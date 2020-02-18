consumer-advocates-are-demanding-money-for-all-customers

After the surprising end of the comparative talks on the diesel model suit, consumer advocates VW asked to compensate all customers and not only those who had registered for the model declaratory action by the Federal Association of Consumer Centers.

“Instead of a few hundred thousand, millions of cheated consumers could benefit from compensation payments,” suggested the head of the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (vzbv), Klaus Müller, on Monday. In the announced “direct comparison”, the group must – as promised – adhere to the last status achieved in the negotiations with the vzbv. Accordingly, 830 million euros should be made available as a total for diesel drivers registered in the prototype process. VW initially did not comment on this.

VW and the consumer advocates are pushing the buck

Negotiations between the consumer advocates and VW ended on Friday Service. Both sides blame each other for this: While the carmaker does not list adequately justified fee claims from lawyers from the consumer protection association, the association stated that VW was “not ready to process the payments to customers” for transparency and security measures “. There is also controversy about who exerted what time pressure: In May, the first trial on individual lawsuits by VW diesel customers is due at the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) with a possible fundamental judgment.

Diesel lawyers: had the money also donated

VW had broken off the talks and that with the fee claim from 50 Million euros justified for VZBV lawyers. However, the VZBV emphasizes that the 50 million euro per case is a fee of 100 to 120 euros net would mean that this was the lower limit of this what would have been permitted under fee law. Alternatively, VW had been suggested that the group commission a service provider of its choice to handle the transaction. The lawyers would then have withdrawn to a control function. “The lawyers involved were not out for a profit, we would have even donated the money,” said Ralph Sauer, one of the VZBV lawyers, to the Tagesspiegel.

“VW was looking for an excuse to let the comparison burst,” says Diesel lawyer Sauer. In the case of a comparison in the model determination procedure, consumers could have considered whether they would accept the comparison or whether they would rather complain in a single procedure, possibly with the support of a litigation financier.

As more and more courts decide in favor of consumers, this could be more lucrative in individual cases. However, such a choice only exists if the mass procedure is ended.

As long as it runs, the customers who have joined the process are bound to the sample process and cannot sue on their own. You now only have the choice to accept the offer from Volkswagen or to refuse it. “What VW has done now is a bad trick,” says Sauer.

VZBV boss Müller advises VW customers thoroughly about the new comparison offer check. It was difficult for a single customer to understand whether VW was paying the right amount, he said.

Volkswagen's suggestion that people who were cheated should go to VW dealerships to settle the settlement, where they might have to be involved in sales talks, was not acceptable to the association. “That would be a solution as if we were to force victims of a bank robbery to collect their money from the bank robber themselves and to hold consultations on good investments with him,” explained Müller.