The wildest conspiracy theories circulate in the coronavirus crisis. One of them is that the spread of the virus is related to the new 5G mobile communications standard. Internet forums have been claiming since the beginning of the year that the pandemic is an attempt to “cover up a 5G syndrome”. Theories are newer, 5G accelerate the spread of the virus. Scientists and other experts consider these theses to be completely out of thin air.

Mostly conspiracy theories remain what they are – theories. In this case, however, they obviously have real consequences. In the UK, more than 60 cellular antennas have already been set on fire. Authorities in the Netherlands, Cyprus and Ireland have now registered similar attacks.

As the Austrian newspaper “Der Standard” reports, employees of telecommunications companies had before the attacks in Great Britain Received threats accusing them of installing “technology to kill.”

NTV broadcaster reported online an article posted on Facebook that said in Wuhan did not break out the coronavirus, but because of the high concentration of 5G masts there, the “5G syndrome exploded” and “the 5G guinea pigs literally fell like flies”. It is no coincidence that the disease Covid – 19 rages especially in countries with high 5G expansion, one just has to Compare cards with radio hotspots and those with the spread of the coronavirus.

In its report, the broadcaster points out that the pandemic has also hit regions of the world hard in which there are not even 5G test stations. The first country with nationwide 5G was also South Korea, not China. In Wuhan, 5G coverage is around ten percent.

Opponents of 5G sprayed graffiti in London. Photo: Hannah McKay / Reuters

In addition, many other Chinese cities have 5G networks, but there the virus appeared later and less violently. A 5G infrastructure is also most likely to be found in cities. If you look closely, coronavirus hotspots and antenna locations are not congruent.

Despite the absurdity of the conspiracy theories, the German telecommunications industry is now also concerned about attacks. The president of the digital association Bitkom, Achim Berg, told the “Handelsblatt” (HB): “Autonomous companies have just started an arson attack on a telecommunications network in the middle of Berlin.” Berg said that operators always take precautions to protect their networks. “Nevertheless, it cannot be ruled out that infrastructures that have been expanded in the area that they can be successfully attacked.”

According to the report, the German network operators are monitoring the situation, but are currently seeing it no need for action. A spokesman for Vodafone told the HB: “We are currently not aware of any cases in which the infrastructure was affected by vandalism in Germany.” Therefore, no additional security measures are currently being taken. Telefónica and Telekom made similar comments. (Tsp)