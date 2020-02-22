Cologne fans celebrate at 5: 0 Jürgen Klinsmann

It was towards the middle of the first half, Hertha BSC was 0: 2 against 1. FC Köln, as the club's winter sale was pointed out over the huge screens. 60 to 70 percent discount is available in the fan shops of the host club. Given the circumstances, it was a kind of reparation for what Hertha fans got to see. Yes, it was cruel. In other words: With 60 or 70 percent of the performance, no opponent in the Bundesliga can be matched.

In the end, summed up the desolate and not Bundesliga-like performance of Berliners before 46 207 spectators in the Olympic Stadium to a 0: 5 (0: 3). Not even against FC Bayern (0: 4) Hertha had gotten under the wheels like this in-house. “Today we have to apologize to the audience,” said Hertha coach Alexander Nouri. “The team lacked all the virtues.”

It was the seventh defeat in the twelfth home game for Hertha this season. Hertha slips deeper into the relegation vortex again, Cologne has now overtaken Berliners in the table.

Alexander Nouri had made two changes in his starting eleven a week after the away win in Paderborn. For Per Skjelbred and Peter Pekarik, who was injured at short notice, Marius Wolf and Marko Grujic ran up.

This measure should soon turn out to be a flop. Especially in the first half, it looked as if Hertha had run out of midfield. The central players in this series, Grujic, Arne Maier and Santiago Ascacibar as well as the two outside players Wolf and Maximilian Mittelstädt were – with permission – a total failure.

It got restless in the stands, there was one Whistling concert

It was not even five minutes played when the guest took the lead. After losing a ball in their half, the counterattack led to Cordoba, who bravely pulled. As Ascacibar sailed into the shot, the ball got an unsustainable twist for goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

A quarter of an hour later the 0: 2 fell. Another loss of the ball preceded the opponent's half. This time the Cologne Jakobs ran down the left outer lane. Hertha's defensive head of defense Dedryck Boyata hardly attacked him, so that he could calmly flank into the middle, where the little Ascacibar had no chance in air combat against the beefy Cordoba.

It got restless in the stands. When Wolf bolted a liberation far into the opposing side, there was a whistle concert. Hertha has put a lot of pressure on the fans this season, but the game against Cologne tops off any underperformance.

“That was a shitty day,” said Niklas Stark

The Berliners' game was uncertain and out of round. Nouri's team never got access to the action. Nothing came together for the Berliners, hardly a clear pass in depth, hardly a clear pass. Not to mention game culture.

The 0: 3 a few minutes before the break was symbolic of Hertha's performance on this windy afternoon. Jarstein was only able to force a harmless shot from Florian Kainz with his foot to the inside post, from there the ball fell into the goal.

“That was a shitty day,” said Niklas Stark after the game and pushed telling afterwards, “after the early goal we could not overcome our bastard”.

The Berlin leg had won 4-0, at that time other coaches were responsible on both sides. The Cologne people have caught themselves somewhat under Markus Gisdol. Hertha, on the other hand, continues to haphazardly through time.

The Cologne fans even let Jürgen Klinsmann celebrate

Arne Maier and Matheus Cunha finally stayed in the cabin, for this came Vladimir Darida and Dodi Lukebakio. And in fact, Hertha had first chances through Gujic, once by head and once by foot. Shortly afterwards, striker Krzysztof Piatek gave a pretty bumpy.

On the other side, the Cologne team could again use a counterattack to score. This time, Kainz caught Hertha's goalkeeper on the wrong foot. Cologne's striker Mark Uth finally scored the best goal, circling a free kick directly into the right corner of the goal.

While the Cologne fans were enjoying their Carnival Saturday to the fullest and even had Jürgen Klinsmann celebrated the places in Hertha's east curve cleared significantly. The rest of the rest whistled at the end of the day. Hertha devotional items are now likely to remain on the shelves for a while like lead, in spite of a discount.