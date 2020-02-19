“companies-need-clarity-as-to-whether-they-have-a-future-in-germany.”

A fifth of all companies that want to invest more in the current year give “environmental protection” as a motive, in industry it is even more than a quarter. This is a result of the economic survey that the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) produces every year. “This is the highest value since the start of our survey in the year 2003,” says DIHK CEO Martin Wansleben.

The economy is discovering climate protection for itself , feels insufficiently supported by politics. In particular, companies that rely on the use of coal, gas or oil to manufacture their products have a need for clarification, according to the study. “These energy sources will become significantly more expensive as of 2021 as a result of certificate trading,” says the DIHK announcement on the survey.

Will security of supply be maintained?

In many cases there are no economic alternatives. “Companies therefore need quick clarity as to whether they can expect relief and compensation,” emphasizes Wansleben and indirectly threatens to relocate abroad: “They need clarity as to whether they have a future in Germany.”

There were doubts, continued Wansleben. “Many companies are worried that the security of supply will be maintained at the highest level and at the same time that electricity prices will not continue to rise.”

Apart from energy prices, the mood in the German economy is weak. The DIHK therefore assumes growth of just 0.7 percent for the current year. However, 0.5 percentage points of this is due solely to statistical effects such as the overhang from the previous year and four additional working days this year; So the association hardly expects real growth. The Federal Government officially expects growth of 1.1 percent.

Fewer and fewer investments

The DIHK believes that the current situation is worrying The economic downturn also poses structural challenges such as e-mobility, digitization, the energy transition and the shortage of skilled workers. And here, too, politics is more of a concern for entrepreneurs than a comforting feeling. In the survey, 46 gave percent of the 26. 000 companies questioned the “economic policy framework” factor as a risk to their own business development. This is also the highest value that the DIHK has ever measured.

There are bright spots, according to the survey, in the areas of high technology, pharmaceuticals and IT service providers. The domestic economy also continues to support the economy. However, there is a lack of impulses overall – from the DIHK's point of view, this results in the worrying trend of reducing investments.

While at the beginning 2018 still 39 percent of industrial companies wanted to invest more, it is currently only 26 percent. Over the same period, the number of industrial companies that want to invest less has more than doubled to 27 percent. Much of the political uncertainty, however, is due to factors such as the trade dispute, Brexit and the corona virus – aspects where the regulatory power of federal politics reaches its limits.