comprehensive-school-closures-will-also-come-in-germany

Let's face the facts: The corona virus has arrived in Germany, it is spreading so quickly that Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn advises the cancellation of major events – and the next step will be to close schools across the board. The question is no longer whether, but only when and where. And to what extent.

In Italy, where entire regions are now sealed off, the authorities closed schools and universities several days ago.

Even in France, where there are as many cases as in Germany, pupils, students and teachers have to stay at home in two departments. Kindergartens are also closed.

In Germany, on the other hand, the responsible health authorities have so far refrained from taking this measure – with reference to unresolved childcare issues for the children of the urgently needed medical personnel.

It is clear, however, that school closures are effective and can therefore reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus: For example, studies of the “Spanish flu” in which 1918 An estimated 50 million people worldwide died, showing that there were more victims in regions where schools did not or were closed only for a short time.

School closings are effective

This was also confirmed in a series of simulations carried out by a research team led by Bruce Lee, professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York. Accordingly, nationwide school closures have an inhibiting effect on virus spreading as soon as the spread of the virus in a population can no longer be traced, as is the case in the northern Italian and French risk areas.

Important however, be sure that school closings start as early as possible and then continue long enough, two weeks or longer – just as long as is necessary so that a reopening of the schools does not restart the epidemic.

And according to a study in Tomsk, Russia, students observed by 450 before the influenza Season 2015 / 2016 average 14, 2 contacts a day with other people, while the school closed the number of contacts decreased to 6.5. The secondary “attack rate” of the viruses, a measure of the probability of infection in the population, was reduced by 33 percent.

But: school closures are costly for the economy. According to Lee's analysis, the eight-week closure of schools in Pennsylvania during the swine flu epidemic 2009 resulted in follow-up costs of 21 billion dollars. Comparably high costs would also be expected here.

The consequences will have to be endured

But if the parents become grandmothers and Send grandpa, the measure could possibly lead to more serious illnesses and deaths, since Covid – 19 so far mainly for older people is dangerous.

But all in all there is a lot to be said for school closings. And soon. Whenever those in charge at the State Health Office consider the time for nationwide school closings to come, it will pass. The consequences will have to be endured.

This is also taught by looking into the past: On 12. March 1954 all elementary schools in Berlin remained closed and all seventh to ninth graders of the secondary schools had to stay at home – to contain one of the most violent flu waves at the time. Until the end of the Easter holidays on 16. April, parents were left to look after their children. Nobody remembers that today. It was not a disaster. It was just necessary.