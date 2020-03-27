confusion-about-triage-procedure-at-university-clinic-in-strasbourg

A report by the German Institute for Disaster Medicine (DIFKM) in Tübingen about the dramatic situation caused by the coronavirus in Alsace and especially in the University Clinic in Strasbourg has caused excitement in France – and contradiction of the clinic.

The German physicians had their experiences after visiting 23. March in a report for the management team Sars-CoV-2 of the Ministry of Interior and Social Affairs in Baden-Württemberg and derived recommendations for action for German hospitals. The document is available to the Tagesspiegel. Alsace is considered the coronavirus center in France.

[Aktuelle Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie können Siehier im Newsblog verfolgen.]

The doctors of the DIFKM write, assuming that the development as it is in Alsace will soon also take place in Germany: Optimal preparation is of “the utmost urgency” – it is important to see here , “That the bottleneck is the patient to be ventilated”. The physicians describe the drama of the situation with the sentence: “On 23. 03. 2020 an hourly admission of a patient requiring ventilation. ”

The DIFKM report states that the University Clinic of Strasbourg have drastically drawn from the situation:

Since 21. March, patients older than 80 years would no longer be ventilated. Instead, “dying care with opiates and sleeping pills”

Because of the crisis, the ethics committee was appointed, which makes specifications in each individual case.

According to the news agency dpa from late Thursday evening, the university clinic now states that age is not the only thing Criterion for intensive measures. The practices applicable at the university clinic correspond to the recommendations of the current specialist societies, according to a statement. In addition, new capacities in the field of intensive care would be provided, so far there had been no overload.

The head of surgical anesthesia, Paul Michel Mertes, referred to the information from the news agency epd to the medicine -ethical criteria of the clinic. Accordingly, the criteria catalog shows that the decision is made dependent on the severity of the disease and not on the age limit of the patient.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

In contrast, the President of the French department Haut-Rhin (Upper Rhine ), Brigitte Klinkert, the newspaper “Die Welt” on Thursday, that the triage procedure has been practiced for two weeks, for example by the doctors at the University Hospital in Strasbourg.

patients about 80, about 75, on some days also via 70 could no longer be intubated because the ventilators were simply missing, said the politician. One cannot say it often enough, because not only the German neighbors, but also the French outside of Alsace did not understand the seriousness of the situation.

Background about the corona virus:

Epidemiologist warns: ” There's no reason to quarantine the whole country ”

” There's no reason to quarantine the whole country ” Coronavirus and flu: What really protects against the transmission of germs

What really protects against the transmission of germs “No time for large animal experiments”: Drosten's team starts tests with anti-coronavirus drug

Drosten's team starts tests with anti-coronavirus drug Virologist Christian Drosten: “Maybe we have to assume that we will spend a year in a state of emergency”

“Maybe we have to assume that we will spend a year in a state of emergency” Live Blog: The Corona Virus Events in Germany and the World

The Corona Virus Events in Germany and the World Live Blog: Events related to the Corona Virus in Berlin

In an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”, Klinkert describes on Friday the drama: “The balance is depressing. We count in our department 828 hospital stays, 104 People were on 25. March in the intensive care unit. 327 people have left the hospital. 239 Unfortunately, people died in the hospitals, also 98 People in the old people's homes. “

There was a lack of respirators, protective equipment in every respect, masks, gloves, glasses, covers, disinfectants – and not only for hospital staff, but also for nurses outside. “The situation in our 82 retirement homes with their 7000 residents. “

The coronavirus crisis is such an extreme and rapidly progressing phenomenon that it puts all health systems through a severe test. “Nobody is prepared for this tsunami – not in France, not anywhere else.”

A spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior confirmed the receipt of the report of the doctors of the German Institute for Disaster Medicine, the epd news agency, according to the on the 24. March is dated. Take the letter very seriously and will now evaluate it quickly and intensively, said the spokesman. However, this state of affairs is not comparable to the situation of the clinics in Baden-Württemberg, since Germany tried to contain them at a very early stage and the epidemic in France had progressed further.

But German doctors also assume that this will change soon and that they too will have to make decisions about life and death . This emerges from a paper by seven medical associations that was published on Wednesday and is available in the Tagesspiegel.

It says: “According to the current state of knowledge about Covid – 19 – Pandemic, it is likely that even in Germany in a short time and despite increases in capacity that have already taken place, there will not be enough intensive care medical resources available for all patients who need them. “

Because this would result in conflicts in decisions about intensive care treatments, the elaborated manual should serve as a guide. “If it is no longer possible to admit all critically ill patients to the intensive care unit, the distribution of the limited available resources must be decided analogously to triage in disaster medicine,” write the doctors.