CLOUD ERP MARKET 2020 WITH LEADING KEY PLAYERS | FINANCIALFORCE, PLEX SYSTEMS, RAMCO SYSTEMS, TOTVS, DAFFODIL SOFTWARE LTD, AND OTHERS
Data Bridge Market Research has been added a new comprehensive In-depth research study on the Cloud ERP Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. Cloud ERP Market research report has abilities to rise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are SAP SE, Infor, The Sage Group plc, Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Intacct, Inc., FinancialForce, PLEX SYSTEMS, Ramco Systems, TOTVS, Daffodil Software Ltd, and others.
Global Cloud ERP Market accounted for USD 19.73 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period to 2026.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Cloud ERP Market:
- Rising demand of ERP solutions and services from SMEs
- Increasing need for operational efficiency and transparency across various business processes
- Surging adoption of cloud-based infrastructures and mobile applications
- Higher operational cost
- Availability of open-source ERP applications
Regional Segments Analysis:
- The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America(Brazil etc.)
- Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Infor, The Sage Group plc, Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Intacct, Inc., FinancialForce, PLEX SYSTEMS, Ramco Systems, TOTVS, Daffodil Software Ltd, and others.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
