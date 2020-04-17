Colour Cosmetics Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025 | Unilever N.V., L’oréal Group, Avon Products, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Colour Cosmetics Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Unilever N.V., L’oréal Group, Avon Products, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Ciaté London, Chantecaille Beaute Inc., Kryolan Professional, Lakme, Koel Colours Private Limited, Phoenix Colours, Anupam Colours Private Limited, Color Fever, fashion colour and many more.

The Global Colour Cosmetics Market is expected to reach USD 51.38 billion by 2025, from USD 31.20 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Drivers and Restraints of the Colour Cosmetics market

Increasing preferences for colour cosmetics in the cosmetics and personal care industry

Technological advancement and innovation in colour cosmetics products

Increasing financial independence of women and disposable income

Increasing demand for organic colour cosmetics

Stringent government regulations

Maintaining the quality of mass market products

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Unilever N.V., L’oréal Group, Avon Products, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., Ciaté London, Chantecaille Beaute Inc., Kryolan Professional, Lakme, Koel Colours Private Limited, Phoenix Colours, Anupam Colours Private Limited, Color Fever, fashion colour and many more.

Market Segmentation: Global Colour Cosmetics Market

The global colour cosmetic market is segmented based on target market, application and geographical segments.

Based on target market, the global colour cosmetic market is segmented into magnesium prestige products market, mass products market.

On the basis of application, the global colour cosmetic market is classified into nail products, lip products, eye make-up, facial make-up, hair colour products, special effect & special purpose products, others.

Based on geography, the global colour cosmetic market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Colour Cosmetics market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Colour Cosmetics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Colour Cosmetics market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Colour Cosmeticsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Colour Cosmetics Manufacturers

Colour Cosmetics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Colour Cosmetics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

