“consistently-disarming-right-wing-extremists”

Marco Reus wishes for a world without hatred

National soccer player Marco Reus made a clear statement against racism after the violence in Hanau. “No goal, no victory, no title in football means to me as much as an open and peaceful society. I wish for a more tolerant world, in which there is no place for racism, hatred and xenophobia, “said the captain of Borussia Dortmund to the portal t-online.de on Friday.

The 30 – year-old also emphasized: “Tolerance, respect and cosmopolitanism were given to me from home early on Service. As a child, I came into contact with many different nations and religions in football without being even aware of it when I was a little boy. ”

According to the international, football has a social impact. “Hardly any other area of ​​public life is as international as sports and football. I have teammates from Switzerland, Morocco or Argentina, I have friends and fans all over the world, I got to know other countries and cultures, “said Reus. (KNA)