of upcoming market trends and provides sufficient data to support the same. It brings forth some essential aspects that drive this industry and aids the businesses in identifying their potential drawbacks. Moreover, it shows relevant data that can be utilized to develop a method to survive the adversities due to a prospective shortcoming. It creates awareness among businesses about continually evolving as well as stable constituents of the Global Consumer and SMB NAS Market enabling businesses to generate a seamless combination that suffices consumer needs.

Consumer and SMB NAS Market by Product Type

Backup

Archiving

Disaster Recovery

Others

Market by Application

Individual Consumers and SOHOs

SMB

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Consumer and SMB NAS Market Report Covers

South America

North America

Europe

Center East and Africa

Asia Pacific

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Consumer and SMB NAS Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2028

