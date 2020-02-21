World
“Consistently disarming right-wing extremists”
Seehofer: “We will protect mosques especially”
The Interior Minister says: We will increase the police presence throughout Germany. Protect sensitive facilities, especially mosques. There will be a high presence of the federal police at train stations, airports and in the vicinity of the border.
“I will still meet with representatives of Muslims in Germany to discuss further measures and to reduce uncertainty.”
Seehofer: Danger situation is very high
“The danger situation through right-wing extremism, anti-Semitism and racism is very high in Germany, ”said the Federal Minister of the Interior at a press conference in Berlin.
AfD Hamburg cancels campaign event
AfD Hamburg has canceled the campaign campaign event planned for Friday. Due to the political and media sentiment and the massive counter-protests to be expected, the security of the citizens in the Henstedt-Ulzburg community center could not be guaranteed, the party said. In addition, the AfD Hamburg does not want to be accused of acting insolently. The other Hamburg parties had also canceled several planned events on Thursday and Friday due to the allegedly extreme right-wing and racist violence by Hanau. A new citizenship will be elected in Hamburg on Sunday. (AP)
Marco Reus wishes for a world without hatred
National soccer player Marco Reus made a clear statement against racism after the violence in Hanau. “No goal, no victory, no title in football means to me as much as an open and peaceful society. I wish for a more tolerant world, in which there is no place for racism, hatred and xenophobia, “said the captain of Borussia Dortmund to the portal t-online.de on Friday.
The 30 – year-old also emphasized: “Tolerance, respect and cosmopolitanism were given to me from home early on Service. As a child, I came into contact with many different nations and religions in football without being even aware of it when I was a little boy. ”
According to the international, football has a social impact. “Hardly any other area of public life is as international as sports and football. I have teammates from Switzerland, Morocco or Argentina, I have friends and fans all over the world, I got to know other countries and cultures, “said Reus. (KNA)
Pakistan worried about growing Islamophobia
After the allegedly racially motivated attack in Hanau, the Pakistani government is concerned about a wave of hatred against foreigners and Muslims. A “rising flood of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism” is spreading across large parts of the world, warned the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad in a statement on Friday. Pakistan will stand by Germany and all like-minded states in their efforts to oppose Islamophobia and to promote greater understanding between religions and civilizations.
Islamabad strongly condemned the attacks in Hanau it further. Pakistan shows solidarity with the German government and the people of Germany. “We are in our thoughts and prayers with the families of the victims,” said the State Department. Pakistan also expressed condolences to the government in Ankara over the Turkish deaths from the Hesse attack. (AP)
The Hanau attack is also commented on internationally in the media.
Integration Commissioner calls for greater cohesion
The Federal Government's Integration Commissioner, Annette Widmann-Mauz, has become more cohesive in the after the Hanau attack Society called. “It needs a climate in our country that comes to a common” we “and not people against each other,” said the CDU politician on Friday in the ARD “morning magazine”. In everyday life, one should not accept that people are degraded just because they have a different faith or come from another country. “On the other hand, we have to get up, in a very personal environment at the regulars' table, at work, at school.”
She would ask all departments in the federal government again if enough was being done. Widmann-Mauz also brought into play the establishment of an expert commission that could deal with the question of how anti-Muslim hostility in Germany can be better combated. (AP)
Mourning in Hanau
SPD domestic politicians: affected racist violence too often ignored
The feelings and concerns of the victims of racially motivated violence are in the opinion of the SPD domestic politician Helge Lindh paid too little attention in Germany. With regard to the latest attacks, the member of the Bundestag of the German Press Agency said: “Anyone who talks about Hanau and Halle must not remain silent about the marginalization and paternalism of the victim groups in recent years.”
Because Verbal and physical terror are not directed against “democracy” in the abstract, but especially against Muslims, Jews, people of Turkish, Kurdish and Arab origin. These would be made an enemy and a “hate object”. “As long as we do not see with the eyes of the victims, we have understood nothing,” said Lindh.
The fact that individual offenders are not involved Stop absolute security should not distract from the fact that “a racist constant noise” encourages and confirms these perpetrators in their madness. The rhetoric of publicly known figures such as AfD Bundestag faction leader Alexander Gauland, AfD interior politician Gottfried Curio and the right-wing publisher Götz Kubitschek is like a petri dish in which hatred is bred. (AP)
CDU politicians: “Tightening gun rights will not help much”
Even a tougher gun law could hardly prevent acts of violence like now in Hanau, says CDU politician Mathias Middelberg. “We can also think about whether we should tighten one or two regulations in arms law even further. But (…) I think that in the end it won't be the solution to the problem, ”said the domestic spokesman for the CDU / CSU parliamentary group on Deutschlandfunk.
The just tightened gun law will now be checked again. The perpetrator from Hanau was apparently not on record. It is evidently a single offender who was not previously noticeable. “It will remain difficult to identify people who radicalize as individuals from isolation.” (Reuters)
Lambrecht: Right-wing extremists consistently disarm
Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) warns of the hidden radicalization of perpetrators online. “They are ticking time bombs that we have to counter with all the means that the rule of law offers us,” Lambrecht told the newspapers of the Funke media group. The murders in Hanau would have shown the great danger of unorganized individuals who radicalized themselves online.
“We have to stop this spiral of hatred and agitation and remove the breeding ground as early as possible Lambrecht demanded. Right-wing extremists must be consistently disarmed.
Right-wing extremism together with right-wing terrorism is currently “the number one threat to our democracy,” said the SPD politician , Not only the number of crimes from the right increases, but also their intensity. (AFP)
Klingbeil: “Much too long talking about individual offenders”
A Also SPD general secretary Lars Klingbeil has serious allegations against the AfD made: “There was a shot in Hanau , but there were many who ammunition him, and the AfD is definitely one of them, “said Klingbeil on Friday in the ARD-” morning Magazine “.
The party had “poisoned” the social climate in the past months and years and tried to “downplay” the Hanau deed and this “into action.” of a confused lone perpetrator, “said Klingbeil. The AfD must be monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.
After the bloody deed in the Hessian city, it is now increasingly also a question of what is legally against hatred and Rushing can be done on the Internet, it is about the issue of gun law, about the better protection of volunteers and local politicians. Klingbeil also raised the question of whether society actually takes what is happening on the right margin.
“I have the impression that the Security agencies have been talking about lone offenders for far too long, it has been downplayed that these right-wing structures exist, “said Klingbeil. That must “put the focus clearly and be a priority” in the security authorities. But it is also about social engagement, everyone is obliged. (AFP)
Interior Minister Pistorius: AfD is partly to blame for disinhibition
According to the supposedly right-wing radical and there is a racist attack in Hanau Lower Saxony Interior Minister Boris Pistorius of the AfD complicity in the increase in right-wing violence. “Of course there is one direct connection between the strengthening of the AfD and the increase in right Violence “, said Pistorius of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “Foreign citizens are denied human dignity. The is so dangerous because it only makes some people take action. Here fatal disinhibition has gotten going, and the AfD is partly to blame for it ”, said the SPD politician.
With the AfD, a party sits in the parliaments, “Which verbally crosses all borders,” said Pistorius . And formed on the streets and underground networks that prepared civil war-like situations and people would kill . “Both have the goal – some parliamentary and the other also with violence – to destabilize society and the state and the To undermine democracy. “(Dpa)
Another motif typical of the so-called “lonely wolves” and which can also be found here is hatred of women due to personal frustration. That was also the case with Breivik and the perpetrator from Halle. You have to in addition, always look at the selection of victims and crime scenes in the case of right-wing terrorism.
After the racist terrorist attack in Hanau: Thousands of people at vigils in Berlin
Bernie Sanders condemns the attack
US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks out after the Hanau attack. The “murders” committed by a “right-wing terrorist” showed that such forces wanted to consolidate their power by spreading “division and hatred,” Sanders said on Twitter on Thursday. He would work as president for unity and understanding. (AP)
The murders in Germany by a right-wing terrorist show us the tragic costs of anti-immigrant bigotry. Authoritarians seek power by promoting division and hatred. We will promote unity and inclusion. https://t.co/jV6ni56 I9K
Right-wing extremist individual offenders often have a high level of IT competence through which they network. Their ideologies are often based on conspiracy theories.
In many German cities, people gathered for vigils on Thursday evening and thought about the victims.
From the words it is always shorter to the deeds.
Berlin's senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) on Thursday in the RBB “evening show”
UN Secretary General “horrified” by Hanau attack
UN Secretary General António Guterres reacted with dismay to the allegedly right-wing motivated attack by Hanau and called for an increased fight against racism. “The Secretary General is horrified by the Hanau gunfire,” spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in New York on Thursday. Guterres expresses his condolences to the families of the victims and the German government.
“The Secretary General is in solidarity with Germany and reaffirms his call to all of us to renew our promise to end racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, anti-Semitism and hatred of Muslims”. (AP)