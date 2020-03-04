Cloud Content Delivery Network Market 2020 Growing at CAGR of +12.8% by 2025 Including Leading Vendors are Akamai, Limelight Networks, CenturyLink, CDNetworks, Google, AWS, Internap

Cloud CDN (Content Delivery Network) uses Google’s globally distributed edge points of presence to cache HTTP(S) load balanced content close to your users. Caching content at the edges of Google’s network provides faster delivery of content to your users while reducing serving costs. A content delivery network (CDN) refers to a geographically distributed group of servers which work together to provide fast delivery of Internet content. A CDN allows for the quick transfer of assets needed for loading Internet content including HTML pages, JavaScript files, style sheets, images, and videos. The popularity of CDN services continues to grow, and today the majority of web traffic is served through CDNs, including traffic from major sites like Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon.

The global cloud content delivery network market which projected US$ 12.3 billion out of 2020, is foreseen to achieve US$ +22.6 billion by 2025, developing at a CAGR of approximately +12.8% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2025.

The Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market is thoroughly defined in a ground-up manner and it presents analysis to offer the factors that are foreseeable to have a considerable and determinate influence on the market’s developmental scenarios over the forecast period. The Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market report includes data that can help businesses in handling this issue with ease and provides complete qualitative and quantitative details concerning the market elements that organizations are interested in. Further, the subdivision of the Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market report is done based on market size in terms of its value and given volume.

Top Key Players:

Akamai Technologies Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., CenturyLink Inc., CDNetworks Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Corporation, Level 3 Communications, Verizon Communications, Alcatel-Lucent, Tata Communications, Ericsson, Highwinds, Internap Corporation, Rackspace, Cloudflare, Tencent Cloud, Wangsu, ChianCache.

The regional analysis of Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market has been done to precisely formulate data of the geographical sectors such as Japan, China, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India to understand supermarkets and hypermarkets, on-trade, independent retailers, and convenience stores. The report also provides a segmented analysis of production rates further segregated under volume and value, along with the sale pricings.

The Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market is analyzed in terms of its competitive landscape. For this, the report encapsulates data on each of the key players in the market according to their current company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales revenue, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information. The report’s conclusion leads into the overall scope of the Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market with respect to the feasibility of investments in various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the global market in the near future.

Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation by Type

Standard/Non-Video CDN

Video CDN

Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation by Core Solution

Web Performance Optimization

Media Delivery

Cloud Security

Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation by Application

Advertising

Media & Entertainment

Online gaming

E-commerce

Education

Government

Healthcare

Others (BFSI, IT, and Travel & hospitality)

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Report Covers

South America

North America

Europe

Center East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Table Of Content:

The Global Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of cloud content delivery network (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the companies Cloud content delivery network vendor cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2020-2025) Conclusion of the global cloud content delivery network market Appendix

