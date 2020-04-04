Cochlear implants market was estimated to grow at 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising number of approvals for cochlear implants globally, says Absolute Markets Insights

Hearing loss is a problem faced by millions and trillions of people worldwide and there is no proper cure found. However, there are treatment options for most of the cases in the form of hearing aids. Hearing aids act as a major product solution for those with hearing issues that can usually range from high to severe. However, major problem or issue associated with the same is that most of the hearing problems or difficulties cannot be resolved through the usage of hearing aids and people are looking for more options. For many, the solution is cochlear implants. According to an article, in 2012 it was reported 324,200 cochlear implants have been conducted globally. Today, that number is increasing rapidly due to the presence of advanced cochlear implant technology. Sensorineural hearing loss is the most common type of hearing issue found in people. It means damage to the little ears in the cochlea.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=504

Both hearing aids and cochlear implants can be used to help people with sensorineural hearing loss hear better; however, there is a huge difference in how both of them works. Today’s hearing aids helps in doing many things like assisting in automatically adapting to noisy environments, eliminating wind noise, etc., but one major function that they perform is to amplify sound. This will be extremely helpful for people who has some amount of hearing abilities left in them; but, some of the people don’t have enough hearing abilities left, thus not fully benefiting from a hearing aid. Cochlear implants may suit the best for the aforementioned population category. A cochlear implant is a surgical procedure. While hearing aids work with current hearing abilities and regulate accordingly, a cochlear implant replaces the function of your inner ear and hearing completely. In cochlear implants, since we are replacing our brain with technology, the process will need time to train the brain to get accustomed to the technology.

Most of the people has a misunderstanding regarding cochlear implant that it is doing the same function as that of the hearing aids. These devices generally don’t restore regular hearing. The tool permits sound and speech to be administered and sent to the central nervous system. Both children and adults can use the cochlear implants. People who are using this device may have born deaf or become deaf after learning to speak. Even children less than one year old are using it during surgeries where strict regulations and criteria are put forwarded separately for them. The regulations differ based on countries.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=504

The effectiveness of the cochlear implants majorly depends upon condition of the nerve (which is affected by hearing before the surgery), mental abilities, type of cochlear implant device used etc. Cochlear implants are relatively safe surgical procedure. The major issues regarding the cochlear implants are basic risk that arises during surgeries. The risks associated with surgeries are less common in the recent years as the modern surgical procedures include a small surgical cut. Risks mainly includes wound healing problems, skin break down take place over the implanted device, chance of infection near the implant location. Another major bottleneck is that the person using the cochlear implant will not be allowed to perform diagnostic performance such as MRI. The main reason behind the restricted use is that the MRI’s contains magnets(negative reactions can happen if interacted with an implant device), so the doctors has to perform alternative forms of medical imaging such as ultrasounds or CT scan. The major factor that restrains the growth of the cochlear implants market is the high cost incurred in cochlear implants. Generally cochlear implants costs around $100,000, and hearing aids costs around $1000-4000 each.

The major factor that drives the cochlear implants market is the rising geriatric population globally. According to WHO, the world population aged 60 years are greater than 962 million in 2017, which is almost double that of the population in 1980 that accounted to 382 million geriatric population worldwide. The number of old age people (above 60) are anticipated to double again by 2050, after it is estimated to get to closely 2.1 billion. The rate of population ageing globally are also increasing dramatically. France need around 150 years to witness the change from 10% to 20% in the amount of the population that was elder than 60 years. But, places such as China, Brazil and India are anticipated to have more than 20 years to make the same adaptation.

Request for Customization@

The major benefit that arises on using cochlear implants is higher chance to hear better compared to hearing aids. This is a major reason for the increasing prevalence of cochlear implants market. Since hearing implant is completely replaced, the cochlear implant recipient has the opportunity to adjust all of the levels via their hearing software technology. Furthermore, the implant microphones can focus where sound is received and adjust to noisy situations. Regular programming checkups helps in adjusting the implant settings and using various tools in order to utilize it further for better microphone’s capabilities. In fact, studies show that there is an 80% sentence understanding after six months of implantation. This proves that, for people having limited success with hearing aids, cochlear implants help them in improving their hearing experience. And to most of the hearing problems, cochlear implants provide a much-proven implant treatment.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of cochlear implants market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major cochlear implants market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=504

Key Findings of the Report:

In type category, the unilateral fitting type segment is accounted to be held the major share in the cochlear implants market owing to the lower costs. Unilateral implants are cheaper than bilateral implants, which is one of the leading factors for its current dominance and has contributed steeply to the growth of the market. Cochlear implants were commonly provided as unilaterally in children. Due to the high prevalence from the past decades, the market size of unilateral fitting type is pretty high in the global market. The major reason for the lower incidence of bilateral fitting segment is because of the fact that cost of bilateral cochlear implantation (BCI) is not reimbursed by insurance companies majorly due to the less number of research studies claiming the benefits of cochlear implant. In terms of growth rate, bilateral fitting type is the fastest growing segment owing to the ability to solve the hearing issues relating to meningitis. In the United States, the rate of people suffering from meningococcal disease is declining since 1990s. According to the centers for disease control and prevention, in 2018, there were around 330 cases of meningococcal disease. Anyone can be prone to meningococcal diseases, but disease incidence is highest among children less than 1 year old, followed by adolescence.

In the end user category, hospitals and clinics held the major share in the cochlear implants market owing to the increasing adoption of the product. Children and adults who are having the hearing issue can be fitted with cochlear implants. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as of December 2012, around 324,200 registered devices have been implanted worldwide. In the United States, approximately 58,000 devices have been implanted in adults and 38,000 in children.

North America held the major share in the market owing to the high awareness regarding the long term need for a better treatment technique and rising healthcare investment in the region. In 2017, the United States invest around $3.5 trillion, or 18 percent of GDP, on healthcare expenditures which is more than double the average healthcare expenditure among developed countries. Of that $3.5 trillion, $1.5 trillion, is financed by the United States government. By 2028, it’s estimated that costs will increase to $2.9 trillion, or 9.7 percent of the total economy.

The major cochlear implants market participants include MED-EL, Cochlear Limited, Oticon Medical, William Demant Holding A/S, LSVT Global, Inc., PENTAX Medical, EBS Healthcare, Sonova, Gaes Medica, and Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Cochlear Implants Market:

By Type

Unilaterals Implant

Bilateral Implants

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

By Geography North America S Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France, The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Benelux Union Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Cochlear-Implants-Market-2019-2027-504

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/