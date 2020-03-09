comprehensive-school-closures-will-also-come-in-germany

Let's face the facts: The corona virus has arrived in Germany, it is spreading so quickly that Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn advises the cancellation of major events – and the next step will be to close schools across the board. The question is no longer whether, but only when and where. And to what extent.

In Italy, where entire regions are now sealed off, the authorities closed schools and universities several days ago.

Even in France, where there are as many cases as in Germany, schoolchildren, students and teachers have to stay at home in two departments. Kindergartens are also closed.

In Germany, on the other hand, the responsible health authorities have so far refrained from taking this measure – with reference to unanswered childcare issues for the children of the urgently needed medical personnel. ) It is clear that school closings are effective and can therefore reduce the likelihood of viruses being spread: For example, studies of the “Spanish flu”, in which 1918 are estimated worldwide 50 Millions of people died, showing that there were more victims in regions where schools were not closed or only closed for a short time.

School closings are effective

This was also confirmed in a series of simulations carried out by a research team led by Bruce Lee, professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York. Accordingly, nationwide school closings have an inhibiting effect on virus spreading as soon as the spread of the virus in a population can no longer be tracked, as is the case in the northern Italian and French risk areas.

However, it is important that school closings start as early as possible and then continue long enough, two weeks or longer – just as long as is necessary so that a reopening of schools does not restart the epidemic.

And according to a study in Tomsk, Russia, students observed by 450 before the influenza season had 2015 / 2016 on average 14, 2 contacts a day with other people, while the school closed the number of contacts decreased to 6.5. The secondary “attack rate” of the viruses, a measure of the probability of infection in the population, was reduced by 33 percent.

But: school closures are costly for the economy. According to Lee's analysis, the eight-week shutdown of schools in Pennsylvania during the swine flu epidemic 2009 resulted in $ billion 21 costs . Comparably high costs would also be expected here.

The consequences will have to be endured

But if parents first send the children to grandma and grandpa, the measure may lead to more serious illnesses and deaths, since Covid – 19 has so far been particularly dangerous for older people.

But all in all there is a lot to be said for school closings. And soon. Whenever those in charge at the State Health Office consider the time for nationwide school closings to come, it will pass. The consequences will have to be endured.

This is also taught by looking into the past: On 12. March 1954 all primary schools in Berlin were closed and all seventh to ninth graders of the secondary schools had to stay at home – to contain one of the most violent flu waves at the time. Until the end of the Easter holidays on 16. April, parents were left to look after their children. Nobody remembers that today. It was not a disaster. It was just necessary.