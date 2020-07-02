Collaborative Robot Market Worldwide | AUBO Robotics, Techman Robots, Stäubli International AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Comau S.p.A., and More

Data Bridge Market Research business intelligence report with Collaborative Robot Market taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Quanta Storage Inc., Franka Emika GmbH, AUBO Robotics, Techman Robots, Stäubli International AG, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Comau S.p.A., Teradyne Inc., Automatica Kassow Robots, Vecna, Robotiq, OMRON Corporation among others.

Global Collaborative Robot Market is projected to register a CAGR of 55.2% in the forecast period to 2026.

Market Trends

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into safety light curtain, safety laser scanner, camera based 3D space monitoring system, and safe gripping.

On the basis of safety method, the market is segmented into speed and separation monitoring, power and force limiting, safety-rated monitored stop, and hand guiding.

On the basis of payload capacity, the market is segmented into up to 5kg, 5kg to 10kg, and above 15kg.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, quality inspection, pick and place/ drop, packaging and pelletizing, machine tending, molding operations, gluing and welding, test and inspection, assembly, polishing, lab analysis, entertainment, and others.

Collaborative Robot Market Trends | Industry Segment By Component (Hardware and Software), Solution (Safety light Curtain, Safety Laser Scanner, Camera Based 3D Space Monitoring System, Safe Gripping), Safety Method (Speed and Separation Monitoring, Power and Force Limiting, Safety-Rated Monitored Stop, Hand Guiding), Payload Capacity ( Up to 5kg, 5Kg to 10Kg, and Above 10Kg), Application (Material Handling, Quality Inspection, Pick and Place/ Drop, Packaging and Pelletizing, Machine Tending, Molding Operations, Gluing and Welding, Test and Inspection, Assembly, Polishing, Lab Analysis, Entertainment, and Others), and Forecast

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Collaborative Robot Market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

