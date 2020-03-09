coffee-and-cookies-poisoned?-nurse-denies-allegation

A nurse denied through the defense lawyer at the Gießen district court that she poisoned her colleagues with high-dose sleeping pills and tranquilizers. “She didn't have anything against anyone and didn't do it,” said the lawyer for the 53 year-old at the start of the trial on Monday.

The public prosecutor accuses the Germans of adding coffee and homemade cookies to the medicines in September 2017 and March 2019 serving her colleague in the kitchen of a hospital in Bad Nauheim (Hesse).

The nurse, who was arrested in September, is accused of, among other things, dangerous bodily harm and in one case of attempted murder.

Five colleagues got health problems from dizziness to loss of consciousness, according to the indictment; a victim was in mortal danger. According to hessenschau.de, packaging for the sleeping pill and traces of medication on a blender were found in a woman's garbage can.

The poisoning affected people from the medical profession, nursing and cleaning staff. (dpa / Tsp)