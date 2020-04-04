Cloud Computing Market Was Estimated To Grow At 19.7% CAGR During the Forecast Period Due To Rise in Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Computing Services Among Major Industries: Says Absolute Markets Insights

Global cloud computing market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Enterprises across the globe are increasingly focusing on minimizing their overall capital expenditure by adopting cloud services as per their business needs. Cloud computing can be attributed in three major deployment models – Private, Public, and Hybrid are the respective deployments of cloud computing. Many governments around the world are adopting or increasing their participation in cloud computing technology to bring down their capital expenditure (CAPEX) that they used to spend on their I.T infrastructure. To quote this instance in India Maharashtra, the Indian Government is using Amazon (AWS) cloud service for their “MahaOnline” a public portal, which is managing millions of users’ online traffic and adjusting automatically the required space for computing, to run the portal effectively and efficiently. Furthermore, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has deployed its e-government online portal on cloud that is helping the government to manage its various national-level programs and online transactions electronically. The government is implementing the cloud solution with the collaboration of YESSER, the government backed organization. Furthermore, several countries under European Union has recorded surge in adoption of cloud computing solutions, where Finland has leveraged the solution most and tops the table in the region, however the United Kingdom holds a significant place in terms of adopting the cloud computing solutions.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=472

The cloud computing market is expected to grow in multiple folds due to, increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud computing services among major industries to tackle their complex digital transformations and security-related concerns across the regions. For instance, the healthcare organizations are migrating its critical clinical and IT applications such as environment, health & safety (EHS) and picture archiving & communication system (PACS) on the hybrid cloud to migrate the applications & associated data with the required technical up gradation. Healthcare organizations especially need flexibility, ease of management and security of data that the hybrid cloud fulfills the requirement. To quote the aforementioned sector, which has deployed its IT infrastructure on the hybrid cloud is the University of Utah Health. It is regions only university, that has four hospitals and ten community clinics and implemented a hybrid IT environment to support their complex application function that contains health records and medical operations-related data. The hybrid cloud infrastructure ensures the application is supported in case of any up-gradation and ensures disaster recovery of data when they require.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=472

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of cloud computing market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Hybrid Cloud computing is gradually being adopted in various industry due to its flexible deployment options to migrate applications and data on various available cloud platform.

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to offer a significant growth opportunities. One of major factors that are contributing to the adoption of cloud computing in this region is the rising number of SMEs and shifting their business on internet space.

The primary participant operating in the global cloud computing market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Cisco Systems, Google Inc., IBM Corp, HP Development Company, L.P., Dell Inc., Microsoft., and VMware, Inc.

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=472

Cloud Computing Market Segmentation:

By Service Type Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software as a Service (SaaS) Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS) Application as a Service (AaaS) Function-as-a-Service (FaaS)/ Serverless Computing



By Type of Deployment Public Private Hybrid Community Cloud Multi Cloud/Poly Cloud Distributed



By End User Industry Banking, Financial Service, Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunication Government and Public Sector Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Others (Energy, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Cloud-Computing-Market-2019-2027-472

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/