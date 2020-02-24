Connected Health And Wellness Devices Market Growing at CAGR of +18% by 2026 – Apple, Fitbit, Omron Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, McKesson, Garmin International, Medtronic, AgaMatrix

Connected health also called as technology enabled care (TEC), involves the use of digital media, mobile devices, and health technology. The objective is to maximize healthcare resources and enable care givers, healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients to easily access data, information and improve the outcomes and overall quality of healthcare as well as social care. Connected health uses technology to provide patient care outside the clinics or hospitals. It includes programs in remote care like home care, lifestyle & disease management and telehealth and often leverages prevailing technologies like connected devices in improving chronic care.

The Global Connected Health And Wellness Devices Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of +20% during forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Omron Healthcare Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., Philips Healthcare Company, McKesson Corporation, Microlife Corporation, Draeger Medical Systems Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Masimo Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., Garmin International Inc., Medtronic Plc., Body Media Inc., AgaMatrix Inc.

Table of Contents

Global Connected Health And Wellness Devices Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Connected Health And Wellness Devices Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Connected Health And Wellness Devices Market Forecast

