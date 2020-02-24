World
“Compliments for the boys”
(1: 0, 2: 0, 3: 2)
Arena Nürnberger Insurance, 6080 Spectator
And the sharks and the record?
Today is carnival, Kölsch break. The celebration will only take place on Tuesday. The 18. Defeat in one piece for the sharks, the party rises against Wolfsburg! We bet 1: 2 OT.
Okay, only one Aubin there!
Then it can go on , with the location in the DEL, the 48. Matchday overview:
Nuremberg – Berlin 5: 3 (Can happen after 5 wins)
Augsburg – Mannheim 4: 2 (Oh dear, Pavel)
Munich – DEG 2: 3 (Yikes, that will be cheerful on Friday in Berlin)
KEV – Straubing 3: 4 OT (Eagle, we'll be gone)
Ingolstadt – Schwenningen 4: 3 (Hello, Niklas!)
Iserlohn – Fischtown 4 : 3 (Small squad, no breath on the E NDE)
Now are you crazy?
Nope, also do not know why the Aubin -Quotes now appear twice, “work hard” (o-ton Aubin, 1000 times and almost all North American players in the DEL have it together 100. 000 times) and “pay the price that it works better here again. Better, twice than not at all. And if it does not work at all Eht, I'll become an ice master and play NHL, now the man even prints T-shirts:
(dpa) – Crazy debut in the NHL: Usually David Ayres drives the ice machine in Toronto. Only rarely does the 42 – One-year-olds with the Maple Leafs ice hockey team when a goalie is needed. And actually Ayres wanted to spend a cozy evening as a fan.
Even after the early deficit, I still thought that it would go well for us. But today some opportunities have not been used. Still, I compliment the boys, they worked so hard and in the end we were really on it.
Serge Aubin
The three points are more important than my three goals
Nuremberg's Daniel Fischbuch after his hat trick
Fischbuch has put the lid on it
His third goal of the day is the decision. Overall, a deserved win for Nuremberg. Voices and results of the other games will follow.
Pogge is outside …
fish book meets.
Powerplay in the third of Nuremberg
My goodness…
Two more minutes
The polar bears keep pushing.
Ferraro again
Back out of the slot, back in my knees. Heidwitzka.
Treutle again
The polar bears are now really strong. And above all more dangerous, but still without Fortune.
Polar bears with pressure
Hördler tries it with a shot, then Noebels is on the trigger. But Treutle is careful. Decisive phase now.
Is there anything else?
Kettemer is lucky, his check from behind in the third of Berlin remains unpunished.
Tor, Ferraro
From the slot. Only 2: 4. Another beard bearer that hits and we still have a few minutes.
Eight minutes
The polar bears are now breaking three things: a goal, a goal and another goal.
Friday then against DEG
The final for fourth place, if Düsseldorf breaks something today in Munich.